Centre County, PA

State College

Halloween Festivities Return Across Centre County

With less than a week to go until Halloween, communities across Centre County are gearing up for another action-packed holiday full of trick-or-treating. From Boalsburg to Bellefonte, here’s what you can expect in the Centre Region as All Hallow’s Eve approaches. Trick-or-Treating. Trick-or-treating is back in full swing...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
State College

As Nov. 8 Election Approaches, Wolf and Pa. Lawmakers Look to Push Through Massive Tax Incentives for Natural Gas

HARRISBURG — Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and top state lawmakers are hurriedly negotiating a massive economic development package that would encourage natural gas development in Pennsylvania. The proposed credits, totaling $180 million a year, are aimed at different industries including hydrogen production, milk processing and biomedical research, according to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
State College

New Bubble Tea Shops Open in State College

A pair of new shops are now selling bubble teas and other drinks in downtown State College. At 454 E. College Ave., Teadori offers a lineup of handcrafted boba teas. The shop is in the former location of Cozy Thai Bistro’s sister restaurant, Galanga. Teadori is open from noon...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Longtime Arts Fest Director to Step Down, Search Underway

After decades of service, Rick Bryant, the longtime director of the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts, is planning to step down next year. Bryant will officially retire from the organization at the end of January, he announced this week. He said in a statement that he’s confident the organization’s next leader will continue the festival’s legacy in central Pennsylvania.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

A Different Homecoming

My wife, Heidi, and I are Penn State alums. Both of her parents were Penn Staters. All three of our children are Penn Staters. We have nieces and nephews and cousins and good friends and their kids who are Penn Staters. I played on the hockey team as a student, and worked at the university for 27 years as a coach, fundraiser and athletic administrator. I have served on volunteer committees and as president of an Alumni Interest Group. I even had the thrill of a lifetime and led over 20,000 Penn State fans in the “We Are” cheer at the 2009 Rose Bowl Pep Rally. I have been going to Penn State Homecoming events since 1978 and guarded the Nittany Lion shrine as an active Lion Ambassador and as a L’Amb alumnus.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

