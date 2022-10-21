ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ghent, WV

Ghent VFD holding first responder appreciation day

By Harper Emch
WVNS
 4 days ago

GHENT, WV (WVNS) – Next Friday, October 28, 2022, Ghent Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting a meal for Raleigh County’s first responders.

Next Friday, October 28th, a member of the Ghent community, David Lilly, will be providing a meal to Raleigh County’s first responders.

The meal is a chicken and Barbecue pig roast, and will be held from 11 A.M. to 6 P.M.

The Barbecue is being hosted at the Ghent Volunteer Fire Station 1. Firefighters, EMS, and law enforcement officers are all encouraged to stop by for a free meal to thank them for all their hard work in the community.

Anyone interested can RSVP for the event at 304-673-2032.

