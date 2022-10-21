‘This is a dangerous game someone is playing:’ Following several grass fires, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help

Read full article on original website
WIBW
Shawnee man dies after crash witnesses attempt to treat gunshot wound
FRANKLIN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Shawnee man is dead after witnesses to a crash on I-35 attempted to help treat his self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Sunday, Oct. 23, emergency crews were called to the area of I-35 and K-33 Highway with reports of a vehicle that had left the roadway.
KVOE
Latest scam revolves around use of Lyon County deputy’s name
Lyon County deputies are alerting residents of a new scam effort. Deputies say somebody has been calling residents identifying himself as Deputy Baker. That person is requesting money to pay for fines, DNA testing or other fees. The Sheriff’s Office has a Deputy Baker — Deputy James Baker, to be...
WIBW
19-year-old arrested after Topeka Police called to domestic disturbance
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka 19-year-old is behind bars after officials were called to a domestic disturbance. The Topeka Police Department says that on Monday, Oct. 24, officials were called to the 4100 block of SW 6th Ave. with reports of a domestic disturbance. When officials arrived, they said...
WIBW
Emergency crews respond to report of accidental shooting early Tuesday in west-central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to a report of an accidental shooting early Tuesday in west-central Topeka. The incident was reported at 5:04 a.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of S.W. 24th Street. Initial reports indicated a man had been wounded in the foot in an accidental...
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence police detective faces DUI charge
A Lawrence police detective is set to be arraigned in December in a DUI case. Adam C. Welch, 38, was driving his personal vehicle on Sept. 3 when he allegedly struck a parked vehicle in the 1500 block of Lindenwood Lane, according to a news release from LPD. The parked vehicle “sustained obvious damage,” according to the release, but no people were injured.
WIBW
Teen taken to hospital after 3-vehicle collision NE of Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 16-year-old was taken to the hospital after a 3-vehicle collision northeast of Topeka. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 3:55 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, officials were called to the area of 2580 NE Kansas 4 Highway - just north of U.S. 24 Highway - with reports of an injury crash.
Shooting in SE Topeka neighborhood leaves one dead, suspect in custody
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A suspect is in custody following a shooting in Southeast Topeka that left one person dead on Monday night. The Topeka Police Department’s Watch Commander told 27 News it happened just after 7 p.m. in the 3300 block of Southeast Fremont. The identities of the suspect and victim have not yet been […]
Jackson Co. Prosecutor’s office threatened after firefighter’s death
Jackson County Prosecutor's office said it received threats after investigators ruled a shooting of a Kansas City firefighter was self defense.
1350kman.com
Survivors of August fatal crash file suit against Manhattan concrete company, truck driver
Two women who survived a fatal August crash in Pottawatomie County are suing a Manhattan concrete company and a truck driver, alleging negligence in a crash that killed a 37-year-old Wamego man and his 7-year-old son. 36-year-old Jillian Tinkel, of Wamego, lost her husband Randy and son Korbin in the...
WIBW
Douglas Co. officials investigate another grassfire
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas County officials are investigating another grassfire as a separate investigation is opened for a string of recent minor blazes. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says that just after 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, officials closed N. 1000 Rd. between the 1500 and 1600 blocks - southeast of Lawrence - as crews fought another grassfire in the area.
Kansas City police locate woman not from area
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, located a woman Monday that was missing since. The department had asked for help in finding her.
Kansas City Police say missing woman was found safe
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says they found a woman who had been missing since around 3:11 a.m. on Monday.
WIBW
Portion of Kansas Ave. bridge shut down due to morning crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A portion of the Kansas Avenue bridge in Topeka was shut down Tuesday morning after a two-vehicle crash. Traffic started to back up in the northbound lanes of the bridge around 10 a.m. 13 NEWS sent a crew to the scene of the crash. A red...
Driver delivering for Amazon found dead after suspected animal attack in Excelsior Springs
A driver working for Amazon was found dead from a suspected animal attack in Excelsior Springs, according to the Ray County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities search for person accused of setting 24 grass fires in Douglas County
Douglas County investigators as the public for help as they try to find the person accused of setting 24 suspicious grassfires in two months.
WIBW
WATCH: Lawrence Police arrest Walmart theft suspect who ran into woods
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police Department has released footage of the arrest of a suspect in a theft at Walmart who ran into the woods in an attempt to hide. The Lawrence Police Department says that on Thursday, Oct. 20, officers were able to safely catch a theft suspect with the use of an Unoccupied Aerial Vehicle. It noted that the suspect attempted to hide from law enforcement in the woods.
kcur.org
KCFD firetruck driver ordered to pay $32 million after killing three people in Westport crash
A Kansas City Fire Department engine driver who killed three people after plowing through a red light in Westport last December will likely not be able to pay even a fraction of a $32 million arbitration award levied against him last week. But the families of the three victims hope...
KMBC.com
Merriam police seek public's help in fatal stabbing investigation
Merriam police are looking for leads after a 23-year-old man was fatally stabbed Friday night. Officers were called to Royalty Way near Kings Cove Drive around 11 p.m. Friday. They found the victim, identified as Charles Dillon. He was pronounced dead at the scene. So far police don't have any...
Kan. woman accused of domestic battery returned to jail
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities arrested 48-year-old April A. Thomas of Atchison, on Friday on a Community Corrections detain order, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. She had been accused of domestic battery in connection with incidents on August 24 and Sept. 13, according to online jail records. On...
2-year-old airlifted by helicopter after serious injury Cass County crash
A 2-year-old boy from Harrisonville, Missouri, was seriously injured in a pedestrian crash late Friday morning in Cass County, Missouri.
