Out in Ohio: Nonprofit reframing LGBTQ+ community’s relationship with faith
‘Out in Ohio’ profiles LGBTQ+ Ohioans making a difference in their community. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A central Ohio nonprofit is dismantling animosity between some members of two clashing groups: the LGBTQ+ community and the Christian faith. LoveBoldly is creating and seeking out Christian spaces championing members of the LGBTQ+ community. For the organization, there […]
spectrumnews1.com
Akron joins 10 other Ohio cities in banning conversion therapy for minors
AKRON, Ohio — Akron City Council this week approved a city-wide ban on conversion therapy for minors. Signed by Mayor Dan Horrigan and council members Tara Mosley, Nancy Holland, Shammas Malik and Sharon Connor, the ordinance was passed unanimously by City Council after several speakers representing local agencies addressed the rules committee earlier in the day.
Paying the disabled like everyone else would reduce poverty, economists say
Paying the disabled like everyone else would reduce poverty, economists say. The post Paying the disabled like everyone else would reduce poverty, economists say appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
2 people get jail in Ohio for telling people they could be arrested or be forced to receive vaccinations based on voting info
Two right-wing operatives pleaded guilty on Monday in Cleveland to single felony counts of telecommunications fraud for having placed thousands of false robocalls in Ohio that told people they could be arrested or be forced to receive vaccinations based on information they submitted in votes by mail. Jacob Wohl, 24, of Irvine, California, and Jack […]
cleveland19.com
RSV cases continue to rise in Ohio, causing major concern from healthcare workers
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Throughout the country and especially in the state of Ohio, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases continue to rise. RSV is the most common cause of bronchitis and pneumonia in kids under the age of 1. Typically, RSV cases will see jumps in mid-winter, so the increases seen now are very unusual.
Ohio House candidate owes $1.3 million from 2014 fraud judgement, plaintiff says
A Columbus area GOP candidate for the Ohio House of Representatives told the state’s ethics commission this month that he failed to disclose a pair of creditors who say he owes them $1.3 million. Ohio ethics laws require House candidates to disclose their sources of income, plus their debtors...
Attorney General Dave Yost, election opponent Jeff Crossman trade attacks on abortion, redistricting
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Attorney General Dave Yost and Democratic opponent Jeff Crossman sparred about Ohio abortion law, redistricting powers, and battling corruption during an often-contentious endorsement interview Tuesday with the cleveland.com/The Plain Dealer editorial board. Crossman, an attorney and a state representative from Parma, accused Yost of “legal malpractice” for saying...
wosu.org
Ohio Issue 2 could spur legal challenges for 17-year-old voters, says OSU law professor
Ohio 17-year-olds have long had the right to vote early and in primaries, so long as their 18th birthday falls on or before Election Day. Issue 2 would bar local governments from allowing non-citizens to vote in local elections. But it also adds a line to the existing statute: "No...
Ohio Solar Project Killed Due to Local Government Opposition
Despite the "numerous public benefits" of the project, it won't go forward
FirstEnergy’s power and influence have evaporated, with fewer lobbyists and less dark money: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FirstEnergy has stopped using “dark money” in Ohio after agreeing to disclose future contributions, ending the controversial spending tactic critical to the House Bill 6 corruption. We’re talking about cutting off contributions to Ohio-based nonprofit entities that spend outside money to support politicians on Today...
National groups flood race for 13th congressional district seat with millions in ads. Here’s who is spending the most
WASHINGTON, D. C. – With control of the U.S. House of Representatives up for grabs in November’s election, airwaves in the handful of congressional districts around the country deemed winnable by either political party are being swamped with ads from outside political groups hoping to tilt the race towards their favored candidates.
FirstEnergy stops its use of “dark money,” disclosures show: Capitol Letter
Dark money no more? Disclosures show FirstEnergy has cut off its use of “dark money” in Ohio – a controversial political spending tactic that was a critical cog in the largest bribery scandal in state history, Jake Zuckerman reports. The company’s political spending has slowed to a crawl across the board in Ohio, but it’s still spending in other states.
Ohio US Senate candidate keeps his lead in latest tracking poll
The video above is Sunday, Oct. 23 episode of NBC4’s political show “The Spectrum with Colleen Marshall” where both candidates and the latest polling are discussed. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With exactly two weeks until Ohioans elect their next U.S. Senator and a slate of other public officials, an independent poll of voters released Tuesday again […]
wksu.org
'Ohio has a particular appetite for Christian Nationalism,' group says
A group called Vote Common Good that targets evangelicals who are not comfortable with extreme right-wing politics held a public training at Central Christian Church in Springfield for about 20 people last week. Their stop was part of a tour across the midwest leading up to the midterm elections where...
FirstEnergy cuts off its ‘dark money’ spigot in Ohio, disclosures show
COLUMBUS – Akron-based utility FirstEnergy has stopped using “dark money” in Ohio after agreeing to disclose future contributions, temporarily abandoning a controversial political spending tactic that was a critical cog in the largest bribery scandal in state history. Besides some nominal payments, the company has cut off...
Supporters, opponents weigh in on Ohio cash bail reform under Issue 1
TOLEDO, Ohio — Issue 1 is one of two statewide issues Ohioans are voting on in the general election. If passed, it would require judges to consider public safety along with other factors when setting bail. The proposed constitutional amendment comes in response to an Ohio Supreme Court ruling...
All Ohioans are hurt as politicians ignore the people’s will
Our Columbus legislators choose to to write laws that hinder Ohio rather than promote its growth. Ohio continues to decline economically. The average salary of its citizens is lower than comparable states. Ohio schools and universities educate the young to see them leave for opportunities elsewhere. Ohioans voted twice for...
Why we now call these warm fall days ‘second summer’: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. This year, fall ousted summer as surely as mums replaced geraniums on Northeast Ohio porches. We dug out our wool hats, bundled up for football games, groused about the wind on dog...
This Town in Ohio Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Ohio, you should add the following town to your list.
Vote “no” on statewide Issue 2
Given the demise of nuance in political discussion these days, I fully expect that Ohio Issue 2, barring noncitizens from voting in local and state elections, will resoundingly pass in the upcoming election. This will be codified in the Ohio Constitution. What comes to my mind are the large communities of Marshallese immigrants who reside in our country, performing essential services, especially in food production.
