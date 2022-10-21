SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – It remains very mild out there, but for how much longer? Find out below. Clouds are on the increase overnight with a balmy, summery low within a few degrees of 60! Yes, not a bad idea to leave the windows open at least a bit tonight to let some fresh air come into your house/apartment while you snooze away.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO