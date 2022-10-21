ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Graf Jr. | SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt Homestead-Miami Speedway October Event Preview

By Speedway Digest Staff
 4 days ago
Related
Speedway Digest

CHEVROLET NCS AT HOMESTEAD: Post-Race Notes and Quotes

• Kyle Larson stole the NASCAR Cup Series playoff race win, driving his No. 5 Valvoline Camaro ZL1 to a sweep of the stage wins to take the checkered flag in the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, his third win of the 2022 season. • Larson led Chevrolet to...
Speedway Digest

DGR NCWTS Recap: Homestead-Miami Speedway

By virtue of the qualifying metric due to inclement weather, Hailie Deegan rolled off 7th at the Baptist Health 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The No. 1 got caught on the bottom row on the initial green, falling back to 15th by lap 19. As Stage One concluded, Crew Chief Jerry Baxter and Deegan elected for wholesale changes — ultimately taking the green-checkered flag in 21st position after 30 laps. The 21-year-old restarted 14th, fighting through the mid-pack for the entirety of stage two. Following the first 60 laps of the race, Deegan radioed that she was fighting a loose condition on corner exit. An additional trackbar adjustment by Baxter coupled with an effort to run the middle groove saw the No. 1 cycle to 18th following a round of pit stops — where Deegan would remain for the rest of the contest before claiming 17th position on the race's final lap.
ARIZONA STATE
Speedway Digest

Ford Performance NASCAR: Chase Briscoe Accident Quote

CHASE BRISCOE, No. 14 Magical Vacation Planner Ford Mustang. WHAT HAPPENED OUT THERE? “The driver just made a mistake. I was really, really loose that run. We were really tight every other run. That green-flag run we tried to get really free on the other side of it and just started taking really hard. I was hanging on with everything I had. It felt like I was on ice. Honestly, I wasn’t even running hard. I was trying to just get to the caution. We kept getting freer. I got sideways and had the wheel all the way to the right and ended up head-on into the wall. It is really frustrating to have it be something of my own doing. I am better than to be crashing by myself. It is really unfortunate. It makes our job easier next week I guess. We don't have to worry about points. We gotta go to Martinsville and win.”
Speedway Digest

Ford Performance NASCAR: Keselowski's 5th Place Finish Leads Ford at Homestead

BRAD KESELOWSKI, No. 6 Violet Defense Ford Mustang (FINISHED 5th) “We were solid all day. Great stops and the car was really solid. We weren’t in a spot to dominate the race but we were in a spot to run up front all day and that is what we did. We are starting to gel and click as a team. It is exciting for RFK and I am really happy for Violet Defense and everybody on the team. We are pushing and getting better. It was a solid day all day. I am really looking forward to Martinsville. We had a great test there just like we did here at Homestead. I really want to get a win before this year is over. If we keep building momentum like this I think we can do that.”
Speedway Digest

Ford Performance NASCAR: Elimination Races Set For This Weekend at Martinsville Speedway

A pair of elimination races are scheduled for this weekend at Martinsville Speedway as the NASCAR Cup and NASCAR Xfinity Series set their respective Championship 4 participants. Ford’s Joey Logano has already clinched a Cup Series spot after his win in Las Vegas while Ryan Blaney and Chase Briscoe still have a chance to join him as three spots remain available. Here’s a look at how each driver stands going into Sunday’s race.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Speedway Digest

Petty GMS Hires Luke Lambert as Crew Chief for Noah Gragson and the No. 42 Chevrolet Team

Petty GMS today announced veteran crew chief Luke Lambert will join the team beginning in 2023 to lead Noah Gragson and the No. 42 Chevrolet team. “Hiring Luke (Lambert) was the right choice for us when it came to finding a crew chief for Noah (Gragson),” said Joey Cohen, Petty GMS Director of Competition and Engineering. “The chemistry and success they have had this year in the Xfinity Series is one that can’t be replicated, and we know with the right resources and tools, that success can carry over to the Cup Series next year. Luke brings a great deal of knowledge from his previous years in the Cup Series and knowledge of Noah. With both Luke and Dave (Elenz) next year, Noah and Erik (Jones) and the relationships they’ve already built, I know we’re giving them the best chance for success next season and the ability to continue to elevate Petty GMS.”
Speedway Digest

Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Martinsville Speedway

In the 2022 NCS season, Kaulig Racing has earned six top fives, 13 top-10 finishes and has led 73 laps. AJ Allmendinger has made 22 starts at Martinsville Speedway in the NCS. He has earned two top five, seven top-10 finishes and has led 50 laps. In the 2022 NCS...
Speedway Digest

Team Penske NASCAR Cup Series Race Recap - Homestead

No. 2 Freightliner Ford Mustang – Austin Cindric. Point Standings: 13th (-1919) Race Rundown: Austin Cindric and the No. 2 Freightliner Ford recorded a 19th-place finish after 400 miles at the 1.5-mile Homestead-Miami Speedway. Cindric rolled off the grid 26th and struggled to gain track position through the onset of Stage 1. An early caution allowed the rookie driver to receive four fresh tires for the sprint to the Stage 1 green-and-white checkered. Finishing 22nd, Cindric reported tight conditions and returned to the attention of his Freightliner crew on pit road. Cindric restarted 20th for the 85-lap second segment and remained relatively quiet on the radio through his green flag pit stop on lap 121. Struggling with the short run, the 24-year-old driver received an adjustment to help aid the handling of the No. 2 Ford Mustang under the stage break after finishing 16th. Cindric fell a lap down but was eligible for the wave-around during a caution on Lap 212. The former NASCAR Xfinity Series champion went on to make one final stop before crossing the finish line in the 19th position.
HOMESTEAD, FL
Speedway Digest

NCS: What to watch for in today’s Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead Miami Speedway

Playoff race returns to Miami: Following a two-year absence of Miami the Playoffs return to Miami this weekend for the Dixie Vodka 400 in the round of eight marking now the 17th season the track has been part of the playoffs and first since 2019 when the track last hosted the championship events. In total 11 different drivers have won a Playoff event at Homestead with Greg Biffle leading the way with three over Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch’s two wins each including Kyle Busch’s 2019 championship run.
MIAMI, FL
Speedway Digest

Buescher Rebounds for 13th in Homestead

Chris Buescher overcame an early deficit Sunday afternoon at Homestead-Miami Speedway to finish 13th in the Fastenal Ford. Buescher began the day inside the top-10 as he and teammate Brad Keselowski both advanced to the final round of Saturday’s single-car qualifying. With the eighth-quickest lap on Saturday, Buescher earned his 10th top-10 starting spot of the season.
Speedway Digest

Stewart-Haas Racing: Dixie Vodka 400 from Homestead

Race Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 2 Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet) SHR Race Finish:. ● Kevin Harvick (Started 16th, Finished 8th / Running, completed 267 of 267 laps) ● Aric Almirola (Started 28th, Finished 21st...
Speedway Digest

Transcript: Ross Chastain Pit Road Interview - Homestead Miami Speedway

Q. What a battle for Ross Chastain, had a shot at the win and then it was a battle for second place. How would you describe the afternoon?. ROSS CHASTAIN: Not the way you would have scripted it. I feel like we had a top-3 or -4 car all day, all weekend, and a little too tight in qualifying, and come behind that with a driver that chose the complete wrong lane in 3 and 4, against everything I've ever trained for and prepared for. Qualified 20th, and it took us all day long.
Speedway Digest

Post-Race Report | Homestead-Miami Speedway

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Ed Morse Automotive Group Camaro ZL1. "The Ed Morris Automotive Group Chevy was really hooked up on the short runs. We still kind of have to work on our long run package just in general. That's something that's kind of been weak for us at Kaulig Racing. When we got that caution with 18 to go, I thought we really had a shot at it. We lost a couple spots on pit road but restarted eighth, and Ross (Chastain) and I had a fun battle. I think I needed an 11-lap run to catch Kyle (Larson), but overall I’m so proud of everybody at Kaulig Racing to get the No. 16 Ed Morse Automotive Chevy in the top five and just have another solid day."
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

