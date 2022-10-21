MOVE-IN READY! M The Builders offers another custom gem with much sought-after modern clean lines in the design's exterior. But in the transitional interior, luxury engineered wood flooring and tile in wet areas are elaborately laid out throughout. The house comes with three living areas, the Master Suite and guest bedroom on the first floor and three additional bedrooms and a game room on the next floor up. Open clean lines and a ginormous island invites the rest of the living areas into a real family gathering space. The abundance of custom cabinetry and Anderson windows makes this home extra special, from the prep kitchen wine area to the downstairs game media room to the double outdoor living areas viewing the generously-sized homesite. Whether you're in Colleyville or Keller schools, this property is the buyer's choice.

COLLEYVILLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO