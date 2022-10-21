Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most People Have Forgotten About This Eerie Pennsylvania Ghost TownTravel MavenPort Matilda, PA
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes, Penn State play to 1-1 draw FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes look to continue hot streak in Big Ten matchup at Penn StateThe LanternState College, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State returns home, hosts No. 13 Penn State FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
nittanysportsnow.com
Franklin Discusses Penn State’s Path to ‘Elite’
James Franklin’s most famous postgame statement happened after a loss to Ohio State. Penn State should have beat Ohio State in 2018. Two four-quarter touchdowns and a controversial decision to run the ball on fourth-and-5 from the Ohio State 43 with 1:16 left helped Ohio State to a 27-26 win.
The Penn State player Ohio State football fans fear most remains a year away
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Penn State emerged as a true Ohio State football nemesis over the past decade, putting a scare in the Buckeyes on more than one occasion and pushing them to their limit on others. Ohio State still won nine of the last 10. Even when the Nittany...
nittanysportsnow.com
Tuesdays With James: Franklin Talks Ohio State
No. 13 Penn State is 6-1 this season, and coach James Franklin loves to stress his team’s goal of going “1-0” every week. After Michigan handed Penn State its first loss of the season in embarrassing fashion Oct. 15 in Ann Arbor, Franklin’s team got back to winning this past weekend, pounding Minnesota, 45-17.
nittanysportsnow.com
‘Such a Sophomoric Ploy’: Michigan’s Harbaugh Rips PSU’s Franklin for Tunnel Incident
The saga of the “Great Tunnel Debacle of 2022” that took place between Penn State and Michigan is ongoing, and Jim Harbaugh has weighed in. In his weekly press conference Monday afternoon, Michigan coach Harbaugh ripped Penn State coach James Franklin for his role in the halftime skirmish between the two teams that took place in Michigan Stadium’s tunnel Oct. 15.
nittanysportsnow.com
The NSN/Penn State Daily Notebook – October 25
Update (12:05 PM)- **Adam Shovlin will be in Beaver Stadium for Saturday’s game against Ohio State. Shovlin (2025) is a 6-foot-5, 238-pound defensive lineman from St. Thomas More High School in Oakdale, Connecticut. He has offers from Boston College, Duke, Rutgers, UConn, UMass, Virginia Tech, and Wisconsin. He’s also teammates with Penn State commit Zion Tracy.
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day Describes What Iowa Did to Hamper the Ohio State Offense on 97.1 The Fan, Says "We All Know How Difficult It Is" to Play At Penn State
Despite putting up 54 points on Saturday, the Ohio State offense was far from perfect against Iowa. The Buckeyes scored just one touchdown on their first 10 drives this past weekend, and many of those started in plus territory due to stellar play from Jim Knowles' Ohio State defense. In an appearance on 97.1 The Fan's Buckeye Roundtable segment Monday, Ryan Day said it took time for his staff to figure out what the Iowa defense had changed up to hamper the Ohio State offense early.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Makes the Top 10 For 2023 4-Star OLB Tausili Akana
Penn State found out today that they’re one of the ten teams in the running for one of the top linebackers in the country. 2023 4-star outside linebacker Tausili Akana narrowed his list of 46 scholarship offers down to just ten and that list includes the Nittany Lions. Akana...
Scarlet Nation
RECRUIT REACTION: Prospects react to seeing Penn State White Out
Penn State hosted a long list of big name recruits on Saturday for the program’s annual White Out game. Now with that being said, Nittany Nation caught up with a few of the top recruits that made the trip to campus today to check out the Nittany Lions and get their instant reactions to the game and more.
College Football World Reacts To Viral Photographer Video
When stadium security couldn't get things done, a photographer stepped in. Saturday night, a fan ran onto the field during the Penn State vs. Minnesota game. The fan was running around on the field for a little while, before a photographer decided to take things into his own hands. "FAN...
Onward State
Beaver Stadium White Out Crowd Control Proves Unacceptable, Dangerous
There’s truly nothing like the Penn State White Out game. The feeling produced when students, families, and alumni pack into Beaver Stadium to watch the Nittany Lions under the lights is nothing short of magical. For many Penn Staters, the White Out is the highlight of their college experience....
Pa Game Commission postpones pheasant stockings due to snow damage
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – State game lands in 12 counties that were to receive pheasants this week ahead of Saturday’s statewide pheasant season opener will not be stocked until next week due to unforeseen circumstances. Heavy snowfall Tuesday, Oct. 18 at the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Southwest Game Farm damaged netting, leaving pheasant enclosures in need of […]
Cochran buys Thomas Team Honda in Johnstown
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – #1 Cochran, Western Pennsylvania’s largest automotive retailer, announced that it has acquired Thomas Team Honda in Johnstown. The acquisition extends the dealer group’s geographic footprint to Cambria County while adding a new brand to its extensive portfolio. The announcement came on Monday, Oct. 24. “We are thrilled to expand our […]
Burns delivers $123,000 for two Cambria County boroughs
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – State Rep. Frank Burns announced that he secured $123,000 to help two local boroughs purchase equipment and replace streetlights with energy-efficient LED bulbs. “I know how tough it can be for local governments to fund major equipment or other projects, so I worked with these two boroughs to find state […]
Clearfield County drivers expect delays with updated superload windmill movements, PennDOT says
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) wants drivers in or going through Clearfield County to be aware of windmill superload movements. PennDOT wrote in a press release that, on Monday at 11 a.m. a casing section will depart from Falls Creek and move through the area. The transport will feature a […]
bobscaping.com
NO SPECIAL PROTECTION in Northeastern Pennsylvania
The ‘Exceptional Value’ Loyalsock Creek in Lycoming County, PA is Dammed & Damned. Video Dispatch From The Loyalsock: Water Withdrawal Point Construction October 13, 2022, another muddy sediment plume. By Barb Jarmoska, Keep It Wild PA. The Loyalsock Creek, Pennsylvania’s River of the Year in 2018, is a...
Korean War soldier’s remains identified after 72 years to be buried in Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A soldier who was killed during the Korean War 72 years ago will soon be buried in an Altoona cemetery after his remains were identified. Duncansville native and Army Cpl. David N. Defibaugh will be interred at Rose Hill Cemetery on Friday, Nov. 4. The then 18-year-old Defibaugh was a member […]
Body found in garage identified as missing Johnstown man
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A body that was found in an abandoned garage has been identified as a missing Johnstown man. According to Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees, the homeowner found the body in the abandoned garage at the 1500 Block of Franklin Street around 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23. The body was identified […]
Way Fruit Farm’s last fall hurrah
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – This weekend the Way Fruit Farm of Port Matilda will be hosting its last fall hurrah. The events will take place on Friday, Oct. 21 from 3 – 7 p.m. and then on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. There will be apple picking, stop in the […]
‘Immensely rewarding and a true honor.’ Centre County’s top judge to retire after 15 years
She is the first female president judge in the county’s history.
One dead after tractor-trailer hit a person on I-99
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was killed Tuesday morning after a tractor-trailer hit him on Interstate 99, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The accident happened when a tractor-trailer was driving north on I-99 in the morning of Oct. 25. At around mile marker 55.1 in Snyder Township, just south of the Bald […]
Comments / 0