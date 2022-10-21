Read full article on original website
Roxboro police: Man dead after shooting, apparent argument
ROXBORO, N.C. — A Roxboro man died of a gunshot wound after an apparent argument, Roxboro police said. Police arrived to find Tyrone Reed, 40, dead from a gunshot wound on Pointer Street near Brater Street. “Continued acts of violence are stealing loved ones from our community,” Roxboro Police...
'I don't want to be a pawn': Fiancé of Raleigh mass shooting victim feels city-sponsored event was too politically charged
RALEIGH, N.C. — The fiancé of one of Raleigh’s mass shooting victims told WRAL News that he feels used after participation in Sunday’s city-sponsored Raleigh Healing Together event. Rob Steele, who was set to marry Mary Marshall this upcoming Saturday, said he feels lied to and...
Man charged in deadly Sunday afternoon shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — A Raleigh man was charged in connection with the Sunday shooting death of a 29-year-old. Kahleed Zion Blount, 20, was charged with murder following the shooting death of Zake Nati Pratt. The shooting occurred around 2 p.m. in the 2400 block of Spring Forest Road, according to the Raleigh Police Department.
Police investigating death of 15-month-old in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Police in Rocky Mount are investigating the death of a 15-month-old boy. On Sunday around 2:15 p.m., Nash County EMS responded to a home in the 1100 block of York Street, where it was reported that the toddler had fallen and was losing consciousness. The...
22-year-old woman files lawsuit against Fayetteville police for 'illegal manhandling'
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A 22-year-old Fayetteville woman has filed a lawsuit against the Fayetteville Police Department after a video spread on social media that showed Ja'Lana Dunlap being yanked out of her vehicle by officers, asked to identify herself and placed in handcuffs. The lawsuit alleges that the officers...
3 injured when car hits man near Thales Academy in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Raleigh Police Department is investigating a crash near Thales Academy Raleigh where at least one person was hit by a car. Police said a man was struck by a vehicle and was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. The driver and passenger of the vehicle were also taken to the hospital, though their injuries are considered non-life threatening.
Student injured in fight at East Wake High School in Wendell
WENDELL, N.C. — East Wake High School was locked down on Monday after a fight on campus. Before 11 a.m., law enforcement responded to the school at 5101 Rolesville Road in Wendell, and the campus was moved into a code red lockdown. At 1 p.m., Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker told WRAL News the school was moved from code red into code yellow.
2 men murdered in Edgecombe County over the weekend, no suspects
TARBORO, N.C. — Two men were murdered in separate shootings in Edgecombe County over the weekend, according to the sheriff's office. A Tarboro man was killed in a shooting on Sunday, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. LaMichael Everette was found suffering from a gunshot wound off...
'An absolute horror scene': 4 adults, 2 children shot in Oxford
OXFORD, N.C. — Six people were shot in downtown Oxford on Saturday night, two of them children, sources told WRAL News. The youngest child was 18 months old. The oldest victim in the shooting was 64 years old, according to WRAL News' sources. City Commissioner Bryan Cohn was at...
Police: 6 people, at least 2 children, injured in Oxford shooting
OXFORD, N.C. — The Oxford Police Department is investigating a shooting that left 6 people injured. On Saturday around 9:30 p.m., Oxford police said officers responded to the area of Piedmont Ave in reference to shots fired. At arrival officers were directed by persons on scene to six victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
Federal lawsuit filed against Fayetteville police for violent arrest; lawyers say body cam footage to be released 'soon'
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Two civil rights attorneys have filed a federal lawsuit against the Fayetteville Police Department for constitutional violations on behalf of a 22-year-old woman who was arrested in her car on private property. Video taken by the woman arrested, Ja'Lana Dunlap, from Fayetteville, shows her being yanked...
18-month-old baby remains in ICU after getting shot 6 times, Oxford police say
OXFORD, N.C. — Six people were shot on Saturday night in downtown Oxford, two of them children, sources told WRAL News. The youngest child was 18 months old. The oldest victim in the shooting was 64 years old, according to WRAL News' sources. Oxford Police Chief Pat Ford said...
East Wake High School student in custody after code red lockdown
WENDELL, N.C. — East Wake High School was locked down on Monday after a fight on campus. Before 11 a.m., law enforcement responded to the school at 5101 Rolesville Road in Wendell, and the campus was moved into a code red lockdown. At 1 p.m., Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker told WRAL News the school was moved from code red into code yellow.
Gun stolen from Franklin County Schools employee's vehicle in school parking lot
LOUISBURG, N.C. — A gun was stolen out of a school employee's vehicle on Monday morning at Royal Elementary School. Principal Dr. David Westbrook wrote a letter to families, stating students and staff were not in danger. The school district said the vehicle did not belong to a teacher.
Fire burns at car parts warehouse in Cary
CARY, N.C. — The Cary Fire Department responded to a fire at a car warehouse Monday night, which left the building scorched and potentially millions of dollars in inventory at risk. The department said around 9:15 p.m., crews were dispatched to Capital Area Accessory Distributors on Gregson Drive, off...
Report: Raleigh No. 9, Burlington No. 15 in national housing market survey
RALEIGH – Even with recent changes in the Triangle real estate market, Raleigh remains a top emerging market in the nation, ranking ninth in a new report from The Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com. The index on which the report is based tracks housing market data, economic data, and...
Largest Hindu temple in North America unveiled in Cary
CARY, N.C. — The largest Hindu temple in North America is now in Cary. Crowds gathered to celebrate the tower’s completion on Monday, a historic day when the Indian community celebrates Diwali, a holiday known as the Festival of Lights. Gov. Roy Cooper and House Speaker Tim Moore...
Wilson leaders, community share their visions for newly-purchased Wilson Mall
WILSON, N.C. — City of Wilson leaders are sharing more about what the future holds for the abandoned Wilson Mall. On Oct. 20, the city council authorized the city to purchase the property at 1501 Ward Blvd. from the Georgia-based Hull Property Group for $3 million. The city council approved using $2 million in American Rescue Plan funds to help with the purchase.
'Going to get left behind': NC State, Duke, UNC hope transfer portal delivers for men's basketball teams
Charlotte, N.C. — NC State was looking for key contributors to enhance its roster. UNC was looking for a missing piece to a national championship contender. Duke was looking for experience to surround another highly touted freshman class. And so the men's basketball coaches at the Triangle's three ACC...
Defending 4A champion Green Level sweeps D.H. Conley in rematch of last year's regional final
Greenville, N.C. — Green Level's volleyball team swept D.H. Conley on the road to advance to the third round of the 2022 NCHSAA 4A playoffs. This was a rematch of the 2021 4A eastern regional final. Green Level edged Conley in five sets last year and went on to sweep Ardrey Kell in the state championship game.
