Crookston voters will get another crack at a referendum to support construction of a multi-use sports complex. The school board this week agreed to a February 14th election date. The latest plan would cost $4.96 million dollars – about a million dollars more than the one rejected by nine votes in August. Escalating construction costs are being blamed for the referendum increase. The complex would be located on land north of the Crookston High School.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 14 HOURS AGO