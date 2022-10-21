ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Out in Ohio: Nonprofit reframing LGBTQ+ community’s relationship with faith

‘Out in Ohio’ profiles LGBTQ+ Ohioans making a difference in their community. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A central Ohio nonprofit is dismantling animosity between some members of two clashing groups: the LGBTQ+ community and the Christian faith.  LoveBoldly is creating and seeking out Christian spaces championing members of the LGBTQ+ community. For the organization, there […]
Akron joins 10 other Ohio cities in banning conversion therapy for minors

AKRON, Ohio — Akron City Council this week approved a city-wide ban on conversion therapy for minors. Signed by Mayor Dan Horrigan and council members Tara Mosley, Nancy Holland, Shammas Malik and Sharon Connor, the ordinance was passed unanimously by City Council after several speakers representing local agencies addressed the rules committee earlier in the day.
2 people get jail in Ohio for telling people they could be arrested or be forced to receive vaccinations based on voting info

Two right-wing operatives pleaded guilty on Monday in Cleveland to single felony counts of telecommunications fraud for having placed thousands of false robocalls in Ohio that told people they could be arrested or be forced to receive vaccinations based on information they submitted in votes by mail. Jacob Wohl, 24, of Irvine, California, and Jack […]
Attorney General Dave Yost, election opponent Jeff Crossman trade attacks on abortion, redistricting

COLUMBUS, Ohio—Attorney General Dave Yost and Democratic opponent Jeff Crossman sparred about Ohio abortion law, redistricting powers, and battling corruption during an often-contentious endorsement interview Tuesday with the cleveland.com/The Plain Dealer editorial board. Crossman, an attorney and a state representative from Parma, accused Yost of “legal malpractice” for saying...
National groups flood race for 13th congressional district seat with millions in ads. Here’s who is spending the most

WASHINGTON, D. C. – With control of the U.S. House of Representatives up for grabs in November’s election, airwaves in the handful of congressional districts around the country deemed winnable by either political party are being swamped with ads from outside political groups hoping to tilt the race towards their favored candidates.
Ohio US Senate candidate keeps his lead in latest tracking poll

The video above is Sunday, Oct. 23 episode of NBC4’s political show “The Spectrum with Colleen Marshall” where both candidates and the latest polling are discussed. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With exactly two weeks until Ohioans elect their next U.S. Senator and a slate of other public officials, an independent poll of voters released Tuesday again […]
'Ohio has a particular appetite for Christian Nationalism,' group says

A group called Vote Common Good that targets evangelicals who are not comfortable with extreme right-wing politics held a public training at Central Christian Church in Springfield for about 20 people last week. Their stop was part of a tour across the midwest leading up to the midterm elections where...
All Ohioans are hurt as politicians ignore the people’s will

Our Columbus legislators choose to to write laws that hinder Ohio rather than promote its growth. Ohio continues to decline economically. The average salary of its citizens is lower than comparable states. Ohio schools and universities educate the young to see them leave for opportunities elsewhere. Ohioans voted twice for...
Vote “no” on statewide Issue 2

Given the demise of nuance in political discussion these days, I fully expect that Ohio Issue 2, barring noncitizens from voting in local and state elections, will resoundingly pass in the upcoming election. This will be codified in the Ohio Constitution. What comes to my mind are the large communities of Marshallese immigrants who reside in our country, performing essential services, especially in food production.
