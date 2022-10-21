ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

Hacker Who Stole Unreleased Songs From Ed Sheeran & Lil Uzi Vert Sentenced to Prison

By Associated Press
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago

A computer hacker who stole unreleased songs from British pop star Ed Sheeran and American rap artist Lil Uzi Vert has been sentenced to 18 months in prison, U.K. prosecutors said Friday.

Adrian Kwiatkowski, 23, of Ipswich in southern England, hacked the artists’ cloud-based accounts and sold their songs on the dark web in exchange for cryptocurrency. City of London Police, which investigated the case, said Kwiatkowski made 131,000 pounds ($147,000) on the transactions.

“Kwiatkowski had complete disregard for the musicians’ creativity and hard work producing original songs and the subsequent loss of earnings,” said Joanne Jakymec of the Crown Prosecution Service. “He selfishly stole their music to make money for himself.”

In August, Kwiatkowski pleaded guilty to a variety of charges, including 14 copyright offenses and three counts of computer misuse. He was sentenced Friday (Oct. 21) in Ipswich Crown Court.

City of London Police worked with authorities in the United States to investigate the case after the management companies of several musicians reported that an individual, known online as Spirdark, had gained access to their clients’ cloud-based accounts and was selling their content.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office launched an investigation in 2019, and linked the email address used for Spirdark’s cryptocurrency account to Kwiatkowski. It then identified the IP address of the device used to hack one of the accounts as his home address.

After further investigation, Kwiatkowski was arrested by the City of London Police’s Intellectual Property Crime Unit in September 2019.

“Cybercrime knows no borders, and this individual executed a complex scheme to steal unreleased music in order to line his own pockets,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L Bragg Jr. said.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Taylor Swift Could Scoop a ‘Midnights’ Trifecta on U.K. Singles Chart

Taylor Swift’s Midnights is already a record-setter. Now, Swift’s new studio album is set to crush the U.K. charts. Based on sales and streaming data from the first 48 hours in the cycle, Swift could snag the top three spots on the Official U.K. Chart. Swift’s “Anti-Hero” leads the chart blast and is on track to give the U.S. singing star her second U.K. leader, after 2017’s “Look What You Made Me Do.” “Anti-Hero” got a push with its official music video, which dropped Friday (Oct. 21), following the release proper of Midnights. Swifties were already tuned-into the track, thanks to the singer...
Billboard

Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Sprints to Lead on Midweek U.K. Chart

The chart race of the year is only halfway complete, though Taylor Swift’s Midnights is already strides ahead of the pack. Swift’s tenth studio album and Arctic Monkeys’ seventh studio set, The Car, are both blockbusters that would win almost any U.K. chart battle. This is no ordinary chart cycle. It’s a heavyweight bout, with both sets notching well over 100,000 chart copies in just three days. At the midweek point, Midnights has more than 140,000 chart units to secure the advantage. That sum gives Midnights the best start for any album this year, bettering the 113,000 chart units accumulated by Harry Styles’...
Billboard

Lil Baby Becomes Just Third Artist to Chart 25 Songs on Hot 100 in a Single Week

Lil Baby charts a whopping 25 songs on the latest, Oct. 29-dated Billboard Hot 100, including all 23 tracks from his new album It’s Only Me. In the 64-year history of the Hot 100, Lil Baby is just the third act to have his fingerprint on at least a quarter of the chart, after Drake, who placed a one-week record 27 songs on the July 14, 2018, survey, concurrent with the release of his LP Scorpion, and Taylor Swift, who sent 26 songs onto the Nov. 27, 2021-dated chart, as Red (Taylor’s Version) simultaneously made its chart arrival, with both sets...
Billboard

10 Cool New Pop Songs to Get You Through The Week: Ellie Goulding, Kimbra, PVRIS & More

Looking for some motivation to help power you through the start of another work week? We feel you, and with some stellar new pop tunes, we’ve got you covered. These 10 tracks from artists including Ellie Goulding, Kimbra, PVRIS and Blu DeTiger will get you energized to take on the week. Pop any of these gems into your personal playlists — or scroll to the end of the post for a custom playlist of all 10. Ellie Goulding, “Let It Die” “Now the lights are dimming,” Ellie Goulding sings on her propulsive new track “Let It Die” — a sly callback to her breakout hit,...
Billboard

Here Are Grupo Frontera’s Viral Cover Hit ‘No Se Va’ Lyrics Translated to English

On April 28, Grupo Frontera unleashed a norteño version of “No Se Va,” a track that was originally recorded by Colombian pop group Morat in 2019 as part of their Balas Perdidas album.  The new version quickly converted the McAllen, Texas-based group into a viral sensation, especially on TikTok, earning them their first entry on a Billboard chart with the No. 12 debut on the Regional Mexican Digital Song Sales survey (dated Sept. 3). “No Se Va” later entered the Billboard Hot 100 the first week of October, becoming only the fifth regional Mexican song to enter the all-genre chart since...
Billboard

From ‘Fearless’ to ‘Reputation,’ Which Taylor Swift Tour Was Your Favorite? Vote!

