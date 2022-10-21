ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union City, MI

MLive.com

Tough test for Addison in playoff opener

ADDISON -- The Addison Panthers are in the playoffs once again. This is not unfamiliar territory for a program which just capped off its sixth winning regular season record in a row. But it is unfamiliar territory for some of the actual players on Addison’s relatively young roster this fall....
ADDISON, MI
MLive.com

Takeaways from Jackson-area first round playoff matchups

JACKSON -- By Saturday night the dust had settled on Week 9 games statewide and football teams knew which 256 were in and which were out. On Sunday evening, the teams who will continue on found out just who they will be facing next. Here are key takeaways from the...
JACKSON, MI
MLive.com

Columbia Central golfer Logan Bentley wins Jackson-area Athlete of the Week poll

JACKSON -- Columbia Central golfer Logan Bentley has been selected as Athlete of the Week for the Jackson area. The Golden Eagles sophomore fired a 78 and a 72 at the Division 4 state meet at the Meadows in Allendale for a two-round score of 150 to finish second overall, one stroke behind state champion Mia Melendez of Greenhills.
JACKSON, MI
MLive.com

Wolverine Confidential: Let the talking begin for Michigan-Michigan State

It’s Michigan-Michigan State week, or should we say weeks, as both teams were off this past Saturday. With no football game to recap, this episode of Wolverine Confidential starts with basketball talk. The season is approaching, and the Michigan men’s program recently held its media day. What do we know about this year’s team?
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

6 things to know about Kalamazoo-area prep football playoff matchups

KALAMAZOO, MI – The postseason selections have been made, the brackets have been assembled, and now Michigan’s 288 playoff-bound teams know what lies ahead. For the second consecutive year, the Michigan High School Athletic Association relied on its playoff points formula to determine the postseason field, and 17 Kalamazoo-area teams made the cut.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State shown ‘bulletin board material’ ahead of rivalry game at No. 4 Michigan

EAST LANSING – It was 25 years ago when Mel Tucker first experienced the rivalry between Michigan State and Michigan. He served as a graduate assistant with the Spartans form 1997-98 under coach Nick Saban and became immersed in the battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy. Tucker brought those experiences with him back to East Lansing when he took over the program in 2020.
EAST LANSING, MI
100.7 WITL

Michigan Town Ranks #3 For College Football Cities In U.S.

This week is the big game between MSU and U of M. The Spartans are traveling to Ann Arbor to take on the Wolverines at the Big House this Saturday night. I've only been to a couple of other stadiums outside of Spartan Stadium. I've been to Northwestern (when I was a wee lad) and Notre Dame. I don't remember much about my visit to Northwestern. Notre Dame on the other hand was an amazing experience and I encourage you to go see a Notre Dame game at least once in your life. Regardless of who they are playing, it's a top notch experience.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

10 key moments in the Michigan-Michigan State football rivalry

The Michigan-Michigan State football rivalry is one of college football’s most storied ones. Since 1898, the first matchup between the schools, the Wolverines hold an impressive 71-38-5 record over the Spartans. This Saturday, Oct. 29., both schools meet for the 115th time as the Wolverines host the Spartans at Michigan Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m (ABC).
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan football an early 3-TD betting favorite vs. Michigan State

If the oddsmakers are correct, Saturday’s showdown between in-state rivals Michigan and Michigan State could wind up being a route. The unbeaten Wolverines opened as three-touchdown betting favorites in the market on Sunday, suggesting the prime-time showdown in Ann Arbor (7:30 p.m., ABC) could wind up with Michigan running away with it.
ANN ARBOR, MI

