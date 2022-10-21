Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Tough test for Addison in playoff opener
ADDISON -- The Addison Panthers are in the playoffs once again. This is not unfamiliar territory for a program which just capped off its sixth winning regular season record in a row. But it is unfamiliar territory for some of the actual players on Addison’s relatively young roster this fall....
MLive.com
Takeaways from Jackson-area first round playoff matchups
JACKSON -- By Saturday night the dust had settled on Week 9 games statewide and football teams knew which 256 were in and which were out. On Sunday evening, the teams who will continue on found out just who they will be facing next. Here are key takeaways from the...
MLive.com
Columbia Central golfer Logan Bentley wins Jackson-area Athlete of the Week poll
JACKSON -- Columbia Central golfer Logan Bentley has been selected as Athlete of the Week for the Jackson area. The Golden Eagles sophomore fired a 78 and a 72 at the Division 4 state meet at the Meadows in Allendale for a two-round score of 150 to finish second overall, one stroke behind state champion Mia Melendez of Greenhills.
MLive.com
Michigan State is aware of rivalry trash talk from Michigan but isn’t responding
EAST LANSING – Harlon Barnett looked and sounded like a man who had a lot he’d like to say. The Michigan State secondary coach instead mostly kept those words to himself while clearing his throat for emphasis a few times when asked questions about the rivalry with Michigan.
MLive.com
See what’s next for the Kalamazoo area’s 2022 boys soccer district champions
KALAMAZOO, MI – Portage Central, Richland Gull Lake, Paw Paw, Hartford, Marcellus Howardsville Christian and Kalamazoo Hackett all continued their quest for a state soccer title by winning district championships last week. That first piece of playoff hardware is a good start, but there are bigger things ahead, starting...
MLive.com
After silent bus ride, Michigan will keep foot on the gas vs. Spartans
ANN ARBOR, Mich.— After losing 37-33 to Michigan State at Spartan Stadium last year, the Michigan football team had a quiet bus ride back to Ann Arbor. Players didn’t talk to each other. There was dead silence. Michigan offensive lineman Ryan Hayes remembers it vividly. “I think we...
MLive.com
Mel Tucker on building off win, team health and preparing for loud crowd at Michigan
EAST LANSING – For the second time this month, Michigan State is preparing to face a team ranked in the top five in the nation. Unlike the first outing, the Spartans will do so after a win. Michigan State (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) snapped a four-game losing streak with...
MLive.com
Wolverine Confidential: Let the talking begin for Michigan-Michigan State
It’s Michigan-Michigan State week, or should we say weeks, as both teams were off this past Saturday. With no football game to recap, this episode of Wolverine Confidential starts with basketball talk. The season is approaching, and the Michigan men’s program recently held its media day. What do we know about this year’s team?
MLive.com
6 things to know about Kalamazoo-area prep football playoff matchups
KALAMAZOO, MI – The postseason selections have been made, the brackets have been assembled, and now Michigan’s 288 playoff-bound teams know what lies ahead. For the second consecutive year, the Michigan High School Athletic Association relied on its playoff points formula to determine the postseason field, and 17 Kalamazoo-area teams made the cut.
MLive.com
Early look at Kalamazoo-area 2022 high school football first-round playoff matchups
KALAMAZOO, MI - High school football’s second season kicks off this week in Michigan, as teams from across the state put their regular-season results behind them and focus on the playoffs. This tournament marks the Michigan High School Athletic Association’s second year using a playoff points formula, and three...
MLive.com
Michigan State shown ‘bulletin board material’ ahead of rivalry game at No. 4 Michigan
EAST LANSING – It was 25 years ago when Mel Tucker first experienced the rivalry between Michigan State and Michigan. He served as a graduate assistant with the Spartans form 1997-98 under coach Nick Saban and became immersed in the battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy. Tucker brought those experiences with him back to East Lansing when he took over the program in 2020.
MLive.com
A.J. Hoggard had a breakout March for Michigan State, but Tom Izzo wants to see more
EAST LANSING – Last we saw A.J. Hoggard, the Michigan State point guard was zipping passes, making shots, exhorting his teammates and helping his team take Duke to the brink in the second round of last year’s NCAA Tournament. Michigan State lost that game. But after that performance...
MLive.com
Go big or go small? Michigan State has fewer players but more options this year
EAST LANSING – Michigan State may have fewer players than normal on its 2022-23 roster, with just 10 recruited scholarship athletes. But it may have more options than any time in recent memory as to how it could play. Michigan State is spending the preseason working on different playing...
Michigan Town Ranks #3 For College Football Cities In U.S.
This week is the big game between MSU and U of M. The Spartans are traveling to Ann Arbor to take on the Wolverines at the Big House this Saturday night. I've only been to a couple of other stadiums outside of Spartan Stadium. I've been to Northwestern (when I was a wee lad) and Notre Dame. I don't remember much about my visit to Northwestern. Notre Dame on the other hand was an amazing experience and I encourage you to go see a Notre Dame game at least once in your life. Regardless of who they are playing, it's a top notch experience.
MLive.com
Overheard at Mel Tucker’s press conference: Bragging rights and don’t add to the hype
EAST LANSING – Following a bye week, Michigan State is preparing to face its biggest rival. The Spartans (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) play at No. 4 Michigan (7-0, 4-0) on Saturday (7:30 p.m., ABC) in Ann Arbor. Here are notable quotes from Michigan State coach Mel Tucker’s press conference...
College Football World Reacts To Michigan Stadium Announcement
Michigan Stadium had a pretty cool announcement on Sunday morning. The annual Michigan-Michigan State game is set to take place next Saturday and during that game, there will be a light show for “Mr. Brightside” during the second half. "Mr. Brightside" is a famous song by The Killers...
MLive.com
10 key moments in the Michigan-Michigan State football rivalry
The Michigan-Michigan State football rivalry is one of college football’s most storied ones. Since 1898, the first matchup between the schools, the Wolverines hold an impressive 71-38-5 record over the Spartans. This Saturday, Oct. 29., both schools meet for the 115th time as the Wolverines host the Spartans at Michigan Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m (ABC).
MLive.com
Big Ten power rankings: Michigan, Michigan State at opposite ends entering matchup
Michigan is at the top of these rankings. Michigan State is near the bottom. Will that matter on Saturday? The Wolverines were favorites the past two years but still lost to their in-state rivals. The matchup is always intriguing, but don’t forget about Ohio State, ranked second in the AP...
MLive.com
Michigan football an early 3-TD betting favorite vs. Michigan State
If the oddsmakers are correct, Saturday’s showdown between in-state rivals Michigan and Michigan State could wind up being a route. The unbeaten Wolverines opened as three-touchdown betting favorites in the market on Sunday, suggesting the prime-time showdown in Ann Arbor (7:30 p.m., ABC) could wind up with Michigan running away with it.
U-M's Donovan Edwards on Michigan State: "We're going to win and...leave them no mercy"
Several Wolverines weren't shy about hiding their confidence last week against of the annual Michigan-Michigan State game...
