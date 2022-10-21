Read full article on original website
N.J. to revamp emergency medical services under law Murphy just signed
New Jersey will make a series of changes revamping how it regulates emergency medical services under a bill Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law Friday — something lawmakers say will increase response times and streamline the industry. The bipartisan measure (A4107) is designed to improve advance life support, an...
wrnjradio.com
Bill that would overhaul NJMVC’s ‘Next-of-Kin Registry’ signed into law
NEW JERSEY – New Jersey drivers may soon be able to register in-person for the Motor Vehicle Commission’s Next-of-Kin Registry thanks to legislation sponsored by Senator Kristin Corrado and signed into law Friday by Governor Murphy. “I am pleased that the Governor signed this bill into law. Although...
Report: 6 NJ counties among nation’s most threatened by storms, climate
In a new report that details the economic toll of climate change, six New Jersey counties appear on a list of the 100 counties nationwide that are expected to experience the greatest loss related to weather and climate on an annual basis. "Every state in the country has been impacted...
thelakewoodscoop.com
New Jersey Receives 646 New HUD Housing Choice Vouchers, Increased Payments Now In Effect
The state of New Jersey has received 646 new Housing Choice Vouchers from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), totaling nearly $2.1 million. The HUD announcement was made during the 2022 Governor’s Conference on Housing and Economic Development where HUD Region II Administrator Alicka Ampry-Samuel served as a keynote speaker and highlighted that New Jersey is being awarded 646 additional Housing Choice Vouchers for New Jersey residents, totaling $8.3 million, to be administered by the state Department of Community Affairs (DCA) and local public housing authorities.
A third of homes sold in under 2 weeks in these N.J. counties recently
Prospective homebuyers have to make decisions quickly in five New Jersey counties, where nearly 30% of homes recently sold had been on the market for less than two weeks. Buyers looking to move in Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, Cumberland and Morris counties had to put offers in quickly between Sept. 19 and Oct. 16, the most recently available data provided by Redfin, a national real estate brokerage. At least 32% of homes that sold during that time frame had been on the market for under two weeks in those counties.
New Jersey Globe
Returned N.J. mail-in ballots now over 300,000
New Jerseyans have returned 303,008 ballots so far in advance of the November 8 general election, a return rate of 31.9%. That’s a jump from 30.2% yesterday, with 16,715 new votes recorded as coming back to county election offices, according to tallies compiled by Ryan Dubicki of the Associated Press.
Don’t move away from New Jersey: Life’s not cheaper down South
It may not be THAT beneficial for your bank account to move out of state and I have proof!. My friend Dave came to visit over this past weekend. He was born and raised in Toms River but now lives in South Carolina. Guess what: It is not that much...
Here are the N.J. towns where the housing market may be cooling the most
The housing market is cooling. Interest rates have risen 4 percentage points since August 2021 when they were 2.7%. Inflation is at about 8.3%, making everything from groceries to gasoline more expensive. And home prices have risen 28% in the past two years, not counting gains so far in 2022.
N.J. hospital, union nurses reach agreement on new contact
Unionized nurses at Jersey Shore University Medical Center have agreed to a new contract with Hackensack Meridian Health, which owns the Neptune facility. Health Professionals and Allied Employees — the largest nurses union in the state — touted the three-year agreement as a win for the workers. “This...
NBC New York
Why New Jersey Doesn't Let People Pump Their Own Gas
New Jersey is the only state in the U.S. that doesn't allow customers to pump their own gas — anywhere. There's always an attendant on duty to pump gas for customers at these full-service stations. Oregon is the only other state besides New Jersey with a full-service law. However,...
New Jersey has some of the best healthcare in the country
New Jersey prides itself on being at the top of many lists, including ranking number one in the country in education, including public, private, parochial and particularly higher education. It was voted the second best music-driven state in the country and has ranked high in recreational activity with our miles...
Antelope Valley Press
New Jersey joins New York in defying the SCOTUS decision
Most states respect the constitutional right to carry guns in public for self-defense, which the Supreme Court upheld, in June. But some states are only pretending to comply with the Second Amendment, as illustrated by the law that New York passed after that decision and a similar bill that legislative leaders in New Jersey introduced last week.
NJ Bill Proposes to Finally Stop Car Manufacturers Charging You For This
Here's New Jersey bill I think we can all get behind!. If you have a vehicle with in-car features that you can't even use unless you pay an extra subscription, you may not be deprived for very much longer. According to The Drive, New Jersey legislators and putting forth a...
This NJ City Was Just Ranked as One of the Most Miserable in America
If you've been feeling kinda blah lately, this news probably won't turn your frown upside down. A popular website has ranked the 50 most miserable cities in America and one from the Garden State made the list. And to make matters worse, it ranked in the top five. Oof. Editors...
hudsontv.com
ANCHOR Tax Relief Program Provides Property Owners & Renters a Financial Break
New Jersey property owners and renters can apply for the ANCHOR Tax Relief Program if they meet certain income guidelines and maintained a property as their main residence in New Jersey in October, 2019. New Jersey Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin and Assemblywoman Angelica Jimenez described the ANCHOR program, its benefits...
Highest paying jobs in New Jersey and how much they make
As little kids, we were all asked the question, "so what do you want to be when you grow up?" You might want to help your kids with that decision because I found the highest-paying jobs in New Jersey and it pays to make the right choice. It really is...
roi-nj.com
10 New Jersey facilities named to Leapfrog Group’s Best Hospitals for Maternity Care
Money and the Leapfrog Group recently announced their list of the Best Hospitals for Maternity Care this month, with 10 New Jersey facilities among just 259 U.S. hospitals to receive the award. To compile its list of the best hospitals in the country for maternity care, in partnership with the...
Plastic bag alliance says New Jersey should use plastic bags again. They’re recyclable. | Opinion
While American families across the country have excitedly eyed the more than $580 million lottery jackpot up for grabs, New Jersey politicians are focused on a similarly sized but less dreamy issue: the massive increase in the consumption of stitched handle bags that comply with the Garden State’s bag ban.
Best fall colors in N.J.? New foliage maps show the brightest locations to visit.
In case you’re wondering how the autumn leaves are shaping up in New Jersey as we head into the fourth weekend of October, these maps will give you a glimpse of the best spots to check out. The latest fall foliage map released by the New Jersey Forest Service...
Homeless population increased in N.J., survey says. Here’s the county-by-county breakdown.
New Jersey’s homeless population increased by 8% this year after sharply decreasing in 2021, according to a newly-released survey. NJCounts is a one day, “point-in-time” tally that was conducted Jan. 25 to give a snapshot of how many people were experiencing homelessness in each county on that day, organizers said. The count, conducted by volunteers, included people in emergency shelters, transitional housing programs and those living on the street or in other conditions.
