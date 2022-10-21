ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chisago County, MN

KARE 11

Kueng takes plea deal ahead of state trial

MINNEAPOLIS — Former Minneapolis Officer J. Alexander Kueng had pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting manslaughter in George Floyd’s killing. This is a developing update. KARE 11 will provide more details as new information becomes available. Two former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd's death are heading...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Kueng takes plea deal, Thao agrees to let judge decide his case

MINNEAPOLIS — Hours before jury selection for their state trial was scheduled to begin, former Minneapolis officer J. Alexander Kueng pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting manslaughter in George Floyd’s killing and Tou Thao agreed to a stipulated evidence trial. Kueng and Thao were both charged with aiding...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Prosecutor will seek quick release in abortion arrests

MINNEAPOLIS — Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman Thursday issued a new policy aimed at helping women from other states who face arrest warrants for getting abortions here. At a State Capitol news conference, Freeman told reporters he anticipates prosecutors in other states may issue arrest warrants for women who've...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Off-duty police officer saves man at gym

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Getting stronger together is the main goal at Timberwolf Crossfit in Roseville. "This isn't like a big corporate gym by any means, we know everybody that comes in and out," South St. Paul police sergeant Mike Dahl said. Dahl is a regular, and sometimes even coaches...
ROSEVILLE, MN
KARE 11

Umbrella Man mystery fuels conspiracy theories and blame

MINNEAPOLIS — The FBI is asking for help finding someone who provoked mystery and conspiracy theories for two years after the riots that followed the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. He's referred to as the "Umbrella Man," and some believe his actions helped set off the riots near...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Police: 1 dead after apparent hit-and-run in north Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — A man in his 30s died after begin struck by a vehicle in Minneapolis' Jordan neighborhood on Wednesday night. Police said in information provided to the media that officers were called to the intersection of Logan Avenue North and West Broadway in north Minneapolis for a report of a pedestrian struck at around 11:30 p.m.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Fatal crash reported on I-35W

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — One man has died following a crash on I-35W in Burnsville, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. Officials said a 2015 Toyota Corolla was traveling southbound on I-35W when it veered off the right shoulder and entered the ditch. The car then hit the sound barrier...
BURNSVILLE, MN
KARE 11

Maplewood withdraws support for Purple Line, seeks 'post-pandemic ridership data'

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — A 15-mile Bus Rapid Transit line called the Purple Line is proposed to begin in St. Paul and run through east metro communities, including Maplewood, where public transportation lacks compared to south and western areas of the metro. Yet Maplewood is now the second city to withdraw support for the plan priced at around $450 million. White Bear Lake withdrew earlier this year.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
KARE 11

KARE 11

