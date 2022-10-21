Read full article on original website
The Hollywood Gossip
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry: BANNED From Charles' Coronation Because of Harry's Memoir?!
King Charles III became the UK’s reigning monarch immediately upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. But Charles’ coronation won’t take place until May of 2023 — and of course, the event is already a source of major controversy. Most of said controversy centers...
Sharon Osbourne Makes Bold Claim About Meghan Markle
Sharon Osbourne is sharing her opinion about Meghan Markle. Last year, she was “canceled” for defending her friend Piers Morgan and his comments about Meghan. While she did not completely agree with everything he said, she stood by him and was subsequently forced out of the show The Talk.
Meghan Markle Was ‘Caught Off Guard’ When Asked About Prince Harry, Says Body Language Expert
Meghan Markle faltered after being asked this question about Prince Harry, says a body language expert.
msn.com
Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Reportedly Weren't Thrilled With Their Royal Living Situation
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, decided to step down from their royal duties, it triggered a flurry of tabloid headlines and media attention. The event caused such an uproar it was even dubbed "Megxit," suggesting that Meghan was solely behind the decision. But the couple would soon open up about why they decided to distance themselves from the royal family. In a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Sussexes explained that their departure was due to a lack of support from Buckingham Palace, as well as claims of racism (via NPR).
netflixjunkie.com
After New Interview, Meghan Markle was Spotted Shopping With Oversized Hat in Montecito
The vicious cycle of the internet lashing and humiliating a world-class entity seems to continue forever. Many personalities across the globe have had their heads under the saw of social media. However, only a few of them have established themselves as victorious each time in the face of disgrace. One of them is the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, who seems to be a constant target of internet users. But every time she is the one who gets to make the final swing.
Meghan Markle Has Become ‘Unemployable’ Because People Are ‘Scared’ to Work With Her, According to Royal Expert
Meghan Markle is making an effort to build her brand and build a new life for herself and Prince Harry after stepping away from royal duties. One royal expert thinks Meghan is 'unemployable.'
Meghan Markle Recalls Being At The 'Worst Point' When Prince Harry Found Her A Therapist
Meghan Markle's mental health was at an all-time low when husband Prince Harry stepped in to help her find a therapist. The Duchess of Sussex revealed on the Tuesday, October 11, episode of her "Archetypes" podcast that her husband found her help during a "dire" state. Article continues below advertisement.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are Reportedly ‘Panicked’ Over Release of Their Intimate Docuseries & Asking For Significant Edits
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are back at work in the US, but there are a few projects they are reportedly trying to put on the back burner. First, there’s his possibly delayed memoir, which he hopes to release next year in light of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing, and now, the couple is apparently getting cold feet when it comes to their Netflix docuseries.
Meghan Markle Revealed Prince Harry’s No. 1 Fast-Food Spot & 'They Know Our Order'
Meghan Markle is opening up in a new interview and revealing some details of her daily life, including her husband Prince Harry's fast food of choice and the TV show they love to watch together. On Wednesday, Variety unveiled the Duchess of Sussex on the cover of its latest issue....
Marie Claire
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Wanted a "Suite of Apartments" in Windsor Castle, But Got Frogmore Instead, Royal Author Says
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle didn't quite get the palatial home they had their eye on while they were working royals, writes Katie Nicholl in her book The New Royals (opens in new tab). Apparently, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were hoping for a "suite of apartments at Windsor...
EW.com
Channing Tatum gets felt up by Salma Hayek in Magic Mike's Last Dance first look
Salma Hayek has the toughest job in Hollywood: getting to run her hand over Channing Tatum's ripped abs. It's not fair, but someone has to do it. The first look at Magic Mike's Last Dance, the surprise third installment to the cinematic male-stripper movies, has arrived, courtesy of Tatum and his costar's social media. The photo sees Tatum returning as stripper/furniture designer Mike Lane as he pulls up his shirt for Hayek's character to feel around.
‘RHOA’: Kenya Moore Regrets Not Signing Prenup With Marc Daly Amid Drawn Out Divorce
Kenya Moore wed Marc Daly in secret in 2017. The former Miss USA and Daly split in 2019 and have been embattled in a nasty divorce since.
Kanye West – Companies Who Have Cut Ties From Rapper So Far
Undoubtedly, 2022 will go down as Kanye West's toughest year yet as far as public perception goes. The Grammy award-winning rapper-producer, who now goes by Ye, embarked on a destructive path after he debuted his "White Lives Matter" t-shirts at his Yeezy Season 9 show during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 3, 2022. After receiving backlash for the t-shirts, Kanye publicly attacked everyone who objected to him being a "free thinker." The Donda album creator then went on several anti-Semitic rants on social media before he was suspended from both Instagram and Twitter for violating the platforms’ policies on hate speech.
Devin Booker proves he and girlfriend Kendall Jenner are stronger than ever!
On Oct. 19, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram and shared a family photo with her sisters and mom Kris Jenner. While the post was intended to promote a new episode of The Kardashians, it quickly became proof that Devin and his girlfriend Kendall Jenner are stronger than ever. In the...
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Shows Off Bump as She Enjoys Babymoon with Husband Tarek
Heather Rae El Moussa is reflecting on all the changes the last year of life has brought. On Friday, the Selling Sunset realtor shared scenes on her Instagram Story as she and husband Tarek El Moussa celebrate their first wedding anniversary, an event the busy couple shared they're combining with their babymoon.
Meghan Markle Reveals Whether She Ever Plans To Return To Acting 4 Years After Leaving ‘Suits’
Meghan Markle, 41, shut down the possibility that she will ever return to acting after quitting the royal family and relocating to California with her husband Prince Harry and their two children. “No. I’m done,” the Duchess of Sussex said in an interview for Variety‘s cover story, published October 19. “I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not,” she added.
Meghan Markle Claims She Was Told to ‘Suck It In’ While Working on ‘Deal or No Deal’: I Was ‘Reduced’ to a Bimbo
Not so fond memories. Meghan Markle opened up about her time on Deal or No Deal, revealing that she often felt like the show reduced her to a “bimbo.”. “Now, my experience on the show – which included holding said briefcase on stage, alongside 25 other women doing the same – was … for me, fascinating,” the Duchess of Sussex, 41, recalled on the Tuesday, October 18, episode of her “Archetypes” podcast. “There were times when I was on set at Deal or No Deal and thinking back to my time working as an intern at the U.S. Embassy in Argentina, in Buenos Aires … and being in the motorcade with the Secretary of Treasury at the time and being valued specifically for my brain. Here I was being valued for something quite the opposite.”
Every Actress Who Has Played Meghan Markle in Movies and on TV: From Lifetime Films to Animated Series
Hollywood shakeup! Meghan Markle wasn’t a stranger to fame when she fell in love with Prince Harry — but following their 2018 wedding, actresses started clamoring to play her on screen. The California native broke into the entertainment world in the early 2000s with small roles on General...
Meghan Markle Might Not Have Met Prince Harry if She Wasn’t on ‘Deal or No Deal,’ Former Briefcase Girl Says
A former 'Deal or No Deal' briefcase girl said that Meghan Markle's complaints about working on the game show are 'insulting" and pointed out how doing the show lead to Meghan's other opportunities and meeting Prince Harry.
Kourtney Kardashian Fans Can’t Believe How Fast Penelope Disick Has Grown Up
Here's a look at Kourtney Kardashian's fans' reactions to the growth of Penelope Disick in the public eye over the years.
PopCrush
