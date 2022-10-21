Church of Latter-day Saints presents interfaith forum at Tallahassee Community College

The role of faith and community organizations in the Tallahassee area in rescuing young people is the topic of an Oct. 27 Interfaith and Community Forum at Tallahassee Community College’s Workforce Development Center, 444 Appleyard Drive, Building 38, Room 105.

Sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS), the forum is designed to open an interfaith and community dialogue on young people and the challenges they face.

Presenters at the 6:30 p.m. forum include the following:

Stefanie Posner, Education and Music Director at Temple Israel

Imam Monir Alfarra of the Islamic Center of Tallahassee

President Ben Smith of the Tallahassee Stake of the LDS Church

Pastor Judy Mandrell of the Life Changer Church of God in Christ (invited)

Pastor Trinity Whitley, Faith Presbyterian Church (invited)

“We partnered with other churches because this issue is germane to all faiths,” said President Smith. “This forum will help us identify ways in which the faith community can better work together to help rescue these young people,” he added.

LDS Church President Russell M. Nelson says the Church takes a global view when it comes to interfaith and community relations.

“We are all connected, and we have a God-given responsibility to help make life better for those around us,” Nelson said at the 2019 NAACP annual convention. “We don’t have to be alike or look alike to have love for each other. We don’t even have to agree with each other to love each other,” he said.

