Read full article on original website
Related
Ohio Solar Project Killed Due to Local Government Opposition
Despite the "numerous public benefits" of the project, it won't go forward
Nov. 8 election: Mike DeWine, Nan Whaley in the race for Ohio governor
The state’s highest elected office is on the Nov. 8 ballot, and candidates Mike DeWine and Nan Whaley face each other in the race to lead Ohio's executive branch.
Out in Ohio: Nonprofit reframing LGBTQ+ community’s relationship with faith
‘Out in Ohio’ profiles LGBTQ+ Ohioans making a difference in their community. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A central Ohio nonprofit is dismantling animosity between some members of two clashing groups: the LGBTQ+ community and the Christian faith. LoveBoldly is creating and seeking out Christian spaces championing members of the LGBTQ+ community. For the organization, there […]
Ohio Man Busted For Going Full Winnie the Pooh in Public
It was just another Tuesday in University Heights, Ohio. Well, except for the pantless man walking around outside. Right smack dab in the middle of rush hour a man was allegedly walking around pantless. Around 5:30 in the afternoon local law enforcement responded to a reported streaker of sorts. Police arrived to find a reportedly intoxicated elderly man walking in a parking lot going full Winnie the Pooh according to Cleveland.com,
themountvernongrapevine.com
Governor DeWine Announces $10.2 Million in Ohio Court Backlog Reduction Program Awards
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today announced that 51 local courts will receive a total of $10.2 million in grant funding to help reduce accumulated backlogs of pending court proceedings. Governor DeWine is awarding the funding as part of the Ohio Court Backlog Reduction Program, which launched earlier this...
Lima News
Reminisce: Tricks and treats of Lima’s past
A century ago, on Oct. 31, 1922, Lima’s downtown burst into life in a spontaneous celebration of Halloween. “Gorgeously bedecked legions of Hallowe’en cast Lima under the spell of carnival gaiety last night,” the Lima Republican-Gazette wrote Nov. 1, 1922. “With no other warning than the bald announcement that Hallowe’en had arrived, these legions buried the city’s everydayness under a riot of color and mirth.”
cleveland19.com
$2.5 million available to conduct motorcycle rider training in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Motorcycle Ohio announced Monday that $2.5 million in funding is available in 2023 for entities that want to offer motorcycle rider training. Several courses are available for applicants to offer in their community, such as:. A basic rider skills class for beginners. A basic rider skills...
How early voting numbers are comparing to Ohio’s 2018 election
DAYTON — Tens of thousands of Ohioans have already voted early in the November 8th election. There are big races on the ballot in the Buckeye State, including the contests for governor and the state’s open U.S. Senate seat. News Center 7 is looking at how early voting...
Columbus sues judge for inaction on gun law case
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The city of Columbus has sued a judge for failing to make rulings in the city’s lawsuit against Ohio concerning a 2019 law expanding self-defense. In the lawsuit filed in the Ohio Supreme Court Monday, the city accuses Judge Stephen L. McIntosh of not issuing rulings on multiple motions in Columbus’ […]
Proposed stimulus plan would give Ohio families up to $700
man counting moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) As costs continue to soar in Ohio, the cost of food is now 12.7 percent higher than it was a year ago. (source) One individual running for office at the state-level is offering a short-term solution that will help individuals and families with rising costs. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley recently announced her plan to provide the citizens of Ohio with a rebate of $350.
Lima News
Roundup: Miller City, Ottawa-Glandorf advance in girls soccer
OTTOVILLE — Miller City and Ottawa-Glandorf earned Division III girls soccer semifinal victories Thursday. Ava Rosengarten had the only goal in Miller City’s 1-0 overtime victory against Columbus Grove. Bri Douglass had two goals, Marissa Brown had a goal and an assist, Karsyn Erford had a tally, Mackenzie...
WANE-TV
Allen County down to 4 possible jail locations
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County commissioners said Tuesday they have whittled the 8 potential properties as possible locations to house a new county jail down to four. In a news release, the commissioners said they’ve researched and vetted eight properties in the county, and four have...
Ohio can be at the heart of environmental transformation: Amanda Woodrum
Guest columnist Amanda Woodrum is senior researcher at Policy Matters Ohio. The United States is on the brink of a major energy, economic and environmental transformation. And in Northeast Ohio, we have a great opportunity to be at the center of it. For too long, we’ve seen corporations such as...
Lima News
Ohio Theatre to debut Haunted Halloween Party
LIMA — It has been a long time coming, but the Ohio Theatre will finally have its first big event under new ownership. For Michael Bouson, who runs the Avant Garage Theatre Company that bought the theatre, it will mean a lot to welcome everyone to the Haunted Halloween Party at 6 p.m. Saturday.
13abc.com
Ohio’s Midterm Election: A guide for voters
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Midterm Election is just 17 days away, and many Ohio residents have already submitted their ballots by mail or early voting. According to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, there has been a 2.7% increase in absentee ballot requests and early in-person voting this year compared to the 2018 election.
thevillagereporter.com
Weekend Shooting In Montpelier Leaves Two Injured
On October 23, 2022 at approximately 1:34 a.m., the Montpelier Police Department responded to 9-1-1 calls regarding shots fired at 205 W. Water St. in Montpelier. Upon initial investigation, two victims were found. A 48-year-old male from Montpelier was transported via Williams County EMS to the Montpelier ER with an apparent gunshot wound and was subsequently transported to another hospital.
2 people get jail in Ohio for telling people they could be arrested or be forced to receive vaccinations based on voting info
Two right-wing operatives pleaded guilty on Monday in Cleveland to single felony counts of telecommunications fraud for having placed thousands of false robocalls in Ohio that told people they could be arrested or be forced to receive vaccinations based on information they submitted in votes by mail. Jacob Wohl, 24, of Irvine, California, and Jack […]
Indiana communities wait uneasily as lawmakers eye food and drink tax change
Language reshaping how Indiana communities participate in a food and drink tax worth roughly $90 million a year was a step away from becoming law last March, before state legislators excised it last-minute. But one of its most dedicated proponents says he’ll try again this year, prompting resistance — even resentment and defiance — from […] The post Indiana communities wait uneasily as lawmakers eye food and drink tax change appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
13abc.com
City of Toledo announces rebate for electric lawn mowers
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo’s Division of Environmental Services announced its Electric Lawn Mower Rebate program for county residents. The program is offering a $100 rebate gift card for residents who scrap their old gas-powered lawn mowers and purchase a new battery-powered electric lawn mower. Registration...
Lima News
Area roundup: Shawnee blanks Celina in boys soccer
Shawnee’s Austin Miller scored both goals and Indians keeper Jack Tenwalde made four saves to preserve the shutout. The Indians will faceSt. Marys in the district final at 6 p.m. Thursday. St. Marys 1, Kenton 0. St. Marys’ Will Menker scored off an assist from AJ Dieriringer for the...
Comments / 0