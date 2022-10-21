Read full article on original website
KNOX News Radio
MN State Patrol Trooper Academy graduates 35
Governor Tim Walz today attended the graduation ceremony of the 65th class of the Minnesota State Patrol Trooper Academy to congratulate and welcome the cadets to the Minnesota State Patrol. “I’m grateful for the work state troopers do every day to keep Minnesotans safe,” said Governor Tim Walz. “I wish...
KNOX News Radio
Business News: GF tax…EGF grants & Starbucks
Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes fell in September for the eighth month in a row, matching the pre-pandemic sales pace from 10 years ago, as house hunters grappled with sharply higher mortgage rates, rising home prices and a still tight supply of properties on the market. The national median home price rose 8.4% in September from a year earlier to $384,800.
KNOX News Radio
Strinden’s service to others remembered at funeral
Funeral services were held Monday for Earl Strinden, the former North Dakota House majority leader and longtime head of UND’s Alumni Association, who died Oct. 18th at the age of 90. Speaking at Atonement Lutheran Church in Fargo, Strinden’s son Jon said his father was a “man of action”...
KNOX News Radio
MN regent resigns leadership over diversity question
A former Minnesota House speaker is stepping down as vice chairman of the University of Minnesota Board of Regents following increased criticism over his question about whether the Morris campus is “too diverse.”. Steve Sviggum has resigned his leadership position but will remain on the board until his term...
KNOX News Radio
Tanglen named UND vice provost for faculty affairs
UND Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Eric Link has named Randi Lynn Tanglen vice provost for faculty affairs following a national search. Tanglen’s appointment is effective Jan. 17, 2023. Originally from Sidney, Mont., Tanglen is currently executive director of Humanities Montana, a nonprofit affiliate of the National...
KNOX News Radio
Crookston voters to decide sports complex
Crookston voters will get another crack at a referendum to support construction of a multi-use sports complex. The school board this week agreed to a February 14th election date. The latest plan would cost $4.96 million dollars – about a million dollars more than the one rejected by nine votes in August. Escalating construction costs are being blamed for the referendum increase. The complex would be located on land north of the Crookston High School.
KNOX News Radio
GF School District to launch referendum survey
The Grand Forks School District is readying a survey for residents to respond to the idea of building a new Valley Middle School. The project would carry a $55 million dollar price-tag plus build a new central kitchen for another $6 million. The district is eyeing a referendum on the...
