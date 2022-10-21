Read full article on original website
Man Who Killed Two Dallas Hospital Workers Was Allegedly There to See if The New Baby Was Hisjustpene50Dallas, TX
Texas cop under fire for using 'force' during a school fightVictorIrving, TX
Two Nurses Shot and Killed at Methodist Hospital Dallas Labor & Delivery Unitjustpene50Dallas, TX
2 Hospital Employees Killed in Dallas Methodist Hospital ShootingLarry Lease
Dallas Radio Personality Sentenced on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
TxDOT notifies property owners of plans to acquire land to widen FM 407
The Texas Department of Transportation has notified affected property owners of its proposal to widen a section of FM 407 in southern Denton County. The proposed project includes widening the 1.4-mille section of FM 407 from Gateway Drive in Argyle to Cleveland-Gibbs Road in Northlake. The roadway would be reconstructed from a two-lane rural highway to a six-lane urban section with turn lanes, an 18-foot-wide raised median and a sidewalk. The segment that passes under I-35W would be restriped to four through travel lanes, center left-turn lanes and a sidewalk.
DALLAS COUNTY AND CITY OF GRAND PRAIRIE BREAK GROUND ON WILDLIFE PARKWAY PROJECT
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX – Dallas County and the City of Grand Prairie will break ground on the Wildlife Parkway Project in a ceremony 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 2503 N. Belt Line Road in the parking lot of Wildlife Commerce Park Building 1 (southwest corner of Wildlife Parkway and Belt Line Road).
Park Cities Crime Reports Oct. 17-23
Arrested at 4:03 p.m. Oct. 22: a mischief maker spray-painted a Mercedes E350 parked in the 4200 block of Bordeaux Avenue. Arrested at 2:43 a.m.: a 37 year old accused of driving while intoxicated at the intersection of Sewanee Avenue and Cornell Avenue. Reported at 1 p.m.: a malefactor took...
City of UP Dedicates Coffee Park Playground For Murzin Family
Members of the Murzin family and University Park officials officially celebrated the dedication of the Murzin Family Playground at Coffee Park Oct. 22. The city’s first barrier-free playground was named for Chris Murzin and his family in recognition of their legacy of advocacy for accessible public recreation spaces. The...
Body found floating in Trinity River near Fuel City Dallas
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas police Department is investigating after a body was found floating in the Trinity River between Fuel City and the Corinth Street Bridge.Dallas Fire-Rescue was called to recover the body from the water off S. Riverside Drive.Chopper 11 flew over the scene, showing an ambulance and at least six fire and police vehicles. This is a developing story, please click back for updates.
Plano police arrest Grand Prairie man for deadly conduct
On Monday, October 24, 2022, Plano Police Officers arrested Kevin Genter, a 45-year-old from Grand Prairie, in connection with a deadly conduct incident that occurred on Oct. 22 at the Toyota Headquarters located in the 6500 block of Headquarters Drive. Kevin Genter's bond will be set at his magistrate hearing...
City Of Dallas Is Trash Talking With Changes For Future Pickups And Fee Increases
For folks living in Dallas, the city’s Sanitation Department is making some changes. One is just a change of date; the other one you’ll probably not be so keen on. The change of pickup dates is to “optimize collection routes to improve efficiency of recycling and garbage collection.” The new collection schedule starts the week of Monday, December 5. While garbage and recycling will continue taking place one day a week, it will probably be a different day than you’re used to. To learn of how the new schedule effects your life … and it will … check the Sanitation Department Calendar.
KRLD North Texas Traffic Alert: Oct. 24-30
From Dallas to Arlington and Fort Worth to Mesquite, North Texas highways will be impacted by road work this week. Here’s a look at what roads to avoid from Monday, Oct. 24 through Sunday, Oct. 30.
Weir: Denton County Commissioners put $650 million proposition on the ballot
On August 16, 2022, the Denton County Commissioners Court unanimously called for a $650 million bond election proposition to be on the ballot Nov. 8, to improve roads, bridges, and highways. The Denton County Transportation Road Improvement Program 2022 (TRIP 22) bond election is the first road improvement bond program sought by Denton County since 2008, about 14 years ago.
