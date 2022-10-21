Duluth woman charged with felony level mail theft

HIBBING — A Duluth woman faces felony level mail theft charges for allegedly stealing campaign material from a mailbox in Hibbing last week.

Lisa Linnea Fitzpatrick, 61, of Duluth, has been formally charged via summons and will have a court date later, Hibbing Police Chief Steve Estey confirmed via email on Friday.

Fitzpatrick faces charges of mail theft and removing mail from a depository without claim or right, according to a press release. The charges carry a maximum sentence of three years in prison or a $5,000 fine, or both, it states.

On Oct. 16 an officer with the Hibbing Police Department received a report that a female, later identified as Fitzpatrick, had taken a political flier/pamphlet from a Hibbing residence mailbox on Oct. 15, according to a press release from the HPD. The incident was caught on a residence security camera, and the security footage was provided to law enforcement, and was also posted by the reporting party on various social media platforms.

The reporting party told officers that he has footage of a female taking a 8th District Congressman Republican Pete Stauber pamphlet out of his mailbox and replacing it with a Ben DeNucci pamphlet, and that the incident occurred at 12:51 on Oct. 15, according to a report by the HPD.

“The security footage showed (the) defendant placing a political pamphlet in the mailbox, removing a different political pamphlet from the mailbox, placing the removed pamphlet in her shoulder bag, and leaving the residence,” it states in the press release.

DeNucci, a Democrat who is running for Senate District 7, positively identified the female in the video as “Lisa (last name unknown) from Duluth who volunteered to hand out pamphlets on Oct. 15,” according to the report. It goes on to say that DeNucci told officers that he didn’t have Lisa’s last name and that his campaign coordinator had contacted Lisa and instructed her to contact the HPD, and that the department received a call from a worker from the DFL Senate Caucus, who identified the suspect as Fitzpatrick.

DeNucci in a press release contained in the earlier Mesabi Tribune article, offered the following statement.

“As soon as I was made aware that a person distributing my campaign literature had allegedly removed another candidate’s literature, I immediately went to work to identify the individual and circumstances surrounding this incident. Within several hours I learned that the individual was a volunteer from outside the area and not affiliated with our campaign. This person had not undergone the training we require of all of our volunteers, and had acted on their own without any knowledge or direction from our campaign. We encouraged the individual to reach out to the Hibbing Police Department and have worked closely with local law enforcement every step of the way.”

An update on the DeNucci campaign Facebook later this week reads.

“We verified the identity of the woman recorded stealing mail. This is someone we had never met before Saturday, and who claimed to have traveled from outside the district to participate. All of this information has been provided to the police, including her contact info. I hope justice is served.”

The Hibbing Police Department, in its report, stated it was contacted by attorney Andrew Poole inquiring about the investigation and stated his client will not be making any statements at this time.

Attempts to reach DeNucci via phone and his campaign via email on Friday were unsuccessful.