ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grambling, LA

Grambling State baseball removes interim from coach Davin Pierre's title

By Emely Hernandez, Monroe News-Star
The News-Star
The News-Star
 4 days ago

The search for the new Grambling State baseball coach is over. Davin Pierre will officially take over after serving in 2021 as the interim head coach, the university announced on Friday.

Pierre enters his 13th season with the program. This past season he guided the Tigers to a 26-31 finish, including 20 SWAC wins to finish second in the West Division. It was one of the Tigers' best seasons in recent history.

"We are excited to elevate Coach Pierre as our head baseball coach," GSU athletic directorDr. Trayvean Scott said. "Coach Pierre did an outstanding job during the 2022 season as the interim head coach, and we wanted to promote him for all his hard work. His success of his student-athletes on and off the field speaks for itself and continues to promote Grambling State University baseball in a positive way. We will continue to expect big things from him and the program."

PRO TIGERSGrambling State baseball's Shemar Page goes pro, signs with Washington Wild Things

DRAFT PICKHouston Astros pick Grambling State baseball catcher John Garcia in 2022 MLB Draft

Since Pierre joined the coaching staff, the Tigers have had 27 all-conference selections and eight MLB draft picks. That includes catcher John Garcia, who was selected by the Houston Astros in the 2022 draft. Last season, Grambling State's Shemar Page threw the 34th NCAA Division I perfect game in a 16-0 victory over Alcorn State.

"I've watched God bless my family and I in amazing ways, and this is just another part of his blessing and plan for my life," Pierre said. "I'm extremely appreciative of Dr. Scott for giving me this opportunity. I'm honored that (retired Grambling) Coach Wilbert Ellis, one of the greatest of all time, has given me his blessing, and that former head coach James Cooper has provided me the space to grow in this profession."

A GSU alumnus, Pierre assisted the Tigers in their 2011 conference title. During his 11 seasons as an assistant coach, his responsibilities included the infield mechanics as well as overseeing hitting alongside Cooper. Pierre has been in charge of recruitment since 2012.

"Grambling State University means a lot to me, and having the opportunity to put this program in position for these young men to become champions on and off the field is my goal," he said. "It's not about the G on your hat or the G on your chest, but it's about the G that's in your heart. We are building G-Men, and I'm proud to be leading the cause."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lincolnparishjournal.com

Bearcats bloodline fuels Hayes’ Homecoming heroics

There’s always a sense of family and legacy that intermingle with memories of the past and hopes for the future during a Homecoming football game. Ruston High School sophomore running back Jordan Hayes knows those feelings well. Hayes highlighted Ruston’s 2022 Homecoming performance in winning fashion Friday night as...
RUSTON, LA
Natchitoches Times

KRISTI KELLI “KK” MATHIS STEPHENS

A funeral service to celebrate the life of Kristi Stephens will be Friday, Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. at the Red River Cowboy Church in Lake End. Interment will follow at Memory Lawn Cemetery in Natchitoches. The family will receive friends from 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 at Blanchard St. Denis Funeral Home.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Weekend Crash on LA 1

Louisiana Man Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Weekend Crash on LA 1. Louisiana – Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator reported on October 24, 2022, that one individual died on Sunday, October 23, following an automobile accident in Caspiana, Louisiana on Saturday night. Caddo Parish Sheriff’s patrol deputies were summoned to the 11000 block of Highway 1 just after 10 p.m. Saturday in response to a severe crash. The motorist, later identified as 27-year-old Bobby Sims by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office, was driving southbound on Highway 1 when he appeared to lose control and veered off the road to the right, striking an electric pole and numerous trees. Sims was ejected from the F-150 pickup truck he was driving. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and unfortunately died hours later in the hospital.
CASPIANA, LA
KNOE TV8

Vigil held for anniversary of Ruston woman’s death

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The family of Sheila Marie Jackson held a vigil in her honor for the five-year anniversary of her death. Sheila was 52 years old when she was found dead on highway 167 in Ruston, LA on October 22nd, 2017. Her siblings have held a vigil every...
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe man found guilty for February 2020 homicide

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 17, 2022, the trial in the case of State of Louisiana v. Lester Ramsey Jr. began in the Ouachita Parish Courthouse. According to officials, Ramsey was charged with Second-Degree Murder for the February 2020 homicide of Cadarion “Nuuk” Buggs. The State presented the testimony of multiple witnesses, including […]
WEST MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Dorm check leads to arrests

Three students were arrested at Grambling State University after a search of their room. yielded marijuana and paraphernalia used in its distribution. A GSU residential housing staff member was conducting a walkthrough of Attucks Hall. when the strong odor of burning marijuana was detected from a dorm room. The staffer.
GRAMBLING, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Community baby shower to take place in Bastrop on October 28th

BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Region 8 Community Outreach Team and Aetna Better Health of Louisiana, will host a community baby shower on October 28, 2022, from 12 PM to 3 PM. The event will take place at the Morehouse Health Unit in Bastrop, La. There will be giveaways, games, food, resources like baby caretaking tips, […]
BASTROP, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Pecanland Mall to host “Mall-O-Ween” on October 29th

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Pecanland Mall will host “Mall-O-Ween” on October 29, 2022, from 2 PM to 3 PM. The event will feature trick-or-treating, and attendees are encouraged to wear their best costumes. The event will take place at the Pecanland Mall, at 4700 Millhaven Rd, Monroe, La. Costume masks are not allowed in […]
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Entry-level CDL program at Monroe school meeting nationwide truck driver demands

A recurring recording of the Monday through Friday 6 p.m. newscast on KNOE. KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Feed Your Soul: Getting out of the restaurant rut. Updated: 13 hours ago. Do you dread being asked the question, “Where...
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Ruston man shot following traffic stop

A motorist who bailed out of his moving car when a Union Parish deputy attempted to stop him was later apprehended suffering from a gunshot wound from an unknown source. A Union Parish Sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a 1999 Mercury Marquis on LA Highway 33 at Rosewood in Farmerville Saturday for a traffic violation. As the vehicle pulled into a business, the driver exited the vehicle while it was still moving, causing the vehicle to strike the building. The driver fled the scene, running behind the business.
RUSTON, LA
Natchitoches Times

Deputies recover stolen BMW; arrest made

A Harris County, Texas, man has been arrested in connection with a stolen vehicle recovered Monday, Oct. 24. At approximately 2:14 p.m., NATCOM 911 Center received information of a stolen 2022 BMW X2 SUV in the Sportsman’s Lodge Road area north of Campti. The vehicle, reportedly taken from a...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
MyArkLaMiss

Three-day trial begins for El Dorado man facing Capital Murder charge

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 24, 2022, a three-day trial is set to begin for 21-year-old Christopher Johnson of El Dorado, Ark. who is facing multiple felony charges, including capital murder. Johnson was arrested in May 2021 and charged with Aggravated Residential Burglary, Capital Murder, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted […]
EL DORADO, AR
ktalnews.com

EXCLUSIVE: Federal lawsuit filed against Minden Police officers

MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – How does a 58-year-old man who is the victim of an accident end up being pepper-sprayed, thrown to the ground and handcuffed by Minden police? A federal lawsuit filed against the officers seeks answers, accountability and damages. The lawsuit names Minden Police officers Chris McClaren,...
MINDEN, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MISSING PERSON: Farmerville woman located safe and unharmed by police

UPDATE (10/25/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, the Farmerville Police Department confirmed that Tewana Smith was located safe and unharmed. Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 24, 2022, the Farmerville Police Department issued a welfare concern for 42-year-old Tewana Kinino Smith of Farmerville, […]
FARMERVILLE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Two arrested when officer spots wanted person

Two occupants of a vehicle wanted on warrants were arrested Friday night by Ruston Police. RPD Sergeant K.D. Loyd was responding to a call at a S. Farmerville St. convenience store when she saw a car leaving occupied by a woman wanted on warrants. When Sgt. Loyd stopped the car as it pulled into a residence on E Arizona Ave., the driver and the female passenger exited. Both were detained.
RUSTON, LA
The News-Star

The News-Star

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
269K+
Views
ABOUT

The News Star - thenewsstar.com Your source for local, breaking, sports and entertainment news around Monroe and West Monroe, Louisiana areas.

 http://thenewsstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy