Read full article on original website
Related
fox5dc.com
Teenage dirt bike daredevil arrested in Charles County
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. - A teenager accused of stealing a dirt bike and driving it recklessly through Waldorf has been arrested, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities began tracking down the 17-year-old speedster in late September after receiving multiple complaints about a boy operating a lime green...
Bay Net
Officers Take Part In Regional Domestic Violence Warrant Sweep
WALDORF, Md. – On October 19, officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Domestic Violence Unit and Fugitive/Warrant Unit took part in the 19th Annual National Family Violence Apprehension Detail. During the operation, officers attempted to serve criminal arrest warrants relating to domestic violence and or child...
Bay Net
MSP Leonardtown Barrack Arrests, DUI & Warrants Served
On 10/21/2022, TFC J. Engleman conducted a traffic stop on Three Notch Road at Braxton Way, Mechanicsville, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Suboxone. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Tiffany Lynn Hancock, 39 of Hollywood, MD. Hancock was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia.
Bay Net
Police Investigate Fatal Head-On Collision Killing Charles County Woman
WALDORF, Md. – On Monday, October 24, 2022, at approximately 8:42 a.m., Troopers from Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to Maryland Route 229 (Bensville Rd) in the area of Shannon Drive for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision. Due to the circumstances, the Maryland State Police CRASH Team responded to assume the investigation.
Driver With Handgun Rats Himself Out In Waldorf During Traffic Stop: Charles County Sheriff
A late-night traffic stop in Maryland led to a weapon charge for a Charles County man who was caught with an illegally loaded gun, according to the sheriff’s office. Waldorf resident Cameron Cordel Chesley, 21, was arrested and charged with wearing and transporting a loaded gun following a stop on Saturday, Oct. 22, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
Bay Net
MSP Investigating Fatal Crash Killing Mechanicsville Man In Waldorf
WALDORF, Md. – On Monday, October 24, 2022, at approximately 11:51 a.m, Troopers from Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to Maryland Route 5 (Mattawoman Beantown Rd) in the area of Pinefield Road for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision. Due to the circumstances, the Maryland...
Bay Net
Joseph Michael Scriber
Joseph Michael Scriber, departed this earth on October 8, 2022, at the age of 74 after a long battle with cancer. Michael was born in Baltimore, Maryland on July 26, 1948, to the late William Leo and Ann Lorraine Smart Scriber. Michael was the second oldest of 11 siblings in a tight-knit, fun loving family. He grew up in Hollywood, MD. Michael attended George Washington Carver Elementary, Banneker Elementary and Chopticon High School, where he was a member of the football team. After high school, Michael enlisted in the United States Army and was stationed in Korea during the Vietnam era. While serving his country, and because of his love for music, Michael entertained fellow troops as a DJ and was known as the “Master Blaster.”
Bay Net
Barbara Ann Jenkins
Barbara Ann Jenkins, 84 of Altoona, PA, formerly of Clinton, MD passed away on October 13, 2022 at her home. She was born on September 12, 1938 in Washington, D.C. to Edward Whiston and Mae (Lovette) Whiston. Barbara married Joseph E. Jenkins on December 23, 1954 in Charles County, MD....
Student arrested after loaded gun found at Forest Park High School in Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- A student was arrested after a loaded gun was found Tuesday morning at Forest Park High School in Baltimore City, WJZ has learned. A source told WJZ the gun was a loaded 9mm handgun. It is currently unknown how the gun was recovered.WJZ's Avajoye Burnette learned a staff member saw the firearm on a student and alerted school police, which is when the gun was recovered. This is a developing story and will be updated.
Bay Net
Catherine Ann Poe
Catherine Ann Poe, “Cathy”, 78, of Drayden, MD, passed away on October 11, 2022 in Richmond, VA. Born on May 7, 1944 in Leonardtown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Catherine Mae Adams and the late Francis Elmo Norris. Cathy was the loving wife of Barber Sinclair Webster Poe, whom she married on July 14, 1962 in St. George’s Catholic Church, Valley Lee, MD. She is survived by her children Michael Poe (Julie) of Piney Point, MD, Gina Katafiaz (Brian) of Drayden, MD, her siblings Frances Trossbach (Bill) of Drayden, MD, brother and sister-in-law Clem and Agnes Johnson of Hollywood, MD, brother and sister-in-law Patricia and Jerry Poe of Watha, NC, grandchildren Dillon Poe of Newport News, VA, Brandon Poe of Piney Point, MD, Taylor Denney of California, MD, and Kailee Denney of Drayden, MD, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Bay Net
Man Found Shot And Killed In Waldorf
WALDORF, Md. — We are receiving reports of a shooting that reportedly took place earlier this evening. At approximately 7:32 p.m. on October 25, first responders were dispatched to the 2500 block of Old Washington Road for reports of a person who had been shot and was not breathing.
