thelakewoodscoop.com

New Jersey Receives 646 New HUD Housing Choice Vouchers, Increased Payments Now In Effect

The state of New Jersey has received 646 new Housing Choice Vouchers from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), totaling nearly $2.1 million. The HUD announcement was made during the 2022 Governor’s Conference on Housing and Economic Development where HUD Region II Administrator Alicka Ampry-Samuel served as a keynote speaker and highlighted that New Jersey is being awarded 646 additional Housing Choice Vouchers for New Jersey residents, totaling $8.3 million, to be administered by the state Department of Community Affairs (DCA) and local public housing authorities.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

A third of homes sold in under 2 weeks in these N.J. counties recently

Prospective homebuyers have to make decisions quickly in five New Jersey counties, where nearly 30% of homes recently sold had been on the market for less than two weeks. Buyers looking to move in Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, Cumberland and Morris counties had to put offers in quickly between Sept. 19 and Oct. 16, the most recently available data provided by Redfin, a national real estate brokerage. At least 32% of homes that sold during that time frame had been on the market for under two weeks in those counties.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey Globe

Returned N.J. mail-in ballots now over 300,000

New Jerseyans have returned 303,008 ballots so far in advance of the November 8 general election, a return rate of 31.9%. That’s a jump from 30.2% yesterday, with 16,715 new votes recorded as coming back to county election offices, according to tallies compiled by Ryan Dubicki of the Associated Press.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NBC New York

Why New Jersey Doesn't Let People Pump Their Own Gas

New Jersey is the only state in the U.S. that doesn't allow customers to pump their own gas — anywhere. There's always an attendant on duty to pump gas for customers at these full-service stations. Oregon is the only other state besides New Jersey with a full-service law. However,...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Antelope Valley Press

New Jersey joins New York in defying the SCOTUS decision

Most states respect the constitutional right to carry guns in public for self-defense, which the Supreme Court upheld, in June. But some states are only pretending to comply with the Second Amendment, as illustrated by the law that New York passed after that decision and a similar bill that legislative leaders in New Jersey introduced last week.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Homeless population increased in N.J., survey says. Here’s the county-by-county breakdown.

New Jersey’s homeless population increased by 8% this year after sharply decreasing in 2021, according to a newly-released survey. NJCounts is a one day, “point-in-time” tally that was conducted Jan. 25 to give a snapshot of how many people were experiencing homelessness in each county on that day, organizers said. The count, conducted by volunteers, included people in emergency shelters, transitional housing programs and those living on the street or in other conditions.
NEW JERSEY STATE

