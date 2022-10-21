Read full article on original website
World Series to feature Phillies, postseason’s biggest surprise, vs. high-flying Astros
Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber breaking the Bank in Philly. Yordan Alvarez launching moonshots in H-Town. Dusty Baker trying for a most elusive win. Justin Verlander, too. A fired-up Harper and All-Stars J.T. Realmuto and Zack Wheeler, stepping onto baseball’s biggest platform for the first time. Yo! The Philadelphia...
Phillies in the World Series: What to know about schedule, tickets, TV
The Phillies are on their way to the World Series after defeating the San Diego Padres at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday, 4-3. The Phillies, who entered the playoffs as the National League’s final wild-card team and the No. 6 seed, eliminated the Padres in the National League Championship Series 4-1 thanks to contributions that include Rhys Hoskins’ two home runs in Game 3 and Kyle Schwarber’s titanic homer in the Game 1 win in San Diego.
Phillies fans go on buying spree, set 24-hour record after team makes World Series
This is what happens when a team goes years without making the playoffs. The Philadelphia Phillies, who haven’t made the postseason since 2011 and haven’t reached the World Series since 2009, broke a Major League Baseball merchandise sales record after clinching World Series berth on Sunday. According to...
Phillies World Series tickets: Here’s how to buy them to get into Citizens Bank Park
The Philadelphia Phillies are headed to their first World Series since 2009. The 87-win Phillies clinched their first National League pennant since 2009 with a 4-3 win over the San Diego Padres on Sunday in Game 5 of the NLCS. Right fielder Bryce Harper and the Phillies are set to...
Start of ALCS Game 4 between Astros, Yanks delayed by rain
NEW YORK — With the Houston Astros one win from reaching the World Series again, Game 4 of the AL Championship Series against the New York Yankees will not start on time Sunday night because of the threat of rain. Major League Baseball announced the impending delay on Twitter...
This Phillies gift box has everything you need to celebrate their trip to the World Series
The Philadelphia Phillies are headed to their first World Series since 2009. The 87-win Phillies clinched their first National League pennant since 2009 with a 4-3 win over the San Diego Padres on Sunday in Game 5 of the NLCS. Right fielder Bryce Harper and the Phillies are set to...
