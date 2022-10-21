Read full article on original website
Cardi B Suggests Offset Will Address Saweetie Rumor On Sophomore Solo Album
Offset’s sophomore album is due out next month. The Migos have apparently called it quits and there doesn’t seem to be any intention of a reunion in the future. Quavo and Takeoff are fresh off of the release of Only Built For Infinity Links, boasting records like “Hotel Lobby” and “Us Vs. Them.” Meanwhile, Offset’s preparing to drop his forthcoming solo album next month.
Ashanti, Ja Rule and Fabolous To Headline “I Love RNB” Festival
Chingy, Mya, Nivea and more will also be performing. Music lovers rejoice! Some of the biggest R&B and hip hop stars are joining forces for one of the biggest festivals of 2023. The “I Love RNB” festival, set to take place on Saturday, May 27th at the Queen Mary in Long Beach, CA, will feature Ashanti, Ja Rule and Fabolous as headliners.
LaKeith Stanfield Shows Off His Boo On Social Media & Twitter Isn’t Happy About It
The “Sorry to Bother You” star is taking full advantage of cuffing season this year. Celebrity crushes are not uncommon, especially in the social media age when it’s easy enough to stalk the life of your favourite stars with the click of a few buttons. When those crushes get into relationships, though, the discourse on social media can become quite menacing.
Willow Smith Sings Altered Version Of “Whip My Hair”: Watch
Willow Smith surprised the crowd with a very different rendition of her hit. Willow Smith’s “Whip My Hair” skyrocketed up the charts way back in 2010. Since then, the daughter of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith has radically diverged from the sound showcased in the hit single. According to Willow, the early stardom wasn’t all positive.
Angela Simmons & Yo Gotti Spark Baecation Rumours With Matching IG Uploads
The Memphis-born artist rapped about his crush on the shoe designer back in 2015 on “Down In the DM.”. Years after Yo Gotti rapped about his “crush” on Angela Simmons during his 2015 hit song, “Down In the DM,” the two have begun sparking relationship rumours – first with a night of partying back in September, and now with an apparent baecation, according to their most recent Instagram uploads, anyway.
Ashanti Calls Irv Gotti A Liar
In a teaser for her interview with Angie Martinez, Ashanti is speaking her truth. Much has been said about Ashanti and Irv Gotti throughout 2022. No one prepared for the press run Gotti was swept into as his Murder Inc documentary took over Hip Hop, but the revelations thrust the famed label head into the spotlight thanks to several mentions of the former songbird.
Latto Shoots Down Rumor That Lil Wayne Denied Her Request To Sample “Lollipop”
Latto says that Lil Wayne never turned down a request from her to sample “Lollipop.”. Latto says that Lil Wayne never denied her request to sample his song “Lollipop” and that she doesn’t even have a song that uses the 2008 hit single. Several outlets shared the rumor over the weekend.
Ye Claims Jay-Z Intervened During Drake-Diddy Altercation
Jay-Z broke up a fight between Drake and Diddy at Yeezy season 1, according to Ye. Kanye West’s press run continues as his talent agency CAA and Adidas distance themselves from him. This week, the Yeezy founder sat down with Lex Fridman for an in-depth interview that covered everything from his recent anti-Semitic remarks, his presidential campaign, Yeezy brand, and, of course, Drake.
Travis Scott Shuts Down Cheating Rumors
Trav’s ex claimed that he cheats on Kylie “every f*cking night.”. Yesterday, things got steamy after gossip stirred that Travis Scott was back involved with his ex-girlfriend, Rojean Kar. The sight of the two together on set shocked social media users as he has been with his long-term girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, since 2017 and has two children with her.
Will Smith Poses With Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Dave Chappelle, Tyler Perry, & More
The crew got together for a special, fun-filled screening of Will’s film “Emancipation.”. Undeniably, it has been a rocky year for Will Smith. His infamous moment at the Oscars earlier in the year proved to be life and career-changing after he slapped Chris Rock on stage. The fallout was swift as news of shelved deals emerged amid ridicule, but the beloved Fresh Prince icon has seemingly bounced back.
