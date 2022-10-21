Read full article on original website
'Here to take him home again' | Virginia family looking for new dog got an unexpected surprised at a local animal shelter
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — This tail had a happy ending, but sometimes it doesn't always work out that way!. A Virginia family looking to adopt a new dog was surprised when they found their lost pup at the Fairfax County Animal Shelter last week. The family had been looking...
Speed limit to decrease for these 5 streets in Alexandria, Virginia
Five streets in Alexandria, Virginia will see lower speed limits later this year. According to the City of Alexandria, the new speed limits were unanimously recommended by the City’s Traffic and Parking Board before it was approved by City Manager Jim Parajon. The roads impacted include:. North Beauregard Street:...
Road worker second to die after enhanced 'Move Over' law in Maryland
ADELPHI, Md. — An outpouring of support for the family of a road worker killed in Prince George’s County late last week is building momentum. Christopher Carter, 52, was killed by a car that crossed into a marked construction zone on New Hampshire Avenue Thursday, according to Prince George’s County Police.
Police work to identify suspects in Downtown Silver Spring shooting
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two people they say are responsible for a shooting in downtown Silver Spring Monday morning. According to a release from the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD), the shooting happened just after 10:30 a.m. near Fenton St. and Ellsworth Dr.
Montgomery Co. seminar aims to help drivers with developmental disabilities
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — The Montgomery County Police Department is hosting a seminar to make sure people with autism and other developmental disabilities know what to do if they get pulled over. The department's Autism/Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD) Unit are hosting a course on Tuesday, Nov. 1, to teach those with disabilities how to be safe behind the wheel.
Fairfax County police investigate shooting near shopping center that left 1 injured
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — One person was shot near a shopping center located in Fairfax County Monday afternoon. Fairfax County Police responded to a shooting on the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike just before 5:20 p.m. At the scene, officers found a victim who had been shot to the...
DC High Heel Race 2022: Here's everything you need to know about road closures, parking
WASHINGTON — Drivers in D.C. may see more traffic in the Northwest as the 35th High Heel Race will cause a portion of the roadway to be closed Tuesday. DC Police are encouraging drivers to allow extra time driving through the city if they are planning to reach their destination.
Owner admits to mistake after restaurant stayed open with woman's body in restroom
LARGO, Md. — The owner of a popular Prince George's restaurant that stayed open after a woman died in the bathroom is pleading for forgiveness tonight from the community. The incident happened earlier this month at Jasper's Restaurant in Largo. Jasper's owner Fredric Rosenthal is apologizing to the community....
Police investigate Montgomery Co. hit-and-run, 19-year-old sent to hospital
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A 19-year-old is now facing life-threatening injuries after he was the victim of a hit-and-run in Montgomery County Sunday, according to police. The young man was riding his bike near Georgia Avenue around 11 p.m., when he was struck by what detectives believe to be a dark red or maroon 2003-2007 Honda Accord.
Man hospitalized in Laurel shooting
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after a shooting early Tuesday morning sent a man to the hospital. Prince George's County Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 13000 block of Arden Way in Laurel around 3 a.m. When officers got to the scene they found a man shot. The man was taken to the hospital. Police described his condition as stable, but did not discuss the severity of his injuries.
'They're holding homes hostage' | Maryland home dispute spotlights new scammer practice, attorney says
CLINTON, Md. — Are they scammers or the victims of a scam?. Last week, a couple with a contract to buy a Clinton, Maryland home noticed someone else moving in and called police. The people inside claimed they had a lease and refused to leave. The couple with the contract to buy it said police told them they would have to settle it in court.
Stuff-the-Truck | WUSA9 partners with DMV organizations for food drives ahead of the holidays
As we near the end of October, organizations are preparing for the holidays, some of which are organizations that provide food and resources for those in need in the DMV area. On Nov. 4, WUSA9 will be partnering with local organizations such as Bread for the City, United Community Against Poverty (UCAP), Manna Food Center and Arlington Food Assistance Center to host food drives.
Gangsta Gardener leads march to promote food equity and urban gardening
WASHINGTON — Food insecurity is a growing problem across the country. According to Feeding America, one out of every six children in D.C. faces hunger. Ron Finley, the internationally known urban garden advocate known as the 'Gangsta Gardener,' was in D.C. Monday on a mission to march from one of our food deserts in Anacostia.
Firefighters fight blaze at historic Blues Alley Club in Georgetown
WASHINGTON — Firefighters responded to the Blues Alley Club Tuesday evening for the report of a fire. Officials confirm that the fire broke out at 1073 Wisconsin Avenue NW just before 7 p.m. It started on the roof, but has since been extinguished. No injuries were reported. Two firefighters...
WMSC approves plan to return more 7000-series rail cars to service
WASHINGTON — More 7000-series Metro train cars will soon return to service after a review by the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission (WMSC). The review of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority's return to service plan was submitted Tuesday. WMSC reviewed the plan and found no technical objections. The NTSB...
Dunbar High School student finishes race carrying bike after crash | Get Uplifted
WASHINGTON — A video posted to social media is showing us all the meaning of the words grit, determination and resiliency. The athletics department at Dunbar High School in D.C. shared the video. It shows a student-athlete running uphill while carrying his bicycle. The athletics department said in a...
Maryland couple says strangers have moved into the home they just bought and refuse to leave
CLINTON, Md. — A Prince George's County couple had just signed a contract with a bank to buy a home when the wife says she drove by the property and saw a U-Haul in the driveway with people moving in. That was Thursday. Friday, they were there and refusing...
Police: Woman hit by car in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after a woman was hit by car in Fairfax County Monday evening. According to a tweet from the Fairfax County Police Department, the collision happened near Gainsborough Drive and Wheatstone Drive. Police say the driver left after hitting the woman. The woman...
Brace yourself for the 'Tripledemic' | Doctors warn COVID, flu, RSV could surge as weather gets cold
BETHESDA, Md. — As we head toward Halloween, health experts are sharing a scary new word. They're calling the risk of surging COVID, influenza, and RSV a "tridemic" or "tripledemic." It's already hit some schools and threatens to again overwhelm hospitals. "RSV is probably the scariest experience we've had...
Charles Co. Police: 19-year-old shot and killed while inside car in Waldorf
WALDORF, Md. — Editor's Note: The above video was published on October 25, 2022. It details the latest on D.C. shootings. Detectives are investigating after a 19-year-old man was pronounced dead following a shooting in Charles County on Sunday. On Oct. 23, around 2:17 p.m., the Prince George's County...
