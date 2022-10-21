Your professional talents and skills work as a form of testimony | Lequita Sharrock

Although we live in this world, we are not of this world. So, it’s important to strive to keep a Christ-centered mindset in all aspects of life.

The world refers to a daily grind as a hustle. But in the spirit, our grind with the Lord is called a holy hustle.

“Don’t stop! Keep on singing! Make his name famous! Tell everyone every day how wonderful he is. Give them the good news of our great Savior. Take the message of his glory and miracles to every nation. Tell them about all the amazing things he has done.” – Psalms 96:2-3 TPT

To God be the glory, I’ve always been a person with a strong work ethic.

I enjoy my position as CEO of our family business. But that’s just an earthly title. God is the CEO of CEOs. As a staffer in his company, I want to always work hard to glorify his name.

The Lord has given all of us specific assignments to be his ambassadors. Each person is blessed with unique talents that can be used to complete our tasks.

If you can sing or rap, use your vocals and lyrical wordplay to praise the Lord.

If haircare is your thing, trim beards in the barbershop or apply conditioner in the salon as a form of worship.

No matter the profession, work any job with a holy hustle.

Use your platform, office space or work environment to talk about Jesus. Let folks know about his love and forgiving nature.

We must also never be ashamed of sharing a testimony. Your tale from despair to deliverance is a source of encouragement.

Whether it’s drug addiction, trauma or financial crisis, if you've been set free from this bondage, let your holy hustle be to brag on the healing power of Jesus.

When we face a dark situation at home or on our earthly jobs, let’s add elements of praise and a holy hustle to defeat the enemy.

Lequita Sharrock is the CEO of Sharrock Media Group and founder of the nonprofit organization, Beyond The Booth, Inc. She hosts a bi-weekly non-denominational podcast called UnStoppable with Lequita Sharrock. She can be reached at lsharrock@sharrockmediagroup.com.

