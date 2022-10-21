Read full article on original website
In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers examine neutralizing antibody responses against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals aged 70 or above who had received two primary doses of the AZD1222 (ChAdOx1 nCov-19) vaccine, followed by one booster dose of either the BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine.
New research published in the October 2022 issue of JNCCN—Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network confirms the safety of mRNA vaccines in people with cancer undergoing immunotherapy treatment. The researchers analyzed the frequency of side effects (also referred to as immune-related adverse events, or irAEs) in 408 patients receiving immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) therapy between January 16 and March 27, 2021. They found no increase in type, frequency, or severity of side effects from those receiving both immunotherapy and the vaccine at the same time.
ANYONE who has had Covid is significantly more at risk to a host of killer illnesses than those who never caught the disease, a new study has revealed. Millions have already had the bug and the majority of Brits also have protection due to the huge vaccine rollout. But experts...
While there are a lot of indicators of how healthy you are, such as age, sleeping pattern, bowel movement, or blood sugar etc. a study has just revealed that scientists have been successful in predicting how long people would live solely by studying the way that they walk. In a...
Cancer Health empowers people living with cancer to actively manage and advocate for their care and improve their overall health. Launched in 2017, the magazine and website provide accessible information about cancer prevention, treatment and quality of life for people living with cancer and their loved ones.https://www.cancerhealth.com/