North Richland Hills restaurant heavily damaged by fire
Investigators still can’t say what caused Monday’s fire at a North Richland Hills restaurant. Firefighters were called because someone at a neighboring business saw fire on the roof of the Boston Market on Rufe Snow
Church, several other structures destroyed by overnight fire in McKinney
Firefighters in McKinney have a fast moving fire on their hands this morning. The fire got going just past 2 a.m. when the winds were pretty stiff and that served to spread the fire which broke out on North McDonald near Standifer.
Move-In Ready Home, 826 Marie Drive In Colleyville
MOVE-IN READY! M The Builders offers another custom gem with much sought-after modern clean lines in the design's exterior. But in the transitional interior, luxury engineered wood flooring and tile in wet areas are elaborately laid out throughout. The house comes with three living areas, the Master Suite and guest bedroom on the first floor and three additional bedrooms and a game room on the next floor up. Open clean lines and a ginormous island invites the rest of the living areas into a real family gathering space. The abundance of custom cabinetry and Anderson windows makes this home extra special, from the prep kitchen wine area to the downstairs game media room to the double outdoor living areas viewing the generously-sized homesite. Whether you're in Colleyville or Keller schools, this property is the buyer's choice.
Famed Southfork Ranch in Parker sells to Centurion American as part of plans for redevelopment
Southfork Ranch, which was the site for the long-running TV show "Dallas," has been sold to Centurion American Development Group. (Courtesy Centurion American Development Group) Southfork Ranch in Parker, which for years served as the setting for the iconic “Dallas” TV show, has been purchased by Centurion American Development Group....
Driver killed in shooting on LBJ Freeway in Garland, police say
GARLAND, Texas - Garland police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on LBJ Freeway Sunday. Officers were dispatched to an accident on southbound LBJ between Centerville Road and LaPrada Drive around 6:20 p.m. Police found the driver of the vehicle had been shot. Paramedics took the driver to an...
The Fort Worth bordello-turned-hotel where some guests 'didn't leave'
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fair warning: Anyone who checks out the Fort Worth Stockyards may want to think twice before checking in at Miss Molly’s Hotel. Located on the second floor above the Star Café, Miss Molly’s is reportedly haunted. “Some guests came and didn’t leave,”...
Free Tool-Sharing Programs Help Residents Keep Properties Up to Code
The economy may be shrinking, and while the grass may not always be greener on the other side, it still grows in residential neighborhoods. And if you can’t afford a lawn service or your own lawnmower, tall grass can easily put a dent in your budget if yu rack up a lot of code violations.
Information Needed in Homicide at 3200 Vernon Ave
On October 25, 2022, at approximately 5:00 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 3200 block of S. Vernon Avenue. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found Clarence Howard, a 48-year-old male, shot and lying on the ground in front of an apartment. The investigation is ongoing and documented under case number 193813-2022. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Scott Sayers, at 214-671-3647 or scott.sayers@dallaspolice.gov.
Mayor: Other Cities Should Help with Homeless & Vagrant Problem
Mayor Eric Johnson said Dallas should get other cities to assist with its homelessness and vagrancy problem, advocating for a more “regional” approach. During the annual State of Downtown event hosted by Downtown Dallas Inc. at the Moody Performance Hall, Johnson said many homeless and vagrant people whose last known address was outside of Dallas congregate inside the city because it provides them access to more resources.
Fort Worth’s River Crest Country Club Transforms Into Cowgirl Heaven For the Desert Rose — When Runway Meets Rodeo
Fashion show perfection at the Desert Rose Luncheon and Fashion Show at River Crest Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas on October 6, 2022. (Photo by Sharon Ellman) Nobody does cowgirl chic quite like Fort Worth. Now in its second year, the Desert Rose Luncheon already has become a can’t...
New Seafood Restaurant to Open in Fort Worth
Fort Worth will be home to a new seafood restaurant, Walloon’s, which is opening next summer in 2023. Owned by Marcus Paslay, the Fort Worth chef who runs Provender Hall, Piatello Italian Kitchen, and Clay Pigeon restaurant, Walloon’s is looking forward to serving coastal-southern delicacies in Paslay’s fourth restaurant launch.
