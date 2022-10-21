Read full article on original website
Related
DGR NCWTS Recap: Homestead-Miami Speedway
By virtue of the qualifying metric due to inclement weather, Hailie Deegan rolled off 7th at the Baptist Health 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The No. 1 got caught on the bottom row on the initial green, falling back to 15th by lap 19. As Stage One concluded, Crew Chief Jerry Baxter and Deegan elected for wholesale changes — ultimately taking the green-checkered flag in 21st position after 30 laps. The 21-year-old restarted 14th, fighting through the mid-pack for the entirety of stage two. Following the first 60 laps of the race, Deegan radioed that she was fighting a loose condition on corner exit. An additional trackbar adjustment by Baxter coupled with an effort to run the middle groove saw the No. 1 cycle to 18th following a round of pit stops — where Deegan would remain for the rest of the contest before claiming 17th position on the race's final lap.
Doran Racing and Kody Swanson Win Two Series Championships Saturday
“Championship Saturday” was just that for Lebanon, Ohio-based Doran Racing and its driver, Kody Swanson, at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park (IRP). Doran-Dyson Racing won the entrant championship in the top division of USAC, Silver Crown, when Swanson finished fourth in that series’ 100-lap season finale and earned an unprecedented seventh driver championship in the series. Swanson, a native of Kingsburg, Calif., who now lives in Indianapolis, is the winningest driver in the series’ history.
Ford Performance NASCAR: Chase Briscoe Accident Quote
CHASE BRISCOE, No. 14 Magical Vacation Planner Ford Mustang. WHAT HAPPENED OUT THERE? “The driver just made a mistake. I was really, really loose that run. We were really tight every other run. That green-flag run we tried to get really free on the other side of it and just started taking really hard. I was hanging on with everything I had. It felt like I was on ice. Honestly, I wasn’t even running hard. I was trying to just get to the caution. We kept getting freer. I got sideways and had the wheel all the way to the right and ended up head-on into the wall. It is really frustrating to have it be something of my own doing. I am better than to be crashing by myself. It is really unfortunate. It makes our job easier next week I guess. We don't have to worry about points. We gotta go to Martinsville and win.”
Transcript: Kyle Larson and Cliff Daniels - Homestead Miami Speedway
THE MODERATOR: We are joined by the crew chief of the race-winning car, which was the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, Cliff Daniels. Q. I guess the big question is what was the speech that Kyle referred to and that you gave the team that really seemed to make a difference to them?
Leary to Chase USAC Sprint Title With BGE/Dougherty in 2023
C.J. Leary has joined forces with BGE/Dougherty Motorsports to compete for a USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship in 2023. Leary (Greenfield, Ind.), the 2019 USAC National Sprint Car champion, will team with driver and teammate Carson Garrett (Littleton, Colo.) in a two-car effort as they both plan to run full USAC tour starting with the 2023 season, which kicks off on February 16-17-18 at Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala, Fla.
‘Crossed the Line’: Black NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace Gets Suspended for Altercation After Mid-Race Crash
An escalating incident prompted NASCAR driver Bubba Wallaceto deliver a wrecking right rear hook to his opponent’s car during last weekend’s playoff race. Now his one-race suspension is costing his team this week’s Cup Series. Leading the pack, Wallace was just 14 laps in Stage 2 when...
CHEVROLET NCS AT HOMESTEAD: Post-Race Notes and Quotes
• Kyle Larson stole the NASCAR Cup Series playoff race win, driving his No. 5 Valvoline Camaro ZL1 to a sweep of the stage wins to take the checkered flag in the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, his third win of the 2022 season. • Larson led Chevrolet to...
Ford Performance NASCAR: Elimination Races Set For This Weekend at Martinsville Speedway
A pair of elimination races are scheduled for this weekend at Martinsville Speedway as the NASCAR Cup and NASCAR Xfinity Series set their respective Championship 4 participants. Ford’s Joey Logano has already clinched a Cup Series spot after his win in Las Vegas while Ryan Blaney and Chase Briscoe still have a chance to join him as three spots remain available. Here’s a look at how each driver stands going into Sunday’s race.
Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series Headlining Fuzzy’s Fall Fling At Creek County Speedway!
Halloween Weekend at Creek County Speedway will be full of Sprint Cars and Candy as Fuzzy’s Fall Fling welcomes the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, along with the wingless action of the United Sprint League, and Factory Stocks on Friday, October 28, and Saturday, October 29.
Fourth Quarter NMPA Pocono Spirit Award winner
For the second time this year, NASCAR driver Kurt Busch has been voted the winner of the NMPA Pocono Spirit Award. Busch was voted by the NMPA membership as the Fourth Quarter recipient. The 2004 Cup Series champion made the ballot through recognition for both his spirit and example for...
Dixie Vodka 400 results from Homestead Miami Speedway
« Ford Performance NASCAR: Chase Briscoe Accident Quote Transcript: Kyle Larson Fronstretch Interview - Homestead Miami Speedway »
Ty Majeski sends championship message with win at Homestead
Ty Majeski took a big step to solidify himself as the championship “favorite” with a victory in Saturday’s Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway – the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series regular season finale to set the Championship 4 field for the 2022 title race in two weeks.
Brad Keselowski | Martinsville II Advance
Group practice and qualifying sessions return for this weekend’s schedule at Martinsville. Keselowski, a two-time winner at Martinsville, is set for his 26th Cup start at the .526-mile track. It ranks as his third-best track statistically with an 11.1 average finish (behind only Loudon and Pocono). He finished 17th there this spring.
Chris Buescher | Martinsville II Advance
Group practice and qualifying sessions return for this weekend’s schedule at Martinsville. Buescher is set for his 15th Cup start at Martinsville this weekend, where he has one top-10 (P9), which came in last fall’s race. In that event he drove from the 15th starting spot to his career-best Martinsville finish.
Motorsport Games Sends a Spooky Scheme to Martinsville Speedway
Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) (“Motorsport Games”), a leading racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world, and Live Fast Motorsports (LFM) announce their partnership at Martinsville Speedway. NASCAR Cup Series driver, B.J. McLeod, will return to the track driving the Halloween themed No. 78 Ford Mustang on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at 2 PM ET.
Transcript: Ross Chastain Pit Road Interview - Homestead Miami Speedway
Q. What a battle for Ross Chastain, had a shot at the win and then it was a battle for second place. How would you describe the afternoon?. ROSS CHASTAIN: Not the way you would have scripted it. I feel like we had a top-3 or -4 car all day, all weekend, and a little too tight in qualifying, and come behind that with a driver that chose the complete wrong lane in 3 and 4, against everything I've ever trained for and prepared for. Qualified 20th, and it took us all day long.
Tony Tracy, Father of Indycar Champion Paul Tracy, Passes Away at 92
With a heavy heart, Paul Tracy announces the passing of his larger-than-life father, Tony Tracy, at 92 years of age. He died peacefully at home on Sunday, October 23rd, with his wife of 56-years, Vivienne, and family members by his side. Known as the father of 2003 INDYCAR SERIES Champion,...
Post-Race Report | Homestead-Miami Speedway
AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Ed Morse Automotive Group Camaro ZL1. "The Ed Morris Automotive Group Chevy was really hooked up on the short runs. We still kind of have to work on our long run package just in general. That's something that's kind of been weak for us at Kaulig Racing. When we got that caution with 18 to go, I thought we really had a shot at it. We lost a couple spots on pit road but restarted eighth, and Ross (Chastain) and I had a fun battle. I think I needed an 11-lap run to catch Kyle (Larson), but overall I’m so proud of everybody at Kaulig Racing to get the No. 16 Ed Morse Automotive Chevy in the top five and just have another solid day."
Chandler Smith Advances to Championship 4 with 10th-Place Finish
Chandler Smith entered the final race in the Round of 8 at Homestead-Miami Speedway 30 points above the cutoff line for advancing to the Championship 4 and knew that he had to just survive and post a decent finish in order to advance to the Championship 4 at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway. Smith and the No. 18 Safelite team did just what they needed all day finishing seventh in Stage One, 10th in Stage Two and bringing home a 10th-place finish.
RCR NXS Post Race Report: Homestead-Miami Speedway
Sheldon Creed and the No. 2 WAT/Whelen Chevrolet Team Rebound for a Top-20 Finish at Homestead-Miami Speedway. “My WAT/Whelen Chevrolet was one of the fastest cars on track tonight at Homestead-Miami Speedway and that was really encouraging. We got into the wall early in the first stage and had to make an unscheduled pit stop that put us down a lap and it was difficult to recover from there. The track was slicker than it was yesterday and the sun glare was really bad going into Turn One. I had the right-rear against the wall and it sucked the nose in and hit the wall. I did that two different times and cut down right-rear tires in the process. That put us in a deep hole and made it hard to rebound with not many cautions during the race today. However, this Richard Childress Racing team never gave up, and we were able to salvage a top-20 finish. I feel like I made three big mistakes today that cost us. It’s good to have those lessons and I can learn for next year."
Speedway Digest
5K+
Followers
17K+
Post
515K+
Views
ABOUT
Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!https://www.speedwaydigest.com
Comments / 0