Bay Net
Rosemary Penkert Vendemia
Rosemary Penkert Vendemia, 93, of Benedict, MD, peacefully passed away in her home on October 19, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. Rosemary was born on May 23, 1929, to John and Elizabeth Penkert in Seat Pleasant, MD. She graduated from Lynden Hall in 1947. After school, she worked as a statistical analyst for over 25 years. She enjoyed her work and was exceptionally good at her job.
Nottingham MD
50-year-old Baltimore woman killed in I-95 crash, Columbia man taken to Shock Trauma
WATERLOO, MD—Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal multi-vehicle crash that occurred early Tuesday morning on Interstate 95 in Howard County. At just after 1:30 a.m., troopers responded to southbound I-95 north of Route 100 for a report of a multi-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2016 Porsche Cayenne rear ended a 2008 Mazda CX-9, which caused both vehicles to lose control.
Bay Net
David Paul Murray, Sr.
David Paul Murray, Sr., 78 of Charlotte Hall, Maryland passed away on October 14, 2022, with his family by his side in Charlotte Hall. David was born on May 22, 1944, in Baltimore, Maryland to Charles Albert Murray and Florence Gischel Murray. He grew up in Ferndale and graduated from Glen Burnie High School. He married Theresa Meadows not long out of high school. Together they had 2 children, Beverly and David, Jr. In 1987, David married Joan Elizabeth Beall and they had a daughter, Joann. Together David and Joan raised Joan’s son, Stephan. They had recently celebrated 35 years of marriage.
foxbaltimore.com
Man admits himself to Annapolis hospital with gunshot wound
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — A man who had been shot admitted himself to Anne Arundel Medical Center Sunday, Annapolis police said. Around 6 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the hospital after being alerted by the staff there. The victim was shot in the lower torso. He told police that his girlfriend drove him to the hospital. He is expected to recover.
Speeding Driver Killed After Losing Control Of Infiniti, Striking Tree In Waldorf: State Police
Authorities say that a 24-year-old Maryland man was killed after speeding and crashing his Infiniti into a tree in Charles County near a busy intersection. Mechanicsville resident Xzavier Wendell Jameson Thompson was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash shortly before noon on Monday, Oct. 24 near the intersection of Maryland Route 5 and Minefield Road in Waldorf, according to state police investigators.
Bay Net
Man Sentenced To 15 Years In Prison For Armed Robbery In Waldorf
LA PLATA, Md.—Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, Charles County Circuit Court Judge William R. Greer, Jr. sentenced Arron William Saunders, 25, to 30 years, with all but 15 years suspended in prison for Armed Robbery, Use of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime of Violence, and related charges. Upon release, Saunders will be on supervised probation for a period of five years.
Bay Net
Barbara Jean Pilkerton
Barbara Jean Pilkerton, 69, of Hollywood, MD passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on October 17, 2022 at Washington Hospital Center. Born November 11, 1952 in Leonardtown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Annie Marie Lathroum and Leo (Beanie) Aloysius Lathroum. Barbara was the loving wife of Daryl Aloysius Pilkerton, Jr. whom she married in Holy Angles Church in Avenue, MD on September 25, 1971. She is survived by her daughter Carole Jean Lundregan (Tommy); grandchildren Thomas Joseph “TJ” Lundregan and Madison “Maddie” Marie Lundregan of Hollywood, MD. Barbara is also survived by her siblings John Ralph Heard (Rose) of Leonardtown, MD, Richard “Ricky” Wayne Lathroum (Jackie) of Mechanicsville, MD; Rose Marie Nutwell of Lexington Park, MD; and Robert Allen Lathroum of Hollywood, MD. She was proceeded in death by her sibling James Benedict Heard.
Bay Net
One Transported To Hospital After Rollover Crash In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On October 25, 2022 at approximately 7:22 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Three Notch Road in the area of Corporate Drive. Crews arrived and found a single vehicle overturned off the roadway showing smoke and...
WJLA
Armed driver fends off carjackers at Anne Arundel County Walmart, police say
HANOVER, Md. (WBFF) — Two armed men attempted to carjack a driver Sunday outside a Walmart in Hanover, Anne Arundel County police said. A similar incident happened a day earlier at the Annapolis mall. Police said two men approached the 42-year-old victim armed with handguns around 12:30 p.m. Sunday....
Comments / 3