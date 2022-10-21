ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Health officials warn of nasty flu season in Tennessee, plus another 'twindemic'

By Frank Gluck
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xlEI8_0ii4v8Bo00

More than two years after the COVID-19 pandemic began, and following two largely tame influenza seasons, Tennessee public health experts say influenza is poised for a big comeback this year. And, if coronavirus cases begin to surge again, they worry about the prospects of a long-feared "twindemic" this fall and winter.

Flu reports in Australia ― often a good predictor of the coming season in the Northern Hemisphere ― were the worst reported since the start of the pandemic, according to the Australian government.

"What happened in Australia is certainly a bit sobering because they had a moderately severe season," said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious diseases expert at Vanderbilt University and past president of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases. "It started a bit early and was exclusively an H3N2 season. That's one of those influenza viruses that can be a bit more severe, and, particularly, it kind of seeks out older persons."

This year's American flu vaccines will include protections against multiple types, he said.

Flu season in Tennessee typically begins in the early fall and peaks in the winter months. Mild to severe symptoms generally include fever/chills, coughing, sore throat, runny/stuffy nose, muscle/body aches, fatigue and (more commonly in children) vomiting and diarrhea.

The Knox County Health Department doesn't receive specific case counts because influenza isn't considered a reportable disease, but influenza-like illnesses have already been reported in the county, said Kelsey Wilson, a health department spokesperson.

Officials are worried that summer's declining COVID numbers, coupled with years of mild flu seasons, could lead people to head into the holiday season with their guard down.

"We're concerned that we're all, or most of us, are going to be out and about, traveling, going to religious services, going to concerts. These are all opportunities for the influenza virus to spread, as well as COVID," Schaffner said. "So we may, indeed, finally have that 'twindemic' that we've worried about − a substantial influenza season along with a surge in COVID this winter."

Vaccinations:'It's so important': First lady Jill Biden urges Tennesseans to get vaccinated during stopover

Is the pandemic over?Tennessee COVID experts divided on Biden's statement that pandemic has ended

COVID safety protocols protect against the flu, too.

"One of our concerns is that, over the past couple of years, people have been doing more social distancing, masking, paying more attention to hand and respiratory hygiene, but are now getting a little bit lax," said Dr. Joanna Shaw-KaiKai with the Metro Nashville Department of Health.

Flu season in Tennessee typically begins in the early fall and peaks in the winter months. Mild to severe symptoms generally include fever/chills, coughing, sore throat, runny/stuffy nose, muscle/body aches, fatigue and (more commonly in children) vomiting and diarrhea.

In some, particularly the severely immuno-compromised, the very young and the very old, the flu can be fatal. The age-adjusted death rate in Tennessee for influenza/pneumonia was 18.5 per 100,000 in 2020, the most recent data available, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's the second-highest rate in the nation.

Tennessee has a "high" level of flu activity as of this week, according to the CDC.

Wilson said the flu season generally starts in October, though cases can pop up earlier. Getting a vaccine now will offer protection before the worst wave hits. Vaccines are widely available at pharmacies and medical offices for anyone 6 months and older, and are usually free with insurance coverage.

"It takes about two weeks for your body to build immunity after you get the vaccine. By getting the vaccine now, you are ensuring that you have some immunity ahead of the holidays," she said

Want to read more stories like this? A subscription to one of our Tennessee publications gets you unlimited access to all the latest political news, plus newsletters, a personalized mobile experience, and the ability to tap into stories, photos and videos from throughout the USA TODAY Network's daily sites.

Comments / 7

Related
natureworldnews.com

Influenza-Like Illness Cases are Spreading Across the United States

Flu season is projected to come early in the United States this year as cases of influenza-like illnesses is spreading across the United States. This comes as US health authorities reported that flu activity has started to increase nationwide, which has also grappled with the existing outbreak of the monkeypox virus novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Regardless, patients are showing symptoms related to flu.
GEORGIA STATE
CNN

Flu ‘gathering speed’ across US as health officials and doctors prepare for a potentially rough season

CNN — US health officials are becoming increasingly concerned about this year’s flu season – and are already seeing signs that the virus is spreading. As the 2022-23 flu season gets underway, one high school in California is facing a “high number of absences” among students due to possible flu cases. Flu activity in the United States often starts to increase in October and usually peaks between December and February.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
BGR.com

Soup recall: Check your pantry for this popular soup that could be harmful

People who suffer from milk allergies or sensitivities should avoid certain Bakkavor Tomato Basil Soup products that are part of a new recall. The soup contains undeclared milk, which can cause adverse reactions in people allergic to the ingredient. Moreover, those suffering from severe milk allergies risk death when consuming products containing any dairy.
TEXAS STATE
EatingWell

What to Eat and Drink Before and After Getting the Flu Shot, According to Doctors, Nurses and Dietitians

About 36 million Americans per year come down with the regular seasonal flu, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates. With many health experts predicting a strong possibility for a "twindemic," involving high infection rates of COVID-19 and the seasonal flu, there's never been a better time to get an updated COVID-19 booster shot and this year's flu shot.
MassLive.com

At Groton elementary school, hundreds of students sickened by virus

A mysterious virus sickened hundreds of students at an elementary school in Massachusetts this week, news outlets reported. Roughly 200 students of around 530 total at Florence Roche Elementary School in Groton were sickened as of Friday afternoon. The school was assessed by the Groton Board of Health and closed early due to both the rapid spread of the virus and the age of the students, according to NBC Boston.
GROTON, MA
News-Medical.net

Simple nasal wash can prevent hospitalization and deaths from COVID-19

Simple nasal washes with mild saline water can prevent hospitalization and deaths from COVID-19, if applied twice daily following a positive diagnosis, according to research led by the US-based Augusta University. Reducing the amount of virus entering the body cuts the severity of the disease, says the study published September...
The Atlantic

When’s the Perfect Time to Get a Flu Shot?

For about 60 years, health authorities in the United States have been championing a routine for at least some sector of the public: a yearly flu shot. That recommendation now applies to every American over the age of six months, and for many of us, flu vaccines have become a fixture of fall.
WISCONSIN STATE
NBC Chicago

Here's What to Do If You Test Positive for COVID This Fall or Winter

COVID-19 infection rates could rise in the coming weeks, causing a possible surge, as the colder weather drives more people indoors and increases the risk of transmission. While not present in the U.S., signs of a fall surge have appeared in the U.K., where cases have jumped at least 25% in the most recent week, including a significant rise in infections among those 70 years old and above, Sky News reported. While not a guarantee of what's to come for Americans, what happens in the U.K. with COVID is reflected in the U.S. in a matter of weeks, Andrea Garcia, vice president of science, medicine and public health with the American Medical Association, said in an article.
Healthline

Flu Shots: Why Older Adults Need a Stronger Dose

Experts are predicting a strong flu season in the United States as COVID-19 restrictions ease and people venture out more. They say adults over age 65 should get one of the stronger doses of flu vaccine available. They say older adults need the extra protection because their immune system isn’t...
msn.com

The 10 biggest early warning signs of dementia, CDC says

Slide 1 of 11: According to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “Dementia is not a specific disease, but is rather a general term for the impaired ability to remember, think, or make decisions that interfere with doing everyday activities.” The most common type of dementia is Alzheimer’s disease, though there are several types of dementia including frontotemporal dementia (FTD), dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), and vascular dementia (VaD) to name a few. Globally, more than 50 million people have dementia, and an estimated 10 million new cases are reported each year. Projections show that the number of affected individuals will reach 82 million in 2030 and 152 million by 2050. A dementia diagnosis comes after a series of tests of memory, problem-solving, and other cognitive abilities performed by a health care provider. Blood tests, brain scans, and physicals are carried out to help doctors figure out the underlying cause. Dementia is broken down into early, mid, and late stages, with a worsening of symptoms as the condition progresses. The long-term effects of dementia can be difficult for both those affected and their caregivers, family, and friends, and can include a lack of family recognition, difficulty walking, and significant memory impairment. The afflicted person becomes completely dependent on others for care. Early diagnosis is especially important and can help with planning both at home, with preventive care and other measures such as reminders, and at work. It also enables dementia patients to access clinical trials and available therapies that may improve cognitive functioning and overall quality of life. Neural Effects consulted the CDC’s list of warning signs for dementia and Alzheimer’s disease to review what adults should look for before seeking an official medical diagnosis. This list may also prove helpful for those who’ve noticed loved ones who are experiencing one or more early signs of dementia.
IFLScience

Experts Warn Of New COVID-19 Symptom Overlooked By Public

As the virus behind COVID-19 has mutated and changed, so too have the symptoms associated with infection, and experts believe the dominant strain expected to cause a case surge this winter is no different. While the top symptoms of previous strains have included fever, loss of smell, and a runny...
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
841K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, University of Tennessee, Tennessee Vols football, and sports for Knoxville, Tennessee, from the Knoxville News Sentinel.

 http://knoxnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy