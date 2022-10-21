Joseph Michael Scriber, departed this earth on October 8, 2022, at the age of 74 after a long battle with cancer. Michael was born in Baltimore, Maryland on July 26, 1948, to the late William Leo and Ann Lorraine Smart Scriber. Michael was the second oldest of 11 siblings in a tight-knit, fun loving family. He grew up in Hollywood, MD. Michael attended George Washington Carver Elementary, Banneker Elementary and Chopticon High School, where he was a member of the football team. After high school, Michael enlisted in the United States Army and was stationed in Korea during the Vietnam era. While serving his country, and because of his love for music, Michael entertained fellow troops as a DJ and was known as the “Master Blaster.”

UPPER MARLBORO, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO