Humble, TX

Humble Police Department Seeks Public's Assistance in Identifying Theft Suspect. The Humble Police Department requests your assistance in identifying a man that displayed a handgun and robbed a business in the 9400 block of FM 1960. The suspect was described as a Hispanic male, approximately in his 20s, about 5’6”...
HUMBLE, TX

