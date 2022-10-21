Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war live: ‘Heaviest of battles’ ahead in Kherson, says Kyiv
Russians are ‘replenishing, strengthening’ in Kherson says adviser to Zelenskiy; Biden and Sunak reaffirm commitment to Ukraine
Russia’s chaotic draft leaves some out in cold, without gear
The mobilized reservists that Russian President Vladimir Putin visited last week at a firing range southeast of Moscow looked picture-perfect. Kremlin video of the young men headed for the war in Ukraine showed them in mint-condition uniforms, equipped with all the gear needed for combat: helmets, bulletproof vests and sleeping bags. When Putin asked if they had any problems, they shook their heads.
Ukraine news LATEST: Putin humiliated as Russia loses scores of Ka-52 helicopters & Zelensky prepares to retake Kherson
VLADIMIR Putin has been left humiliated as British intelligence shows Russia has lost more than a quarter of its 90 Ka-52 attack helicopters. The UK's Ministry of Defence said: "There have been at least 23 verified losses of Russia’s Ka-52 HOKUM attack helicopter in Ukraine since the invasion. "Russian...
White House provides update on status of Brittney Griner coming home
The White House has released an update about Brittney Griner‘s detainment in Russia. On Oct. 25, Jake Sullivan, the National Security Advisor, provided a statement that said the United States is still making efforts to bring home the basketball legend. The statement comes after Griner’s appeal was denied by...
Russian state TV host suspended after he said Ukrainian children should be drowned and burned in their 'monstrous little houses'
Russia Today host Anton Krasovsky was suspended after calling for Ukrainian children to be killed. Krasovsky aimed his comments at Ukrainian children who saw the Soviet Union as occupiers in the 1980s. Ukraine's Foreign Minister called the remarks "aggressive genocide incitement." A top host on a Russian state-controlled media outlet...
Rotax Engine Found In Iranian Mohajer-6 Drone Downed Over Ukraine
via TwitterReports of Austrian Rotax engines being used in Iranian drones aren't new, but hard proof they are being used in those acquired by Russia is.
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
New footage sheds more light on moment Hu Jintao was led out of Chinese Communist Party Congress
New visuals have emerged from the end of the Chinese Communist Party’s National Congress, showing the moments leading up to the dramatic exit of former president Hu Jintao in circumstances that remain unclear.The incident on Saturday saw Mr Hu, who led China for 10 years before Mr Xi assumed the presidency, being physically escorted out of the closing ceremony of the twice-a-decade gathering shortly after TV cameras had been set up to televise the event.It raised questions over the weekend of whether Xi Jinping had deliberately had his predecessor ejected in a symbolic display of power. But while the...
Ukraine news – live: Putin ‘increasingly fears attacks by anti-war Russian saboteurs’
Russia’s leadership is increasingly concerned by acts of sabotage carried out against key infrastructure by its own citizens opposing the war in Ukraine, Britain’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) said.The Kremlin will be alarmed that domestic opposition has built to a point where anti-war groups are commiting acts of physical damage, the MoD said, citing the blowing up of a train line in Russia’s Belgorod region on Monday.It comes as Ukraine said Vladimir Putin’s forces are now digging in for the “heaviest of battles” in the strategic southern city of Kherson, which was illegally claimed by Russia in a sham...
Trump document probe zeroes in on ex-president’s valet
The Department of Justice investigation into whether former president Donald Trump violated laws prohibiting unauthorised retention of national defence information and obstruction of justice has reportedly zeroed in on a US Navy veteran. The veteran is Walt Nauta, who served as Mr Trump’s White House valet and remained in the ex-president’s employ after the end of his term.Prosecutors and federal investigators have repeatedly interviewed Mr Nauta, a 39-year-old former Navy culinary specialist who is currently employed by Mr Trump’s Save America political action committee, according to multiple reports.The Guam native reportedly enlisted in the US Navy in 2001 and,...
Iran mourners flock to Mahsa Amini grave despite crackdown
Iranian mourners gathered Wednesday at the grave of Mahsa Amini to mark 40 days since her death, defying heightened security measures as part of a bloody crackdown on women-led protests. Wednesday marks 40 days since Amini's death and the end of the traditional mourning period in Iran.
South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix worries about China future
South Korean computer chipmaker SK Hynix says it might be forced to sell its manufacturing operations in China if a U.S. crackdown on exports of semiconductor technology and manufacturing equipment to China intensifies
China launches a COVID-19 vaccine inhaled through the mouth
BEIJING — (AP) — The Chinese city of Shanghai started administering an inhalable COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday in what appears to be a world first. The vaccine, a mist that is sucked in through the mouth, is being offered for free as a booster dose for previously vaccinated individuals, according to an announcement posted on an official city social media account.
