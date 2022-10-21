ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paulding County, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Out in Ohio: Nonprofit reframing LGBTQ+ community’s relationship with faith

‘Out in Ohio’ profiles LGBTQ+ Ohioans making a difference in their community. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A central Ohio nonprofit is dismantling animosity between some members of two clashing groups: the LGBTQ+ community and the Christian faith.  LoveBoldly is creating and seeking out Christian spaces championing members of the LGBTQ+ community. For the organization, there […]
COLUMBUS, OH
103.3 WKFR

Ohio Man Busted For Going Full Winnie the Pooh in Public

It was just another Tuesday in University Heights, Ohio. Well, except for the pantless man walking around outside. Right smack dab in the middle of rush hour a man was allegedly walking around pantless. Around 5:30 in the afternoon local law enforcement responded to a reported streaker of sorts. Police arrived to find a reportedly intoxicated elderly man walking in a parking lot going full Winnie the Pooh according to Cleveland.com,
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, OH
Lima News

Reminisce: Tricks and treats of Lima’s past

A century ago, on Oct. 31, 1922, Lima’s downtown burst into life in a spontaneous celebration of Halloween. “Gorgeously bedecked legions of Hallowe’en cast Lima under the spell of carnival gaiety last night,” the Lima Republican-Gazette wrote Nov. 1, 1922. “With no other warning than the bald announcement that Hallowe’en had arrived, these legions buried the city’s everydayness under a riot of color and mirth.”
LIMA, OH
cleveland19.com

$2.5 million available to conduct motorcycle rider training in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Motorcycle Ohio announced Monday that $2.5 million in funding is available in 2023 for entities that want to offer motorcycle rider training. Several courses are available for applicants to offer in their community, such as:. A basic rider skills class for beginners. A basic rider skills...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus sues judge for inaction on gun law case

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The city of Columbus has sued a judge for failing to make rulings in the city’s lawsuit against Ohio concerning a 2019 law expanding self-defense. In the lawsuit filed in the Ohio Supreme Court Monday, the city accuses Judge Stephen L. McIntosh of not issuing rulings on multiple motions in Columbus’ […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Jake Wells

Proposed stimulus plan would give Ohio families up to $700

man counting moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) As costs continue to soar in Ohio, the cost of food is now 12.7 percent higher than it was a year ago. (source) One individual running for office at the state-level is offering a short-term solution that will help individuals and families with rising costs. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley recently announced her plan to provide the citizens of Ohio with a rebate of $350.
OHIO STATE
Lima News

Roundup: Miller City, Ottawa-Glandorf advance in girls soccer

OTTOVILLE — Miller City and Ottawa-Glandorf earned Division III girls soccer semifinal victories Thursday. Ava Rosengarten had the only goal in Miller City’s 1-0 overtime victory against Columbus Grove. Bri Douglass had two goals, Marissa Brown had a goal and an assist, Karsyn Erford had a tally, Mackenzie...
MILLER CITY, OH
WANE-TV

Allen County down to 4 possible jail locations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County commissioners said Tuesday they have whittled the 8 potential properties as possible locations to house a new county jail down to four. In a news release, the commissioners said they’ve researched and vetted eight properties in the county, and four have...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
Lima News

Ohio Theatre to debut Haunted Halloween Party

LIMA — It has been a long time coming, but the Ohio Theatre will finally have its first big event under new ownership. For Michael Bouson, who runs the Avant Garage Theatre Company that bought the theatre, it will mean a lot to welcome everyone to the Haunted Halloween Party at 6 p.m. Saturday.
LIMA, OH
13abc.com

Ohio’s Midterm Election: A guide for voters

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Midterm Election is just 17 days away, and many Ohio residents have already submitted their ballots by mail or early voting. According to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, there has been a 2.7% increase in absentee ballot requests and early in-person voting this year compared to the 2018 election.
OHIO STATE
thevillagereporter.com

Weekend Shooting In Montpelier Leaves Two Injured

On October 23, 2022 at approximately 1:34 a.m., the Montpelier Police Department responded to 9-1-1 calls regarding shots fired at 205 W. Water St. in Montpelier. Upon initial investigation, two victims were found. A 48-year-old male from Montpelier was transported via Williams County EMS to the Montpelier ER with an apparent gunshot wound and was subsequently transported to another hospital.
MONTPELIER, OH
WTRF- 7News

2 people get jail in Ohio for telling people they could be arrested or be forced to receive vaccinations based on voting info

Two right-wing operatives pleaded guilty on Monday in Cleveland to single felony counts of telecommunications fraud for having placed thousands of false robocalls in Ohio that told people they could be arrested or be forced to receive vaccinations based on information they submitted in votes by mail. Jacob Wohl, 24, of Irvine, California, and Jack […]
CLEVELAND, OH
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana communities wait uneasily as lawmakers eye food and drink tax change

Language reshaping how Indiana communities participate in a food and drink tax worth roughly $90 million a year was a step away from becoming law last March, before state legislators excised it last-minute. But one of its most dedicated proponents says he’ll try again this year, prompting resistance — even resentment and defiance — from […] The post Indiana communities wait uneasily as lawmakers eye food and drink tax change appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
13abc.com

City of Toledo announces rebate for electric lawn mowers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo’s Division of Environmental Services announced its Electric Lawn Mower Rebate program for county residents. The program is offering a $100 rebate gift card for residents who scrap their old gas-powered lawn mowers and purchase a new battery-powered electric lawn mower. Registration...
TOLEDO, OH
Lima News

Area roundup: Shawnee blanks Celina in boys soccer

Shawnee’s Austin Miller scored both goals and Indians keeper Jack Tenwalde made four saves to preserve the shutout. The Indians will faceSt. Marys in the district final at 6 p.m. Thursday. St. Marys 1, Kenton 0. St. Marys’ Will Menker scored off an assist from AJ Dieriringer for the...
CELINA, OH