It’s been four long years since Taylor Swift wrapped her last world tour, and you could say quite a lot has happened in the interim. Not only has the superstar churned out a mind-boggling amount of musical output — including four albums of original music and re-recordings of 2008’s Fearless and 2012’s Red — but the world has gone through a global pandemic and countless other major events as well. Oh, and did we forget to mention Taylor also debuted her 2020 Sundance documentary Miss Americana, directed her first short film for the 10-minute version of “All Too Well” and very...
Billboard

Fans Choose Taylor Swift‘s ’Midnights‘ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

Taylor Swift‘s new album Midnights has topped this week’s new music poll. Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (Oct. 21) on Billboard, choosing Midnights as their favorite new music release of the past week. Swift’s latest release brought in more than 66% of the vote, beating out new music by Carly Rae Jepsen, Shakira and Ozuna, Arctic Monkeys and more. Related Every Song Ranked on Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' 10/23/2022 As of Saturday (Oct. 22), Midnights was off to a record-breaking start in sales in the U.S. after its first day of release. According to initial reports, the album has sold more than 800,000 copies in the...
Billboard

Cardi B and Madonna Make Amends After Rapper Calls Out Queen of Pop for ‘Disrespect’

Cardi B and Madonna have patched things up following comments the Queen of Pop made while reflecting on the 30-year anniversary of her Sex coffee table book. Related Cardi B Fires Back at Madonna After Being Mentioned in Star's 'Sex' Book Reflection: 'Don't Insult… 10/23/2022 On Sunday morning (Oct. 23), the superstar rapper fired off a series of now-deleted tweets expressing that she felt disrespected by comments Madge made on her Instagram Story the previous evening about how the iconic singer helped pave the way for other female artists expressing their sexuality. “30 years ago I published a book called S.E.X. In addition to photos...
Billboard

The 1975 Extends U.K. Chart Streak With ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’

The 1975 lands at No. 1 on the U.K. albums chart with Being Funny In A Foreign Language, the British alternative rock outfit’s fifth consecutive leader. Led by Matt Healy, the Cheshire, England band previously led the Official U.K. Chart their self-titled 2013 set, 2016’s I like it when you sleep, for you are so beautiful yet so unaware of it, 2018’s A Brief Enquiry Into Online Relationships, and 2020’s Notes On A Conditional Form. With their fast start, the 1975 enter the premium class of artists to have taken top spot with all five of their studio albums, drawing level with...
Billboard

Lil Baby Tops Billboard Artist 100 Chart Thanks to ‘It’s Only Me’ Debut

Lil Baby jumps from No. 8 to No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated Oct. 29), returning as the top musical act in the U.S. for a fourth total week, thanks to his new studio album, It’s Only Me. The LP launches at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, with 216,000 equivalent album units earned in the Oct. 14-20 tracking week, according to Luminate. It’s the seventh-largest weekly unit sum this year, and the third-largest for a hip-hop album, after the opening weeks of Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers (295,000; May 28) and Future’s I Never...
Billboard

Sam Smith & Kim Petras‘ ’Unholy’ Hits No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

Sam Smith and Kim Petras‘ “Unholy” ascends to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, marking each artist’s first leader on the list. Plus, Lil Baby launches three songs in the Hot 100’s top 10 – “California Breeze”; “Forever,” featuring Fridayy; and “Real Spill” – at Nos. 4, 8 and 10, respectively, upping his count to 13 career top 10s. All three tracks are from his new album It’s Only Me, which bounds in at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay and sales data. All charts...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Billboard

‘The Number Ones’ Author Tom Breihan on the Book Version of His Chart Column and Why There‘s ’More Interest in No. 1s Now Than Any Time I Can Remember’

For the majority of his now-decades-long career in music journalism, Stereogum writer Tom Breihan didn’t consider himself a historian — certainly not like his father, an actual history professor. Related Glass Animals' 'Heat Waves' Is Now the Longest Charting Hot 100 Song of All Time 10/25/2022 “When he retired, his colleagues threw this big party, and one of them made this speech, clowning him for stopping at the side of the road and reading every historical marker… and I was like, ‘Oh, every history professor doesn’t do this?'” he recalls. “He was that big of a history nerd… I was never interested in...
Billboard

Taylor Swift Hints at ‘Midnights’ Tour: ‘I Think I Should Do It’

Midnights is already a hit. Spotify has told us, charts compilers on both side of the Atlantic have confirmed it, Swifties spread it on social media. Will Swift present the album to fans in venues around the globe? Don’t bet against it. Swift stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night (Oct. 24) for a chat, and some hints at concerts to come. When Fallon asked if a tour was on her mind, her first in four years, Swift responded. “I think I should do it.” With a little more prompting, “I should do it.” And a nudge on when...
Billboard

