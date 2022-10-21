Joe Graf Jr. | SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt Homestead-Miami Speedway October Event Preview

Read full article on original website
‘Crossed the Line’: Black NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace Gets Suspended for Altercation After Mid-Race Crash
An escalating incident prompted NASCAR driver Bubba Wallaceto deliver a wrecking right rear hook to his opponent’s car during last weekend’s playoff race. Now his one-race suspension is costing his team this week’s Cup Series. Leading the pack, Wallace was just 14 laps in Stage 2 when...
CHEVROLET NCS AT HOMESTEAD: Post-Race Notes and Quotes
• Kyle Larson stole the NASCAR Cup Series playoff race win, driving his No. 5 Valvoline Camaro ZL1 to a sweep of the stage wins to take the checkered flag in the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, his third win of the 2022 season. • Larson led Chevrolet to...
Transcript: Kyle Larson and Cliff Daniels - Homestead Miami Speedway
THE MODERATOR: We are joined by the crew chief of the race-winning car, which was the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, Cliff Daniels. Q. I guess the big question is what was the speech that Kyle referred to and that you gave the team that really seemed to make a difference to them?
DGR NCWTS Recap: Homestead-Miami Speedway
By virtue of the qualifying metric due to inclement weather, Hailie Deegan rolled off 7th at the Baptist Health 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The No. 1 got caught on the bottom row on the initial green, falling back to 15th by lap 19. As Stage One concluded, Crew Chief Jerry Baxter and Deegan elected for wholesale changes — ultimately taking the green-checkered flag in 21st position after 30 laps. The 21-year-old restarted 14th, fighting through the mid-pack for the entirety of stage two. Following the first 60 laps of the race, Deegan radioed that she was fighting a loose condition on corner exit. An additional trackbar adjustment by Baxter coupled with an effort to run the middle groove saw the No. 1 cycle to 18th following a round of pit stops — where Deegan would remain for the rest of the contest before claiming 17th position on the race's final lap.
Transcript: Kyle Larson Fronstretch Interview - Homestead Miami Speedway
Q. You led all but 68 laps, and for the Miami fans you finally get a win at one of your best racetracks here at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Kyle, I know this was one you wanted bad. This is sort of reminiscent of last year when you guys were so dominant; maybe the best run you've had all year long.
Ford Performance NASCAR: Chase Briscoe Accident Quote
CHASE BRISCOE, No. 14 Magical Vacation Planner Ford Mustang. WHAT HAPPENED OUT THERE? “The driver just made a mistake. I was really, really loose that run. We were really tight every other run. That green-flag run we tried to get really free on the other side of it and just started taking really hard. I was hanging on with everything I had. It felt like I was on ice. Honestly, I wasn’t even running hard. I was trying to just get to the caution. We kept getting freer. I got sideways and had the wheel all the way to the right and ended up head-on into the wall. It is really frustrating to have it be something of my own doing. I am better than to be crashing by myself. It is really unfortunate. It makes our job easier next week I guess. We don't have to worry about points. We gotta go to Martinsville and win.”
Ford Performance NASCAR: Keselowski's 5th Place Finish Leads Ford at Homestead
BRAD KESELOWSKI, No. 6 Violet Defense Ford Mustang (FINISHED 5th) “We were solid all day. Great stops and the car was really solid. We weren’t in a spot to dominate the race but we were in a spot to run up front all day and that is what we did. We are starting to gel and click as a team. It is exciting for RFK and I am really happy for Violet Defense and everybody on the team. We are pushing and getting better. It was a solid day all day. I am really looking forward to Martinsville. We had a great test there just like we did here at Homestead. I really want to get a win before this year is over. If we keep building momentum like this I think we can do that.”
Ford Performance NASCAR: Elimination Races Set For This Weekend at Martinsville Speedway
A pair of elimination races are scheduled for this weekend at Martinsville Speedway as the NASCAR Cup and NASCAR Xfinity Series set their respective Championship 4 participants. Ford’s Joey Logano has already clinched a Cup Series spot after his win in Las Vegas while Ryan Blaney and Chase Briscoe still have a chance to join him as three spots remain available. Here’s a look at how each driver stands going into Sunday’s race.
Petty GMS Hires Luke Lambert as Crew Chief for Noah Gragson and the No. 42 Chevrolet Team
Petty GMS today announced veteran crew chief Luke Lambert will join the team beginning in 2023 to lead Noah Gragson and the No. 42 Chevrolet team. “Hiring Luke (Lambert) was the right choice for us when it came to finding a crew chief for Noah (Gragson),” said Joey Cohen, Petty GMS Director of Competition and Engineering. “The chemistry and success they have had this year in the Xfinity Series is one that can’t be replicated, and we know with the right resources and tools, that success can carry over to the Cup Series next year. Luke brings a great deal of knowledge from his previous years in the Cup Series and knowledge of Noah. With both Luke and Dave (Elenz) next year, Noah and Erik (Jones) and the relationships they’ve already built, I know we’re giving them the best chance for success next season and the ability to continue to elevate Petty GMS.”
Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Martinsville Speedway
In the 2022 NCS season, Kaulig Racing has earned six top fives, 13 top-10 finishes and has led 73 laps. AJ Allmendinger has made 22 starts at Martinsville Speedway in the NCS. He has earned two top five, seven top-10 finishes and has led 50 laps. In the 2022 NCS...
Team Penske NASCAR Cup Series Race Recap - Homestead
No. 2 Freightliner Ford Mustang – Austin Cindric. Point Standings: 13th (-1919) Race Rundown: Austin Cindric and the No. 2 Freightliner Ford recorded a 19th-place finish after 400 miles at the 1.5-mile Homestead-Miami Speedway. Cindric rolled off the grid 26th and struggled to gain track position through the onset of Stage 1. An early caution allowed the rookie driver to receive four fresh tires for the sprint to the Stage 1 green-and-white checkered. Finishing 22nd, Cindric reported tight conditions and returned to the attention of his Freightliner crew on pit road. Cindric restarted 20th for the 85-lap second segment and remained relatively quiet on the radio through his green flag pit stop on lap 121. Struggling with the short run, the 24-year-old driver received an adjustment to help aid the handling of the No. 2 Ford Mustang under the stage break after finishing 16th. Cindric fell a lap down but was eligible for the wave-around during a caution on Lap 212. The former NASCAR Xfinity Series champion went on to make one final stop before crossing the finish line in the 19th position.
NCS: What to watch for in today’s Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead Miami Speedway
Playoff race returns to Miami: Following a two-year absence of Miami the Playoffs return to Miami this weekend for the Dixie Vodka 400 in the round of eight marking now the 17th season the track has been part of the playoffs and first since 2019 when the track last hosted the championship events. In total 11 different drivers have won a Playoff event at Homestead with Greg Biffle leading the way with three over Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch’s two wins each including Kyle Busch’s 2019 championship run.
Ty Gibbs / No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra Preview -- Martinsville 250
No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra News and Notes. ROUND TWO: Ty Gibbs is one of eight Xfinity drivers that have advanced to the second round of the playoffs. Josh Berry and Noah Gregson have locked themselves in the final four and Gibbs is 30 points ahead of the cutoff to advance.
Steering Westward: 55th Western World Presents USAC Sprint Debut at Cocopah
If at first you don’t succeed, then dust yourself off and try again. Logan Seavey lived and breathed this particular 21st century proverb through and through during both nights of last year’s Western World Championships. On opening night, the Sutter, Calif. native led 25 of 30 laps before...
Kyle Larson plays Playoff spoiler, wins at Homestead
Kyle Larson has led a lot of laps and come awfully close to hoisting a trophy at Homestead-Miami Speedway. On Sunday he finally did both, winning the Dixie Vodka 400 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race in dominant form. Larson swept both Stage wins and led 199 of the race’s 267...
Ty Majeski sends championship message with win at Homestead
Ty Majeski took a big step to solidify himself as the championship “favorite” with a victory in Saturday’s Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway – the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series regular season finale to set the Championship 4 field for the 2022 title race in two weeks.
Buescher Rebounds for 13th in Homestead
Chris Buescher overcame an early deficit Sunday afternoon at Homestead-Miami Speedway to finish 13th in the Fastenal Ford. Buescher began the day inside the top-10 as he and teammate Brad Keselowski both advanced to the final round of Saturday’s single-car qualifying. With the eighth-quickest lap on Saturday, Buescher earned his 10th top-10 starting spot of the season.
Stewart-Haas Racing: Dixie Vodka 400 from Homestead
Race Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 2 Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet) SHR Race Finish:. ● Kevin Harvick (Started 16th, Finished 8th / Running, completed 267 of 267 laps) ● Aric Almirola (Started 28th, Finished 21st...
Transcript: Ross Chastain Pit Road Interview - Homestead Miami Speedway
Q. What a battle for Ross Chastain, had a shot at the win and then it was a battle for second place. How would you describe the afternoon?. ROSS CHASTAIN: Not the way you would have scripted it. I feel like we had a top-3 or -4 car all day, all weekend, and a little too tight in qualifying, and come behind that with a driver that chose the complete wrong lane in 3 and 4, against everything I've ever trained for and prepared for. Qualified 20th, and it took us all day long.
Post-Race Report | Homestead-Miami Speedway
AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Ed Morse Automotive Group Camaro ZL1. "The Ed Morris Automotive Group Chevy was really hooked up on the short runs. We still kind of have to work on our long run package just in general. That's something that's kind of been weak for us at Kaulig Racing. When we got that caution with 18 to go, I thought we really had a shot at it. We lost a couple spots on pit road but restarted eighth, and Ross (Chastain) and I had a fun battle. I think I needed an 11-lap run to catch Kyle (Larson), but overall I’m so proud of everybody at Kaulig Racing to get the No. 16 Ed Morse Automotive Chevy in the top five and just have another solid day."
