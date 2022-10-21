Read full article on original website
WCVB
Cambridge bans sale of fur, joining four other Massachusetts communities
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Cambridge has voted to ban the sale of fur within its borders, making it the fifth Massachusetts community to ban the practice. City councilors voted unanimously Monday night to approve the ordinance, which forbids the sale of new fur products in the city. MSPCA advocacy specialist...
WCVB
Massachusetts launches investigation of Boston Public Schools transportation issues after receiving complaint
MALDEN, Mass. — Massachusetts education officials are investigating the impact of transportation problems on students with disabilities, students of color and those who speak other languages within Boston Public Schools. The investigation is a required response after a complaint was filed earlier this month by advocates on behalf of...
WCVB
A retirement home for 'retiree' monkeys
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Helping Hands: Monkey Helpers was founded to raise and train capuchin monkeys to provide daily in-home assistance to people living with mobility impairments. Today, the organization has transitioned to providing care for former helper monkeys in their retirement years.
WCVB
FBI search in Concord River forces traffic disruptions in Billerica bridge
BILLERICA, Mass. — FBI officials are conducting a search in the Concord River on Monday and are warning of traffic disruptions on and around a bridge in Billerica, Massachusetts. The FBI’s Underwater Search and Evidence Response Team out of New York is assisting with an FBI Boston investigation, officials...
WCVB
By train, car or broom: Ghoulish revelers flock to Salem
SALEM, Mass. — Thousands are flocking to the Witch City this weekend as it celebrates its second-to-last Haunted Happenings weekend. Many of those ghoulish revelers are taking advantage of expanded MBTA service. There is extra train service this weekend to account for the influx of visitors. "We run 25...
WCVB
Massachusetts man among 2 killed in Keene, New Hampshire plane crash
KEENE, N.H. — A Massachusetts man was among two men killed last week in a plane crash in Keene, New Hampshire, officials said Monday. Lawrence Marchiony, 41, of Baldwinville, Massachusetts; and Marvin David Dezendorf, 60, of Townshend, Vermont, died when the plane crashed shortly after departure from the Dillant-Hopkins Airport Friday evening.
WCVB
Slowdowns on Orange Line will last into December
MEDFORD, Mass. — Some speed restrictions on the Orange Line that have befuddled riders and slowed trips will stay in place into December, more than two months after the MBTA completed a 30-day end-to-end shutdown aimed at fixing those issues, the agency disclosed Tuesday. Most remaining slow zones on...
WCVB
Mass. doc on a fun vs. a scary Halloween
Halloween can be scary for some kids. Here are some tips from Dr. Erica Lee, a psychologist at Boston Children's Hospital, on how to make it fun.
WCVB
World-class service dogs trained in Princeton, Mass.
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Kitty Mahoney experienced sudden and permanent hearing loss in 1997 after a diagnosis of meningitis. At the time, she was raising three young children, and her career was flourishing. She adopted her canine companion fromNEADS to help her with important day-to-day functions.
WCVB
Man killed in morning shooting across street from church in Worcester, Massachusetts, police say
WORCESTER, Mass. — A 28-year-old man has died after a Monday morning shooting in Worcester, Massachusetts, according to police. Worcester police responded to a report of a gunshot at 480 Burncoat St. at about 8:40 a.m., where they found one person injured. That person was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.
WCVB
2 arrested in 2021 Brockton homicide, investigators say
BROCKTON, Mass. — Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with a 2021 homicide in Brockton, Massachusetts. On Sept. 9, 2021, Brockton police responded to the area of 77 Highland Terrace for a report of multiple shots fired. First responders found a man, later identified as Jauwon Ambers, 20, with a gunshot wound to the head.
WCVB
Harmony Montgomery's father Adam Montgomery charged in her murder
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire man was arrested Monday in the murder of his daughter Harmony Montgomery, New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella announced. Investigators said Harmony was killed in Manchester in early December 2019. Her body has never been found. Adam Montgomery, 32, was arrested on several...
WCVB
A tour of East Taunton: Massasoit State Park, a beer can museum and the Star Drive-In
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Where can you go for a beautiful hike at astate park, grab a lobster roll or fried clams, and learn about one of the most unusual museums in America – one devoted entirely to beer cans? It’s all in East Taunton, a village within the southeastern Massachusetts city of Taunton.
WCVB
Athletes run across Mass. to raise money for McGillivray Finish Strong Foundation
BOSTON — A pack of runners accomplished a major feat Sunday by running nearly 150 miles just this weekend alone. The runners were led by two-time World Marathon Challenge champion and Bostonian Becca Pizzi. They started in Great Barrington on Saturday and completed 31 legs of relays through the...
WCVB
Endangered whale's decline slows, but population falls again
BOSTON — A new report being released about the future existence of the North Atlantic right whale is headed in the wrong direction. Local scientists say the downward trend for the whales, as well as the ongoing human impacts, are hindering the critically endangered species’ ability to survive and reproduce.
WCVB
Jail officers, inmates hospitalized after prison fight at Middleton House of Correction
MIDDLETON, Mass. — Two officers and two inmates were hospitalized Saturday after a fight at the Middleton House of Correction, according to a report. The Middleton jail was locked down after the incident that involved seven inmates, the Eagle Tribune reported. Three weapons were found during a search following...
WCVB
'Death after death after death': 3 dead in separate weekend shootings in Boston
BOSTON — Three lives were lost due to gun violence in the city of Boston last weekend, and community leaders are saying enough is enough. The first deadly shooting happened Saturday at 1 a.m. in Dorchester on Baird Street. The victim, 36-year-old Daniel Sanders, was found suffering from gunshot wounds and later pronounced dead.
WCVB
Canadian man charged in connection with series of bomb threats targeting Boston locations
BOSTON — A Canadian man has been arrested and charged in a series of bomb threats that were made to several Boston locations, according to Boston police, the FBI and the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office. Investigators said on Sept. 9, 2022, a series of bomb threats were transmitted...
WCVB
Quirky, spooky scarecrows at Cucurbit Farm raising money for mental health programs
ACTON, Mass. — They may be quirky and spooky, but a group of scarecrows in Acton, Massachusetts, are helping raise money for mental illness programs. Cucurbit Farm in Acton is hosting its seventh annual scarecrow contest. Groups around town made and donated scarecrows and people in town are donating...
WCVB
21st century pups: Dog influencer and canine ambassador draw growing fanbases
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Roswell is a photogenic pooch who scores thousands of likes with his social media posts. Cori Copley is the Fairmont Copley Plaza’s canine ambassador. Her job is to greet human guests -- and help their furry companions feel at home.