Armani Caesar Is Proving Herself as the First Lady of Griselda

Armani Caesar admits in hindsight that 2020 was an odd time to drop off a debut album. By the time The Liz arrived in September of that year, she was already a buzzing lyrical talent, having been celebrated for penning one of the year’s best verses. But the pandemic was in full swing, leaving her unable to announce her arrival through any of the traditional routes. All of her interviews were conducted via Zoom, and she couldn’t appear on Sway in the Morning or the L.A. Leakers to showcase her freestyling. Then two days before the project was set to...
Billboard

Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Has Already Sold 1 Million Albums in the U.S. (Updating)

UPDATE (Oct. 25): Taylor Swift’s Midnights is off to a record-breaking start in the U.S. According to initial reports to Luminate, the album, which was released on Oct. 21, has earned more than 1.3 million equivalent album units in the U.S. through its first four days of release (through Oct. 24). Of that sum, traditional album sales comprise more than 1 million across all available formats (multiple digital album download, CD, vinyl and cassette variants). Vinyl LP sales for the title have surpassed 500,000. Luminate’s data powers Billboard’s weekly charts. Related Every Song Ranked on Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' 10/25/2022 Biggest Week for Any Album Since Adele’s ‘25’: After...
Billboard

Five Burning Questions: Lil Baby Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard 200 With ‘It’s Only Me’

Few rappers have made the jump to popular music’s A-list as successfully this decade as Atlanta rapper Lil Baby, whose 2020 album My Turn topped the Billboard 200 albums chart for five weeks and spawned major hits like “Emotionally Scarred,” “Woah,” and (from its deluxe edition) “We Paid” and “The Bigger Picture.” Related Lil Baby Lands Third No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 With 'It's Only Me' 10/25/2022 This month, Lil Baby returns with that set’s proper follow-up, It’s Only Me — which was preceded with a slow trickle of one- and two-off single releases. The set bows atop the Billboard 200 this...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Billboard

K-Pop Star Lee Chanhyuk Gets Head Buzzed While Singing New Single ‘Panorama’: Watch the Performance-Art Production

While K-pop performances are synonymous with coordinated choreography and flashy stage setups, singer-producer Lee Chanhyuk brought something entirely new — and shocking — to the live stage. In support of his newly released album Error on Oct. 17, Chanhyuk took to the South Korean music television program Inkigayo to deliver one of the first performances of the LP’s lead single “Panorama.” But instead of bringing the synth-pop cut to life with a dramatic spotlight and onstage mirror like he did previously, the singer opened his performance sitting completely still in a chair and wouldn’t move until the cameras cut. With just the stand holding a...
Billboard

Dave, Stormzy, Little Simz Win Big at 2022 Rated Awards (Full List)

Dave was the big winner at the 2022 GRM Rated Awards, which focuses on the U.K. rap and grime scene. The rapper won four awards, including track of the year and video of the year for “Clash” (featuring Stormzy). Related Dave Leads 2022 GRM Rated Awards Nominations: Full List 10/24/2022 The Rated Awards were held on Saturday Oct. 22 at Magazine London and will be broadcast on E4 on Tuesday Oct. 25 at 10 p.m. BST. Big Zuu and Julie Adenuga hosted the show. Dave’s second studio album, We’re All Alone in This Together, was named album of the year. It topped the Official U.K. Albums Chart for two weeks in...
Billboard

Harry Styles Proves He’s the Male Pop Star We Need on First Night of Los Angeles Run

A Harry Styles concert is what Beatlemania must have felt like. For the 17,000 people at the singer’s opening Love on Tour concert in Los Angeles on Sunday night (Oct. 23) — many of whom were certainly not alive in the 1960s — the eardrum-rupturing screams and cries as the 28-year-old superstar walked on stage brought up a sweet nostalgia for the rock n’ roll days of the past. Dressed in an orange and white suit, embellished with sparkling palm trees, Styles introduced his 15-night run at the Kia Forum with the Harry’s House fan favorite, “Daydreaming.” The Grammy winner then...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Sam Smith Is ‘Speechless, Overwhelmed‘ After ’Unholy’ Becomes Their First No. 1 Single: ‘I Can’t Believe It’

After a decade of tireless work in the music industry, Sam Smith is finally celebrating a long-awaited career milestone. On Tuesday (Oct. 25), Smith posted a message on their Twitter reacting to “Unholy,” the viral collaboration with Kim Petras, reaching the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100. “I can’t believe it. Number 1 in America,” they wrote. “I am honestly speechless, overwhelmed, nautious [sic], and extremely happy.” Related Kim Petras Is 'So Grateful' for 'Unholy' Reaching No. 1 on the Hot 100 10/25/2022 The singer explained that “Unholy” is “so special to me for so many reasons,” and expressed gratitude to...
Billboard

Billboard

8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy