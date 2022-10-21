Read full article on original website
Pumpkin Spice Eggnog now available at Lamers Dairy
Shari from Lamers Dairy joins the show to share some of the great items they have in store right now including pumpkin spice eggnog to celebrate the fall season. Take a look. Stop by their shop at N410 Speel School Rd. in Appleton for some great ideas or visit their website at lamersdairyinc.com.
Spook yourself this Halloween with a visit to The Grand Oshkosh
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The Grand is a rich part of Oshkosh's history, but many may not know about what lies behind its theater curtains. Haunted Happenings will take place in October featuring ghost tours that highlight the 139-year history of The Grand and the spirit stories within. There are ghost...
Menasha Public Library looks to incorporate community input in potential renovation
MENASHA (WLUK) -- Staff at the Menasha library said a future renovation is still in its early stages, but they already want to hear from those who will be using it. "There's going to be some things we disagree with, but we're going with what the community is asking of us," Menasha Library Director Brian Kopetsky said.
Halloween has brought wide range of weather to Northeast Wisconsin
(WLUK) -- Halloween has seen a huge range of weather in Northeast Wisconsin, with one of those extremes having been just in the last few years. "Typical" weather on Halloween in Green Bay is what you would expect for the middle of the fall. The 30-year average high is 50.4...
Little Chute students help decorate the village, continue tradition
LITTLE CHUTE (WLUK) -- Little Chute got a bit of a refresh Tuesday with the help of a group of high school students. The students replaced about 40 village planters as part of a school service project. The planters had previously been taken care of by Little Chute's "Garden Club,"...
Gooey Monster Cookies
For more on all the products Bulk Priced Food Shoppe carries you can visit their website at bulkpricedfoodshoppe.com. The store is located at W6482 Greenville Drive in Greenville. Ingredients:. 1 box of white cake mix. 1/2 cup butter, softened. 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract. 8 oz cream cheese, softened. 1 egg.
Rising ingredient costs push Appleton bakery to raise prices
(WLUK) -- Prices have been rising across the nation, and consumers and businesses are feeling the impact. Owner of Whisk and Arrow Nea Hahn says the price increase in baking ingredients has caused her bills to climb. “Last year at this time, my bill for eggs and butter was anywhere...
Public invited to vote on new Pamperin Park playground design
HOWARD (WLUK) -- What should Pamperin Park's new playground look like?. Members of the public will have a chance to share their input Wednesday afternoon. The Brown County Parks Department is hosting an event at the Pamperin Park Dance Hall from 3-5 p.m. It will include a 10-minute presentation, repeated every half-hour.
Green Bay crossing guard helps reunite three lost siblings with mother
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay police are recognizing the good work of a crossing guard who helped reunite three lost children with their mother. Crossing guard, Tony Helminger, was stationed at Edgewood Drive and Robinson Avenue, near Wilder Elementary School on Oct. 20. When school let out, he was...
Health Benefits of Collagen
Erika from Natural Healthy Concepts in Appleton joins Living with Amy to talk about the benefits of collagen supplements and how to use it. Take a look. Natural Healthy Concepts is located at 310 N. Westhill Blvd. in Appleton. Visit their website www.nhc.com or call (920) 968-2350 for more information.
Appleton high school student gets a Monday Morning Makeover
APPLETON (WLUK) -- "I believe she could be the future in my academy." Those words from stylist Josif Wittnik about Brandi Towns, who received the latest Monday Morning Makeover. The 16-year-old junior at Appleton West High School talked to Josif about her interest in hair. Josif and the team at The Salon Professional Academy gave Brandi a real-world lesson on the industry by sitting her in the chair for a makeover.
Pulaski FFA's haunted trail exceeds goal of raising money for burn victims
PULASKI (WLUK) -- A haunted trail in Pulaski exceeded its goal in raising money for victims of a bonfire explosion. The Pulaski FFA held its haunted trail over the weekend, hoping to raise at least $500 for the burn victims. Its original plan was to donate proceeds to Children's Hospital,...
Green Bay Phoenix hold on to beat St. Norbert in exhibition
Green Bay, WI--The Green Bay Phoenix men's basketball team barely outlasted division III St. Norbert on Tuesday night in an exhibition game, winning 50-45. The Green Knights, who were paced by senior Michael Payant's 11 points, led 22-20 at halftime. The Phoenix scored the first nine points of the second...
Harlem Globetrotters to appear in Oshkosh on New Year's Day
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The Harlem Globetrotters are ringing in 2023 in Oshkosh. The basketball showmen are coming to the Oshkosh Arena Jan. 1. It's two days after a previously announced stop at the Resch Center. Tickets for the 2 p.m. performance are available online.
State to hold public hearings in Green Bay, discuss proposed electricity price increases
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin is looking for public feedback as it considers proposed energy utility rate increases. Wisconsin state law requires any utility rate changes to be approved by the state Public Service Commission. The proposed Northeast Wisconsin price adjustments would be for 2023...
Fire departments from across Door County helped after woman fell 40-50 feet at park
TOWN OF GIBRALTAR, Wis. (WLUK) -- It took first responders two and a half hours to rescue a woman who fell 40 to 50 feet at Peninsula State Park over the weekend. Gibraltar Fire Chief Andy Bertges said the 32-year-old woman was near the Eagle Tower close to an overflow parking lot. He believes she got too close to a ledge and lost her footing, landing 30 to 40 feet from the Eagle Trail.
Gas prices drop for second straight week
(WLUK) -- Average gasoline prices in Green Bay have fallen 8.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.52/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 127 stations in Green Bay. Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:. Appleton- $3.57/g, down 9.7 cents per gallon from last week's $3.66/g. Wisconsin-...
Community invited to take survey on Oshkosh's new elementary school name
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The community is asked to submit their ideas on what to name Oshkosh's new northside elementary school. The online survey is now open and will close on Monday, Nov. 7 at 4 p.m. Once the new elementary school is chosen, the district will survey future students, families,...
Hazardous materials leak cleaned up on Fond du Lac highway
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Hazardous material was cleaned up after it was found leaking out the back of a semi-tractor in Fond du Lac. The semi-tractor was traveling south on Highway 41 around 8:30 p.m. Monday when law enforcement noticed a leaking substance coming from the rear cargo doors.
Kimberly tops Kaukauna in sectional semifinal
KIMBERLY (WLUK) -- Tuesday night No. 3-seeded Kaukauna and No. 2 Kimberly met in a Division 1 boys volleyball sectional semifinal and Kimberly beat the Galloping Ghosts 3-1. Kimberly advances to Saturday's sectional final against No. 1 Appleton North.
