Have Some Fall Fun At Smith Family Farm in BrentwoodThomas SmithBrentwood, CA
Police make an arrest in the Stockton California Serial Killer Case as Police Chief says he was caught while under watchJames PatrickStockton, CA
California Police Arrest Suspected Stockton Serial Killer Out Looking To KillMary HolmanStockton, CA
Possible New Trial for Convicted Murderer Scott PetersonDr. Mozelle MartinModesto, CA
The Stockton California Police Department Is Asking the Public for Help in the case of a Serial KillerJames PatrickStockton, CA
SFGate
Police Arrest Suspect In July Fatal Shooting
RICHMOND (BCN) Richmond police have arrested a suspect found with the gun used to kill a man in July. The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office filed a murder charge Thursday against 37-year-old Bobby Dee Dozier, according to a news release Monday from the Richmond Police Department. Police arrested Dozier...
SFGate
Judge Denies Gag Order In Alleged Serial Killer Case
A gag order requested by the attorney representing the suspect in alleged serial killings in Stockton was denied by a judge Tuesday morning. Wesley Brownlee, 43, of Stockton, was detained on Oct. 15 in the area of Village Green Drive and Winslow Way in connection with six homicides, five in Stockton and one in Oakland, in addition to a suspected attempted murder.
SFGate
Authorities: Deputy fatally shoots man in Mojave Desert
ADELANTO, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man was shot and killed by a sheriff's deputy Monday after he allegedly opened fire first in the Mojave Desert, authorities said. Ezekiel Lamar Love, 22, was pronounced dead at a hospital, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. No deputies...
SFGate
Man arrested after 2 women are struck by driver, killing 1, in SF
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A 47-year-old Hayward man was arrested after allegedly hitting two women, killing one and seriously injuring the other, with a vehicle in San Francisco's Sunset District on Monday morning, according to police. The collision was reported shortly after 10:50 a.m. Monday in the area of 24th Avenue...
The Stockton serial killer suspect is a statistical anomaly
Through court records and newspaper stories, details are coming together about the life of Wesley Brownlee, the man police believe killed at least six men in Stockton and Oakland.
SFGate
Suspect in domestic shooting fatally shot by Hayward police after chase
A suspect in a domestic dispute is dead following a chase by Hayward police Monday morning, police said. Events unfolded before 10 a.m. on Gary Drive near Strobridge Elementary School in Hayward and ended with police shooting the suspect as he tried to carjack a vehicle near Interstate Highway 580 and Eden Canyon Road.
SFGate
Police Arrest Two Men Suspected In Drive-By Shooting Sunday
Concord police have arrested two men they say shot two people Sunday night in a gang-related drive-by shooting. The victims are in the hospital with serious injuries, police said Monday. Officers were called about 10 p.m. to a report of shots fired on Haller Court. The suspects fled in a...
SFGate
Police Warn Residents Of Phone Scam From Callers Posing As Officers
DANVILLE (BCN) Someone is posing as a Danville Police officer to scam callers, Danville Police Chief Allan Shields warned residents on Monday. Callers are told that they have missed jury duty and that they need to pay a fine or a warrant for their arrest will be issued, Shields said.
SFGate
Shooting Near Stockton Leaves 53-Year-Old Man Dead
Detectives are seeking the public's help to find answers about a shooting that left a 53-year-old man dead outside his home near Stockton last week, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said Carlos Samoy was shot and killed shortly after 1 a.m. last Tuesday just outside his...
SFGate
Man, 35, found dead in California mountains had been shot
CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — A 35-year-old man missing since July whose body was found this month in Southern California's Santa Monica Mountains was shot to death, according to a coroner's report. Jose Velasquez, of Camarillo, was found dead Oct. 3 near a hiking trail in a mountainous area of...
SFGate
Scott Peterson finally moved off California's death row
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Scott Peterson has been moved off death row more than two years after the California Supreme Court overturned his death sentence for killing his pregnant wife two decades ago, corrections officials said Monday. Peterson was moved last week from San Quentin State Prison north of...
Longtime CapRadio employee, 70, killed in lunchtime shooting in Sacramento
According to loved ones, Charles Starzynski was going to his regular game of pinochle and lunch with friends.
SFGate
Inmate’s failed testing bid keeps Arizona execution on track
PHOENIX (AP) — An execution planned next month for an Arizona prisoner remains on track after a judge rejected the condemned man’s request to have fingerprint and DNA tests conducted on evidence from the two 1980 killings for which he’s scheduled to be put to death. Lawyers...
SFGate
1 Dead, 3 Injured, Including Firefighter, In Early Morning House Fire
SAN JOSE (BCN) A woman died and three other people were injured, including a firefighter, in a fire at a home in San Jose early Tuesday morning, a fire captain said. Crews responded shortly after 3:30 a.m. to the fire reported at a two-story home in the 3000 block of Via Montez, San Jose Fire Capt. Jesse Allread said.
SFGate
Nevada county set for conspiracy-inspired ballot hand count
PAHRUMP, Nev. (AP) — A county in Nevada is scheduled to start an unprecedented hand count of its midterm ballots Wednesday, a process fueled by voting machine conspiracy theories that raises concerns about early results being leaked ahead of Election Day. Nye County, a scrub brush-dotted old silver mining...
SFGate
Toyota Auto Insurance Is Now Available In Texas
After introducing its new insurance product in 2021 to select markets, Toyota is now offering Toyota Auto Insurance to customers in Texas. Toyota says expanding into the Lone Star State is a major milestone for Toyota Auto Insurance. We can see why. Texas is home to Toyota's North American headquarters and Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Texas (TMMTX). Toyota builds the new Toyota Tundra full-size pickup truck and Sequoia three-row SUV at its truck plant in San Antonio.
See's Candies to open new store and regional headquarters in California
See's Candies turned 100 years old last year.
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake gives SF Bay Area a big shake
A magnitude 5.1 earthquake was felt widely across the San Francisco Bay Area on Tuesday.
93-year-old Oakland bakery, A Taste of Denmark, permanently closes
It opened just before the Great Depression.
An earthquake just shook the Bay Area. Here's what to know about the obscure Calaveras Fault.
The San Andreas and Hayward faults get all the attention. On Tuesday, the obscure Calaveras Fault made itself known in the Bay Area.
