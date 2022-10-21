Health officials warn of nasty flu season in Tennessee, plus another 'twindemic'

More than two years after the COVID-19 pandemic began, and following two largely tame influenza seasons, Tennessee public health experts say influenza is poised for a big comeback this year. And, if coronavirus cases begin to surge again, they worry about the prospects of a long-feared "twindemic" this fall and winter.

Flu reports in Australia ― often a good predictor of the coming season in the Northern Hemisphere ― were the worst reported since the start of the pandemic, according to the Australian government.

"What happened in Australia is certainly a bit sobering because they had a moderately severe season," said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious diseases expert at Vanderbilt University and past president of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases. "It started a bit early and was exclusively an H3N2 season. That's one of those influenza viruses that can be a bit more severe, and, particularly, it kind of seeks out older persons."

This year's American flu vaccines will include protections against multiple types, he said.

Flu season in Tennessee typically begins in the early fall and peaks in the winter months. Mild to severe symptoms generally include fever/chills, coughing, sore throat, runny/stuffy nose, muscle/body aches, fatigue and (more commonly in children) vomiting and diarrhea.

The Knox County Health Department doesn't receive specific case counts because influenza isn't considered a reportable disease, but influenza-like illnesses have already been reported in the county, said Kelsey Wilson, a health department spokesperson.

Officials are worried that summer's declining COVID numbers, coupled with years of mild flu seasons, could lead people to head into the holiday season with their guard down.

"We're concerned that we're all, or most of us, are going to be out and about, traveling, going to religious services, going to concerts. These are all opportunities for the influenza virus to spread, as well as COVID," Schaffner said. "So we may, indeed, finally have that 'twindemic' that we've worried about − a substantial influenza season along with a surge in COVID this winter."

Vaccinations:'It's so important': First lady Jill Biden urges Tennesseans to get vaccinated during stopover

Is the pandemic over?Tennessee COVID experts divided on Biden's statement that pandemic has ended

COVID safety protocols protect against the flu, too.

"One of our concerns is that, over the past couple of years, people have been doing more social distancing, masking, paying more attention to hand and respiratory hygiene, but are now getting a little bit lax," said Dr. Joanna Shaw-KaiKai with the Metro Nashville Department of Health.

Flu season in Tennessee typically begins in the early fall and peaks in the winter months. Mild to severe symptoms generally include fever/chills, coughing, sore throat, runny/stuffy nose, muscle/body aches, fatigue and (more commonly in children) vomiting and diarrhea.

In some, particularly the severely immuno-compromised, the very young and the very old, the flu can be fatal. The age-adjusted death rate in Tennessee for influenza/pneumonia was 18.5 per 100,000 in 2020, the most recent data available, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's the second-highest rate in the nation.

Tennessee has a "high" level of flu activity as of this week, according to the CDC.

Wilson said the flu season generally starts in October, though cases can pop up earlier. Getting a vaccine now will offer protection before the worst wave hits. Vaccines are widely available at pharmacies and medical offices for anyone 6 months and older, and are usually free with insurance coverage.

"It takes about two weeks for your body to build immunity after you get the vaccine. By getting the vaccine now, you are ensuring that you have some immunity ahead of the holidays," she said

Want to read more stories like this? A subscription to one of our Tennessee publications gets you unlimited access to all the latest political news, plus newsletters, a personalized mobile experience, and the ability to tap into stories, photos and videos from throughout the USA TODAY Network's daily sites.