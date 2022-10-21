Results of the 2021 National Practice Survey with Jan Kavookjian. The National Practice Survey is conducted once every 5 years to help ADCES understand current trends in the diabetes care and education specialist workforce and how their services are integrated into the full care team. 2022 ADCES President Jan Kavookjian, PhD, MBA, FAPhA, FADCES, joins us to discuss why this survey is so important. She gives us a teaser of some of this year’s findings and explains how the results influence strategic planning and key initiatives at the association.

