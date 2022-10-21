Read full article on original website
my40.tv
Part of tractor trailer hangs off of overpass following crash, section of highway closed
JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A crash that resulted in part of a tractor trailer dangling off of an overpass in Western North Carolina prompted authorities to shut down one side of a major highway. Jackson County Emergency Management says crews responded to a crash involving a tractor trailer...
Raleigh News & Observer
Tractor-trailer dangles from highway overpass after North Carolina crash, photos show
The top of a tractor-trailer dangled from a highway overpass after it flipped in a Western North Carolina crash, photos show. The crash caused the truck — which had been carrying cardboard — to spill its load onto the road below on Monday, Oct. 24, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol and pictures from news outlets.
WYFF4.com
Driver killed in crash after vehicle hits tree, bursts into flames, coroner says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A crash over the weekend left one person dead when the vehicle hit a tree and burst into flames, according to a coroner's report. Greenville County Senior Deputy Coroner Jen Cason said in a report the crash happened Saturday on Welcome Avenue Extension, but the time of the crash was not included in the report.
Plane makes emergency landing on Spartanburg roadway
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Officials said a plane made an emergency landing on John B. White Boulevard Sunday in Spartanburg. The Spartanburg Fire Department says four passengers were inside the small Piper airplane, all who left without any injuries. The landing took down two power lines in the process. Duke Energy reported there were 165 […]
FOX Carolina
Officials respond to crash in Greenville after K-9 SUV overturned
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said they responded to a crash involving a K-9 SUV that happened in Greenville Sunday evening. According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened at around 5:19 p.m. at the intersection of Pleasantburg Drive and Edwards Road. Stay with FOX Carolina...
FOX Carolina
Roads reopened after deadly motorcycle crash in Greenville, police say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department says North Pleasantburg Drive southbound at East North Street is now reopened. Officials say the area was shut down following a deadly crash.
WYFF4.com
Deadly crash involving a motorcycle shuts down Upstate road, officers say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A deadly crash involving a motorcycle has shut down a road in Greenville County. That's according to the Greenville Police Department. Officers said the crash happened Saturday evening, on North Pleasantburg Drive at East North Street. According to officers, southbound lanes are closed and the Collision...
Popular Burke County wedding venue destroyed in fire, officials say
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A popular venue in Burke County has been destroyed after a fire early Sunday morning. The Fire Marshal’s Office said it received a call about a fire at the Pavilion at Silver Fork Vineyard and Winery around 5:30 a.m. No one was inside the...
Two dead after separate weekend crashes in the Upstate
Two people are dead after two separate crashes in the Upstate over the weekend. Both fatal collisions happened in Greenville County. The first occurred around 4:45 Saturday morning on Old Easley Bridge Road, about 3 miles west of Greenville.
FOX Carolina
Part of US-74 closed in Polk County due to fire
POLK COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Part of U.S. 74 is closed in Polk County while crews battle a fire. Viewers shared pictures of brush burning on the side of the highway near NC-108 and mile marker 163. The North Carolina Department of reported that the road is closed and...
FOX Carolina
Victim from deadly Anderson County crash identified
VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. West Greenville needs housing, but some fear “Woven” project doesn’t meet that need. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. Father who lost both sons to drug overdoses works to spare others from similar tragedy. Father...
1 dead, 1 injured in Anderson Co. crash
One person died and another was critically injured in a crash Monday afternoon in Anderson County.
Fire under investigation at Upstate business
An early morning fire Monday is under investigation at Greenville County business.
my40.tv
Bullets fly in Kenilworth: 'Things have certainly escalated,' neighborhood resident says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville neighborhood is holding a community meeting with the Asheville Police Department to address recent crimes in the area. “In the last few months, things have certainly escalated in Kenilworth,” Steven Joiner, of the Kenilworth Residents Association, said. The virtual community meeting scheduled...
FOX Carolina
Crews responding to fire at plant in Easley
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Easley Fire Department is responding to a fire that happened Friday afternoon at a plant in Easley, according to dispatch. According to Fire Chief Matthew Littleton, the call came in at around 3:54 p.m. reporting a fire in one of the buildings. Littleton said...
US-74W in Polk Co. back open after brush fires
Multiple brush fires have shut down Highway 74 westbound in Polk County.
FOX Carolina
Coroner: 1 dead, 1 hurt after crash in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person is dead and another is hurt after a crash that happened on Saturday evening on Greenville County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 5:17 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 on South Piedmont Highway. Troopers said the crash happened...
WBTV
Man dies after accidental fall at Grandfather Mountain, officials say
LINVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed at Grandfather Mountain on Sunday morning when he fell from a cliff, park officials said. According to the park, emergency personnel was dispatched around 10 a.m. for a report of a missing person. Officials said the person had last been seen at one of the park’s overlooks.
Missing Rutherford Co. teen found safe
The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is offering a financial reward in exchange for information leading to the location and custody of a missing juvenile.
WLTX.com
South Carolina construction site cave-in traps workers, leads to major rescue effort
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Two construction workers at a South Carolina high school are recovering after a cave-in that occurred amid a renovation project on Friday. District Five Schools of Spartanburg County said that, around 10 a.m., two construction workers who were part of a project at James F. Byrnes High School became trapped when a trench collapsed.
