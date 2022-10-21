Read full article on original website
Debbie
4d ago
These poor kids can’t even go to school without BS!!!! And if I had kids in that school I would definitely want to pick them up and of course parents want to protect their children!!!!!
3
justathought21
4d ago
they would have a Hard time keeping me from getting my kids. it is sad though that kids can't go to school and learn anymore without the bs going on, even though they aren't learning much these days with all the people and their feelings getting hurt. am I so happy my kids are home schooled.
2
Antioch student charged following cell phone threat, lockdown
ANTIOCH, Ill. — A 15-year-old Antioch Community High School student was charged Monday following a cell phone threat which caused a lockdown. On Friday at around 1:30 p.m., the high school, located in the 1100 block of Main Street, was placed into lockdown after the school “received a voicemail of a threatening nature.” After a […]
fox32chicago.com
Antioch HS student charged after leaving threatening voicemail to school, prompting lockdown
ANTIOCH, Ill. - A student has been charged after allegedly sending a threatening voicemail to Antioch Community High School, prompting a lockdown Friday in the northern suburb. The 15-year-old student was taken into custody Monday and charged with felony disorderly conduct - enhanced. The high school was placed on lockdown...
Police: Grayslake schools undergo soft lockdown while searching for suspect
GRAYSLAKE, Ill. — Grayslake police advised residents to stay in their homes while they searched for an individual who may have engaged in criminal activity. Authorities now say activity in the area has ended. Grayslake North High School and Meadowview Elementary School were advised of the situation and underwent a soft lockdown. According to police, […]
Video shows Batavia High School staff member placing student in neck hold
BATAVIA, Ill. (CBS) -- Disturbing video shows a student in west suburban Batavia being placed in a neck hold by a school staff member. As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, the incident happened this past Friday at the Batavia High School cafeteria – and now police are also looking into it. Neither the school district nor the Batavia Police Department is releasing any surveillance video of the incident, but CBS 2 obtained a brief clip of it – which was recorded by a student. Both agencies said they are investigating what led up to the scuffle. It was a chaotic scene...
Police investigating incident involving physical altercation between teacher, student in Batavia
Police are investigating a physical altercation between a Batavia High School student and a staffer that occurred last Friday in the lunchroom and was caught on videotape.
Forensic Handwriting Analysis of Darrell Brooks Uncovered
Waukesha County Wisconsin prosecutors claim that Darrell Brooks drove his SUV through the Waukesha parade on November 21, 2021. As a result, he is accused of killing six and injuring more than 60 people. He had met up with his now ex-girlfriend at the park and in fact, had run her over with that same SUV earlier that same month.
Man wanted after Grayslake crime spree
GRAYSLAKE, Ill. — Police in Grayslake are searching for a man suspected of being involved in multiple incidents in the northern Lake and Cook County areas. Eric Gatlin, 43, was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue Chicago Bears sweatshirt in the Grayslake/Round Lake Beach area around 12 p.m. Monday. According to a police alert, […]
positivelynaperville.com
Naperville Police Urge Residents to Celebrate Halloween Safely
Above / During the downtown Naperville Halloween Hop on Oct. 23, Naperville Police officers out on the beat gave a “thumbs up” to hundreds of trick or treaters who stood in line for photos taken with them at Main and Jefferson. Celebrate safely on Halloween and every day. (PN Photo)
West suburban senior living facility manager acquitted of neglect in death of resident
A manager of a west suburban senior living facility has been acquitted of the most serious charges involved in the death of one of the facility’s residents.
Shooting survivor offering $5K reward for information leading to arrest in Maywood murder
MAYWOOD, Ill. - A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the murder of Dyanla "DeDe" Rainey. The 22-year-old was shot and killed in her driveway in Maywood back in July. There have been no arrests in the case, and family members fear the case...
Hartland fire victims identified, include four kids
The Hartland Police Department has identified the six victims who were killed in a house fire earlier this week.
Lawmakers blast police response at illegal drifting event where 5 were shot
CHICAGO - Lawmakers were united Monday in slamming Chicago police for their response to a large car drifting event in Brighton Park over the weekend where three people were shot dead and two others were wounded. But they were sharply divided on what measures should have been taken, with a...
Father of girls killed in Hartland murder-suicide shares his grief
TMJ4's Susan Kim sat down with the father of two of the kids killed, 12-year-old Sofina and 14-year-old Natalie Kleemeier. He shared the story of his beautiful daughters.
Orland Park, Lansing among law enforcement agencies seeking K9 grant
ORLAND PARK, Ill. - Some area police departments are in need of your vote. Nearly three dozen law enforcement agencies across the state are participating in the nationwide Aftermath K9 Grant contest. Officials said there are six $2,500 grants up for grabs to help departments fund their K9 programs. Locally,...
Robber Hits 2 Men in Head With Gun, Both Seriously Injured: Lake County Sheriff
An investigation is underway after a robber struck two victims in the head with a gun early Sunday in unincorporated Round Lake, authorities said. At around 12:30 a.m., deputies were called to a home in the 24500 block of West Forest Avenue for a reported robbery, according to a news release from the Lake County Sheriff's Department.
Man arrested in DeKalb County for domestic battery, child endangerment
DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — An Aurora man was arrested in DeKalb County Sunday after a domestic violence call. Deputies responded to a house in the 500 block of N. Loves Road in Cortland around 4:15 a.m., according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. An investigation was conducted on the scene, and 32-year-old Darrius T. […]
The Wisconsin parade attack suspect built a tower of boxes during his trial and hid behind it. It's the latest wild antic in court as the man defends himself.
The parade attack suspect can be seen in courtroom footage stacking two filing boxes in front of his seat to hide.
Police ID person of interest after armed robbery in north suburb
Police in the far northern suburbs are looking for a suspect they say is armed and dangerous, after a stickup at a fast-food restaurant Monday afternoon.
Elmhurst University student dies in train collision
ELMHURST, Ill. — Authorities identified a pedestrian fatally struck by a train on Monday as an Elmhurst University student. Police did not provide a name but said the woman was 21 years old and from Warrenville. Around 1:15 p.m., Elmhurst emergency crews responded to Park Avenue between Myrtle Avenue...
1029thebuzz.com
“Floating Max” decoration shut down by police!
This happened in Plainfield, IL(suburb of Chicago)because it was causing traffic problems in their neighborhood. Police did shut down the Stranger Things Halloween display, but have allowed it to be opened back up after setting restrictions on operating hours. This is just insane and super cool! Plus, the father of the family says they put in close to 1500 hours putting this together! All I have is a pumpkin in my window.
