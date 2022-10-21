ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura woman sentenced to over six years for human trafficking

By Jade Martinez-Pogue
 4 days ago
VENTURA, Calif. – A Ventura woman on Tuesday was sentenced to six years and four months in state prison for human trafficking of a minor, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Alessandra Huber-Perez, 21, was contacted by law enforcement multiple times in 2021 while she was with an underage victim. Then, on May 15, 2021, Huber-Perez threatened the victim with a knife and reportedly prevented her from leaving a residence.

Huber-Perez was found with the victim again on June 18 when Ventura Police officers were conducting a traffic stop, according to Ventura County District Attorney's Office spokesman Joey Buttitta.

Officers searched their phones and found that Huber-Perez arranged commercial sex acts involving the victim, and cell phone records and further investigation showed that she was trafficking the underage victim, according to Buttitta.

She pleaded guilty to human trafficking of a minor, false imprisonment, and furnishing a controlled substance to a minor on Aug. 12, 2022. She was sentenced to six years and four months in state prison and will also have to register as a sex offender.

Comments / 38

EB Chavez
4d ago

She only got 6 years for peddling a minor for sex? Gee, how's that supposed to be a deterrent? And of course she'll get out early for good behavior. She should be subject to hard labor while she's incarcerated. People who serve time should not want to go back because the workload was so brutal. Then you have some people screaming that they're being subjected to cruel and unusual punishment. Really! What about the victims? remember the old days? If you stole someone's horse, you were hung. Definitely a deterrent. Now, you can steal someone's car and ruin their livelihood and make their life chaos and nothing really happens to you. Crime does pay.

Reply(7)
35
Bruce Sanders
4d ago

That can't possibly be the .maximum sentence. she deserves to be given to the victims family for them to dispose of.

Reply
18
Val Brandt
4d ago

the police had contact with her with the victim twice before they realized something was up you got to be better trained

Reply
11
