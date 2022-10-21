Read full article on original website
Related
State College
Pa. Election 2022: Where Governor Candidates Mastriano, Shapiro Stand on the Gas Tax, Business Regulations and Property Taxes
HARRISBURG — As inflation has soared to its highest levels in 40 years, driving up the price of groceries and gas and squeezing household budgets, Pennsylvanians have consistently identified the economy as one of the top issues influencing their choice in the 2022 governor’s race. There’s not much...
State College
Halloween Festivities Return Across Centre County
With less than a week to go until Halloween, communities across Centre County are gearing up for another action-packed holiday full of trick-or-treating. From Boalsburg to Bellefonte, here’s what you can expect in the Centre Region as All Hallow’s Eve approaches. Trick-or-Treating. Trick-or-treating is back in full swing...
State College
Track How Your Pa. Municipality Is Using Federal Stimulus Funding
STATE COLLEGE — The American Rescue Plan Act, a $1.9 trillion federal stimulus bill, was signed into law in March 2021. Over a year later the emergency funding is still trickling down to help offset negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The act, also known as ARPA, included $350...
State College
As Nov. 8 Election Approaches, Wolf and Pa. Lawmakers Look to Push Through Massive Tax Incentives for Natural Gas
HARRISBURG — Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and top state lawmakers are hurriedly negotiating a massive economic development package that would encourage natural gas development in Pennsylvania. The proposed credits, totaling $180 million a year, are aimed at different industries including hydrogen production, milk processing and biomedical research, according to...
State College
New Bubble Tea Shops Open in State College
A pair of new shops are now selling bubble teas and other drinks in downtown State College. At 454 E. College Ave., Teadori offers a lineup of handcrafted boba teas. The shop is in the former location of Cozy Thai Bistro’s sister restaurant, Galanga. Teadori is open from noon...
State College
Longtime Arts Fest Director to Step Down, Search Underway
After decades of service, Rick Bryant, the longtime director of the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts, is planning to step down next year. Bryant will officially retire from the organization at the end of January, he announced this week. He said in a statement that he’s confident the organization’s next leader will continue the festival’s legacy in central Pennsylvania.
State College
Ferguson Township Board of Supervisors Looking to Fill Vacancy After Williams Resignation
For the second time this year, Ferguson Township is looking to fill a vacancy on its Board of Supervisors. At-large Supervisor Tierra Williams submitted her notice of resignation, effective Nov. 4, on Oct. 15. Williams, who was elected to her first term last November, wrote that it “has been an...
State College
A Different Homecoming
My wife, Heidi, and I are Penn State alums. Both of her parents were Penn Staters. All three of our children are Penn Staters. We have nieces and nephews and cousins and good friends and their kids who are Penn Staters. I played on the hockey team as a student, and worked at the university for 27 years as a coach, fundraiser and athletic administrator. I have served on volunteer committees and as president of an Alumni Interest Group. I even had the thrill of a lifetime and led over 20,000 Penn State fans in the “We Are” cheer at the 2009 Rose Bowl Pep Rally. I have been going to Penn State Homecoming events since 1978 and guarded the Nittany Lion shrine as an active Lion Ambassador and as a L’Amb alumnus.
State College
Penn State Football: Nittany Lions Move Up to No. 13 in Latest AP Poll
Penn State football moved up three spots to No. 13 in the AP Top 25 poll on Sunday afternoon following a Saturday night 45-17 victory over Minnesota. The Nittany Lions are the third highest Big Ten team in the rankings behind No. 4 Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State. The...
State College
Penn State Football: Recreating C.J. Stroud in Practice? Good Luck with That
Five years ago Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz was asked how the Hawkeyes were going to prepare for Penn State running back Saquon Barkley ahead of a 2017 clash between the two programs. In turn, if it was at all possible to find a scout team player who could even partially replicate the kind player Barkley had become.
Comments / 0