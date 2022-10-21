ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

WCVB

A retirement home for 'retiree' monkeys

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Helping Hands: Monkey Helpers was founded to raise and train capuchin monkeys to provide daily in-home assistance to people living with mobility impairments. Today, the organization has transitioned to providing care for former helper monkeys in their retirement years.
NEEDHAM, MA
WCVB

By train, car or broom: Ghoulish revelers flock to Salem

SALEM, Mass. — Thousands are flocking to the Witch City this weekend as it celebrates its second-to-last Haunted Happenings weekend. Many of those ghoulish revelers are taking advantage of expanded MBTA service. There is extra train service this weekend to account for the influx of visitors. "We run 25...
SALEM, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts man among 2 killed in Keene, New Hampshire plane crash

KEENE, N.H. — A Massachusetts man was among two men killed last week in a plane crash in Keene, New Hampshire, officials said Monday. Lawrence Marchiony, 41, of Baldwinville, Massachusetts; and Marvin David Dezendorf, 60, of Townshend, Vermont, died when the plane crashed shortly after departure from the Dillant-Hopkins Airport Friday evening.
KEENE, NH
WCVB

Slowdowns on Orange Line will last into December

MEDFORD, Mass. — Some speed restrictions on the Orange Line that have befuddled riders and slowed trips will stay in place into December, more than two months after the MBTA completed a 30-day end-to-end shutdown aimed at fixing those issues, the agency disclosed Tuesday. Most remaining slow zones on...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

World-class service dogs trained in Princeton, Mass.

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Kitty Mahoney experienced sudden and permanent hearing loss in 1997 after a diagnosis of meningitis. At the time, she was raising three young children, and her career was flourishing. She adopted her canine companion fromNEADS to help her with important day-to-day functions.
PRINCETON, MA
WCVB

2 arrested in 2021 Brockton homicide, investigators say

BROCKTON, Mass. — Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with a 2021 homicide in Brockton, Massachusetts. On Sept. 9, 2021, Brockton police responded to the area of 77 Highland Terrace for a report of multiple shots fired. First responders found a man, later identified as Jauwon Ambers, 20, with a gunshot wound to the head.
BROCKTON, MA
WCVB

Harmony Montgomery's father Adam Montgomery charged in her murder

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire man was arrested Monday in the murder of his daughter Harmony Montgomery, New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella announced. Investigators said Harmony was killed in Manchester in early December 2019. Her body has never been found. Adam Montgomery, 32, was arrested on several...
MANCHESTER, NH
WCVB

Endangered whale's decline slows, but population falls again

BOSTON — A new report being released about the future existence of the North Atlantic right whale is headed in the wrong direction. Local scientists say the downward trend for the whales, as well as the ongoing human impacts, are hindering the critically endangered species’ ability to survive and reproduce.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

'Death after death after death': 3 dead in separate weekend shootings in Boston

BOSTON — Three lives were lost due to gun violence in the city of Boston last weekend, and community leaders are saying enough is enough. The first deadly shooting happened Saturday at 1 a.m. in Dorchester on Baird Street. The victim, 36-year-old Daniel Sanders, was found suffering from gunshot wounds and later pronounced dead.
BOSTON, MA

