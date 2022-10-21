ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery Co. seminar aims to help drivers with developmental disabilities

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — The Montgomery County Police Department is hosting a seminar to make sure people with autism and other developmental disabilities know what to do if they get pulled over. The department's Autism/Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD) Unit are hosting a course on Tuesday, Nov. 1, to teach those with disabilities how to be safe behind the wheel.
Man hospitalized in Laurel shooting

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after a shooting early Tuesday morning sent a man to the hospital. Prince George's County Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 13000 block of Arden Way in Laurel around 3 a.m. When officers got to the scene they found a man shot. The man was taken to the hospital. Police described his condition as stable, but did not discuss the severity of his injuries.
LAUREL, MD
Stuff-the-Truck | WUSA9 partners with DMV organizations for food drives ahead of the holidays

As we near the end of October, organizations are preparing for the holidays, some of which are organizations that provide food and resources for those in need in the DMV area. On Nov. 4, WUSA9 will be partnering with local organizations such as Bread for the City, United Community Against Poverty (UCAP), Manna Food Center and Arlington Food Assistance Center to host food drives.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WMSC approves plan to return more 7000-series rail cars to service

WASHINGTON — More 7000-series Metro train cars will soon return to service after a review by the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission (WMSC). The review of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority's return to service plan was submitted Tuesday. WMSC reviewed the plan and found no technical objections. The NTSB...
WASHINGTON, DC
Police: Woman hit by car in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after a woman was hit by car in Fairfax County Monday evening. According to a tweet from the Fairfax County Police Department, the collision happened near Gainsborough Drive and Wheatstone Drive. Police say the driver left after hitting the woman. The woman...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Washington, DC
