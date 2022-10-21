Read full article on original website
Man sentenced to two years for role in conspiracy to buy illegal gun used in Truck Park shooting
ST PAUL, Minn. — A Minneapolis man was sentenced to more than two years in prison for his connection to the illegal purchase of multiple firearms, including one used in last year's deadly Seventh Street Truck Park Bar shooting in St. Paul. Jerome Fletcher Horton, 26, received a 25-month...
Man sentenced to 9.75 years in prison in connection to downtown Minneapolis phone scheme
MINNEAPOLIS — It was a punch that brought to public light an ongoing, and often violent, scheme in downtown Minneapolis. Kevron Williams Gray and his friends tricked a young man into handing over his cell phone outside the Gay 90s bar late one night in July under the guise that they were adding their rap group to the victim's social media.
Nicholas Kraus, charged with murder in death of activist, to change plea
MINNEAPOLIS — Nicholas Kraus, who was charged with murder after he drove his car into a crowd of protestors in Minneapolis in June 2021 and killed one person, will change his plea, according to court records. Last year, Kraus was charged with intentional second-degree murder and two counts of...
17-year-old homicide suspect arrested after shelter-in-place 'inadvertently' sent to wide area of the metro
ROSEVILLE, Minn. — A homicide suspect is in custody following a shelter-in-place alert that was received by people living and working in a large swath of the metro on Tuesday morning. Law enforcement officials say the alert was delivered to a wider geographical area than intended. The initial alert...
Kueng takes plea deal ahead of state trial
MINNEAPOLIS — Former Minneapolis Officer J. Alexander Kueng had pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting manslaughter in George Floyd’s killing. This is a developing update. KARE 11 will provide more details as new information becomes available. Two former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd's death are heading...
Kueng takes plea deal, Thao agrees to let judge decide his case
MINNEAPOLIS — Hours before jury selection for their state trial was scheduled to begin, former Minneapolis officer J. Alexander Kueng pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting manslaughter in George Floyd’s killing and Tou Thao agreed to a stipulated evidence trial. Kueng and Thao were both charged with aiding...
After getting caught by car's owner, 3 men arrested in connection to catalytic converter theft
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Three men were arrested Monday afternoon after police say they led officers on a car chase following an attempted catalytic converter theft in Bloomington. According to the Bloomington Police Department, a man reported an interrupted theft of a catalytic converter from his car just before 2...
'We need to figure out what happened' | How did the Roseville shelter-in-place alert accidentally spread so far?
ROSEVILLE, Minn. — As they searched for a homicide suspect Tuesday morning, Roseville Police called for a shelter-in-place, designed to reach people within a one-square-mile radius of the scene on Ryan Avenue. But as tens of thousands of people in the Twin Cities metro area soon discovered, the alert...
Shelter in place alert in Roseville incident 'inadvertently' sent to wider area of east metro
ROSEVILLE, Minn. — A shelter-in-place alert was received by people living and working in a large swath of Ramsey County because of a "homicide suspect at large." However, law enforcement officials say the alert was delivered to a wider geographical area than intended. The alert, which was received in...
KARE 11 Investigates: A jail death, a missing nurse, a broken contract
ANOKA COUNTY, Minn. — At 1 a.m. on April 28, 2022, Anoka County Detention Deputy Jacob Chamberland was making inmate wellbeing checks. As he walked by the cell where Riley Domeier was housed, he noticed the 20-year-old appeared to have something in his mouth. The guard couldn’t tell if...
Maplewood man charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of 17-month-old
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — A Maplewood man is now charged with murder in connection to a 17-month-old girl's death. A criminal complaint filed in Ramsey County on Thursday, Oct. 20 charged 26-year-old Terrance Valdez Leslie with one count of second-degree murder without intent for the death of his girlfriend's young daughter.
50th suspect charged in connection to Feeding Our Future fraud
MINNEAPOLIS — The 50th suspect charged in connection to the massive Feeding Our Future fraud appeared in court Wednesday and was accused of receiving millions of dollars in the scheme. Abduljabar Hussein appeared in federal court Wednesday and was charged on the same indictment as his wife, Mekfira Hussein,...
Police: Mother, boyfriend arrested in connection to 17-month-old's death
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — Maplewood Police have launched an investigation into the death of a 17-month-old girl, with the child's mother and mother's boyfriend now in custody. According to police, officers responded to the 1400 block of County Road B East on the night of Oct. 18 after getting a report that an infant had "significant injuries."
Prosecutor will seek quick release in abortion arrests
MINNEAPOLIS — Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman Thursday issued a new policy aimed at helping women from other states who face arrest warrants for getting abortions here. At a State Capitol news conference, Freeman told reporters he anticipates prosecutors in other states may issue arrest warrants for women who've...
Off-duty police officer saves man at gym
ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Getting stronger together is the main goal at Timberwolf Crossfit in Roseville. "This isn't like a big corporate gym by any means, we know everybody that comes in and out," South St. Paul police sergeant Mike Dahl said. Dahl is a regular, and sometimes even coaches...
Umbrella Man mystery fuels conspiracy theories and blame
MINNEAPOLIS — The FBI is asking for help finding someone who provoked mystery and conspiracy theories for two years after the riots that followed the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. He's referred to as the "Umbrella Man," and some believe his actions helped set off the riots near...
Police: 1 dead after apparent hit-and-run in north Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — A man in his 30s died after begin struck by a vehicle in Minneapolis' Jordan neighborhood on Wednesday night. Police said in information provided to the media that officers were called to the intersection of Logan Avenue North and West Broadway in north Minneapolis for a report of a pedestrian struck at around 11:30 p.m.
Fatal crash reported on I-35W
BURNSVILLE, Minn. — One man has died following a crash on I-35W in Burnsville, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. Officials said a 2015 Toyota Corolla was traveling southbound on I-35W when it veered off the right shoulder and entered the ditch. The car then hit the sound barrier...
Maplewood withdraws support for Purple Line, seeks 'post-pandemic ridership data'
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — A 15-mile Bus Rapid Transit line called the Purple Line is proposed to begin in St. Paul and run through east metro communities, including Maplewood, where public transportation lacks compared to south and western areas of the metro. Yet Maplewood is now the second city to withdraw support for the plan priced at around $450 million. White Bear Lake withdrew earlier this year.
North Minneapolis church buys problem gas station next door
MINNEAPOLIS — "We've been around for 24 years," said Bishop Larry Cook. Bishop Cook, with Real Believers Faith Center at the intersection of Fremont and West Broadway in north Minneapolis, is a longtime northsider, which is a community that he holds close to his heart. "Our goal is to...
