Girard named to West Award watch list
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Joseph Girard III, Syracuse men’s basketball senior is one of 20 players to be on the 2023 Jerry West Award watch list, which was announced on Tuesday, October 25. Announced by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, Glens Falls N.Y. native Girard will...
Syracuse shakes off slow start to top IUP in exhibition game
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Syracuse men’s basketball emerged victorious over Division II Indiana (Pa.) inside the JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday night. The Orange took the exhibition win by a margin of 28 points, 86-58. Four Syracuse starters put up double-figures. Senior guard Joseph Girard III led...
Orange name captains for 2022-23 season
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The captains of the Syracuse women’s basketball team was selected for the 2022-23 season. The Orange will be led by captains Dyaisha Fair, Teisha Hyman, Kyra Wood, and head coach Felisha Legette-Jack. “We are excited that our team has selected our 2022-23 captains for...
Extraordinary Talent: Marielle Emanuel
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — When we last met Marielle Emanuel, the dancer was getting ready to head on a once-in-a-lifetime trip to New York City. Now, we’re catching up with her to see how her life changed. Carrie Lazarus has created a fund to help support extraordinary talent.
Mayor Walsh names Keenan Lewis as Coordinator of Lead Paint Program
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced on October 25 that Keenan Lewis will be the Lead Paint Program Coordinator for the City of Syracuse Division of Code Enforcement. Coordinators of the Lead Paint Program act as a Neighborhood and Business Development representatives to community groups to answer questions...
Champions Birthdays: October 23, 2022
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The NewsChannel 9 team is wishing our Sunday, October 23, 2022 Champions a very happy birthday!. If you’d like to be on the Champions billboard, email your picture to champions@localsyr.com at least two weeks before your birthday.
Gas prices hold steady in New York
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- As the national price of gas begins to decrease, New York is remaining stationary. The national average is now $3.79, down $0.10 from October 17. Gas prices in New York are now coming to a halt. New York’s average is now $3.67, down $0.01 from October 17....
OCC cancels classes the same day President Biden is expected in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga Community College has canceled classes for Thursday, October 27, the same day President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit the Syracuse area. A college alert cites the cancellation as “due to a major Micron event being held on campus,” the same topic expected to...
Disney on Ice returning to Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A family favorite event is returning to Syracuse this December and families will surely be singing “Hakuna Matata” as they skate away from the holiday stresses. This year’s show is titled Disney On Ice presents Let’s Celebrate. The show will be taking over...
Baldwinsville Theatre Guild to present “A Chorus Line”
(WSYR-TV) — “A Chorus Line” started as a simple look inside the world of theatre. It ended up being the longest-running show on Broadway when it closed. It’s still among the most popular. It’s the show the Baldwinsville Theatre Guild has chosen to mark their 80th...
OCC President and students ecstatic to welcome President Biden on Thursday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Students at Onondaga Community College found out that President Joe Biden would be coming to their campus Thursday to talk about Micron’s historic $100 Billion investment via email when they were told classes would be canceled on Thursday. The email goes on to invite students...
End of our recent warmth in sight
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – It remains very mild out there, but for how much longer? Find out below. Clouds are on the increase overnight with a balmy, summery low within a few degrees of 60! Yes, not a bad idea to leave the windows open at least a bit tonight to let some fresh air come into your house/apartment while you snooze away.
Brian Nolan appointed as acting superintendent of Utica City School District
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – At a special meeting on Oct. 18, the Utica Board of Education voted to put district Superintendent Bruce Karam on administrative leave. The Utica Board of Education has appointed Brian Nolan as acting superintendent, and Nolan tells me that as of right now this is a temporary position.
FOCUS Greater Syracuse announces Wisdom Keepers
(WSYR-TV) — Rita Reicher, board president of FOCUS Greater Syracuse, and Jessica Lisi, director of communications and marketing, join Bridge Street to announce their 2022 “Wisdom Keepers.” Reicher says that a wisdom keeper is someone who commits their time and talent to making a better community. FOCUS...
Cicero sophomore holds fundraiser to “Crush Cancer” in memory of childhood friend
CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — From the moment Kevin Toms and Griffin Engle first met in preschool, the two were inseparable, but it’s a friendship that ended far too soon. “From there, we just loved soccer together, loved hanging out…”. KEVIN TOMS, LOST BEST FRIEND TO PEDIATRIC CANCER.
