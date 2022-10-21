Not so fond memories. Meghan Markle opened up about her time on Deal or No Deal, revealing that she often felt like the show reduced her to a “bimbo.”. “Now, my experience on the show – which included holding said briefcase on stage, alongside 25 other women doing the same – was … for me, fascinating,” the Duchess of Sussex, 41, recalled on the Tuesday, October 18, episode of her “Archetypes” podcast. “There were times when I was on set at Deal or No Deal and thinking back to my time working as an intern at the U.S. Embassy in Argentina, in Buenos Aires … and being in the motorcade with the Secretary of Treasury at the time and being valued specifically for my brain. Here I was being valued for something quite the opposite.”