MVW Brings In Valee, Desiigner, & More For “CONNECTIONS”
MVW has blessed fans with a new album. MVW has a distinct sound which sets him apart from many other trap producers. His frequent collaborations with Valee highlight his style, and his newest album, CONNECTIONS, does the same. CONNECTIONS sees MVW bringing in all of his friends. Valee, of course,...
Gunna, Future, & Young Thug’s “Pushin P” Achieves Platinum Status
Gunna, Future, and Young Thug’s song, “Pushin P,” has been certified platinum. Gunna, Future, and Young Thug’s hit single, “Pushin P,” has officially been certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for reaching at least one million sales in the U.S. The song is also expected to receive a plaque for double platinum status having surpassed two million units in July; however, it has yet to technically be certified.
Lil Baby Says He Lost $600K Gambling With Drake & Meek Mill
“If I’m lucky today, I’m lucky. If I’m not, I’m not.”. Lil Baby is certainly winning these days. The 27-year old star recently made history as the third artist to chart 25 songs on the Hot 100 in a single week. He also earned the most Hot 100 entries of any artist in 2022 so far.
DaBaby Opens Up About Megan Thee Stallion Lyrics & DaniLeigh Incident
DaBaby has faced his fair share of controversy in the last two years — on both a personal and professional level. The North Carolina rapper made headlines last month after releasing his track “Boogeyman” in which he revealed he’d slept with Megan Thee Stallion in 2020, just before her assault incident with Tory Lanez.
NBA Youngboy Signs Deal With Motown: Report
NBA Youngboy will reportedly release music through Motown Records in 2023. NBA Youngboy’s historical 2022 run is far from over. On Friday, the Baton Rouge native blessed fans with the release of Ma, I Got A Family — his fourth solo project of the year. The string of albums and mixtapes arrived after he inked a rumored $60M with Atlantic. Clearly, it was a fruitful endeavor for both parties considering the surplus of music he dropped within a short window of time.
Drake Hosts Bday Bash In Miami: Chaney Jones, Lil Baby, 21 Sav & More Attend
The celebs have been in non-stop party mode as of late. After 21 Savage closed out the weekend with a Freaknik-themed party for his 30th, his “Jimmy Cooks” collaborator Drake followed suit with a fancy night out on the town of his own in celebration of his 36th birthday on Monday (October 24).
Jeezy Explains How “Hip-Hop Is Dead” Beef With Nas Helped Him Communicate Better
Jeezy explains how Nas helps him realize the importance of communication. The feud between Freddie Gibbs and Jeezy finally came to an end. Over the years, Gibbs took jabs at Jeezy in interviews and songs. The Gary, IN rapper told Bootleg Kev that he ran into the Snoman at an airport, exchanged numbers and hugged it out.
G Herbo Doesn’t Play On His Inaugural L.A. Leakers Freestyle
G Herbo is not the one to be playing with these days. He is easily one of the most formidable lyricists to emerge from drill’s inception. With each project, he keeps proving that he hasn’t reached his peak yet. This month, he blessed fans with the back-to-back releases of Survivor’s Remorse Side A & B, which found him trading bars with everyone from Conway The Machine to Young Thug.
Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” Breaks Spotify Record For First Day Album Streams Amid Miscarriage Rumors
The pop megastar is “mind-blown” by the love, as fans take special note of the bonus track “Bigger Than The Whole Sky.”. In a year already littered with massive releases from the likes of Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, and Harry Styles, pop icon Taylor Swift just threw her hat in the ring for ‘Biggest Album of the Year.” It seems her toss was worth it. Less than 24 hours after the album was released, Spotify took to Twitter to announce that Midnights broke the Spotify record for the most-streamed album in a single day.
Jeezy Reflects On Making Amends With Freddie Gibbs
Jeezy has explained why it was important for him to squash his beef with Freddie Gibbs. Jeezy has explained why it was so important for him to patch things up with Freddie Gibbs, 10 years after the two had a falling out with one another. Speaking on Ebro In The Morning, Jeezy said that their beef is one of his biggest regrets.
