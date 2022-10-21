Read full article on original website
Macalester College Students Got a Close Look at Cannabis Farm in MinnesotaWilliam DavisSaint Paul, MN
These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their DisappearancesThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota witness photographs high altitude donut-shaped UFORoger MarshMinnesota State
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
Anthony Cassius and the Quest for an On-Sale Liquor License (1947 - 1949)Matt ReicherMinneapolis, MN
Titans considering wider role for rookie Malik Willis
The Tennessee Titans will learn as the week progresses if quarterback Ryan Tannehill will be able to extend his starting streak to 55 games. But even if the hobbled QB can play against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Tannehill’s backup, Malik Willis, still might be in the Titans’ game plan.
Report sheds light on why Matt Ryan was benched
The Indianapolis Colts on Monday made the surprising decision to bench Matt Ryan, and there is at least one NFL insider who appears to have seen it coming. Albert Breer of The MMQB published his weekly column hours before the Colts announced that they plan to start Sam Ehlinger for the remainder of the season. In the column, Breer revealed that he has spoken with scouts around the NFL who believe Ryan’s throwing arm is “shot.”
One of Alabama’s top senior high school quarterbacks will miss the playoffs
This is an opinion piece. One of the state’s best and most underrated high school football players will miss the postseason. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa quarterback Ethan Crawford tore his ACL in last week’s win over McAdory and will have surgery Thursday, according to coach Jamie Mitchell. Crawford, a Southern Miss...
Why Alabama’s pass rush looks a little different this fall
Through eight games, Alabama’s 23 total sacks rank in the top tier of the FBS. The per-game average sits at 2.88 as it enters the open weekend and a huge month of November looming. But for a team that figured to be a pass-rush monster, the distribution of the...
NFL Monday night: Bears have Fields day against Patriots
The New England Patriots’ quarterback situation hogged the attention during the NFL’s Monday night game for Week 7 of the 2022 season. Mac Jones returned to the starting lineup after missing the previous three games with an ankle injury. But after three possessions – two three-and-outs and an interception – the Patriots replaced the 2021 Pro Bowler and All-Rookie QB with Bailey Zappe, the rookie who had been under center as New England won its previous two games.
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend News
Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic message about relationships amid the divorce rumors. Moynahan, who dated Brady before he married Gisele Bundchen, shared a cryptic quote about relationships on her social media pages. “Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a...
Talty: Jimbo Fisher massive buyout puts Texas A&M in concerning limbo
Eighty-five million, nine hundred and fifty thousand. That is how much Jimbo Fisher is owed if Texas A&M fires him after this season. That’s more than five times what the United States paid France to acquire what became 15 states in the Louisiana Purchase. (This is not a challenge, A&M message board posters, to justify how Fisher’s buyout would be a better deal than the Louisiana Purchase.)
Bailey Zappe replaces Mac Jones on Monday night
After missing the past three games with an ankle injury, quarterback Mac Jones returned to the New England Patriots’ lineup in Monday night’s game against the Chicago Bears. But after three Patriots’ possessions, Bailey Zappe replaced the former Alabama All-American, and the New England offense responded by jolting...
Was Mac Jones victimized by technology?
In his first action since Sept. 25, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones threw an interception with 13:08 left in the first half of a 33-14 loss to the Chicago Bears and never took the field again on Monday night. But now it seems there might have been more to...
BetMGM bonus code for Monday Night Football: $1,000 risk-free on Bears vs. Patriots
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Sunday Night Football brings us the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Miami Dolphins in Week 7, and with BetMGM bonus code ALBONUS, you can get...
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 8: Cowboys hit top five; Packers' plunge continues into bottom half of league
Week 6 will forever be remembered as the Sunday that broke the NFL Power Rankings. Week 7 was about picking up the pieces. The Eagles and Bills, each idle, remain the cream of the crop. The Chiefs' resounding victory in San Francisco further entrenched Andy Reid's team among the Big Three. The Cowboys won with Dak Prescott, mercifully stabilizing the top four.
Saban explains detailed Alabama game-week prep in dizzying 4-minute coaching tutorial
Nick Saban was more than halfway through last Thursday’s radio show when Harrison from Florence, Alabama called with a question. He wanted to know how much game film and preparation goes into “feeling comfortable” with what any given opponent would do on a weekly basis. “Whew, boy,”...
Lane Kiffin appreciates Mike Leach’s concern for kids after WR rant about dinosaurs, not having hands
Lane Kiffin couldn’t help himself. Who can blame him? Mike Leach’s comments about his wide receivers following Mississippi State’s loss to Alabama and comparing them to extinct animals just screams for attention. On Tuesday, the Ole Miss coach chimed in. “Thank you for the concern about our...
What TV channel is Chiefs-49ers on today? Live stream, time, how to watch online
The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers face off on Sunday, Oct. 23. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial) and DirecTV Stream (free trial). San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan was forced to watch a horror film this week. Instead of a Halloween slasher movie, Shanahan...
Manning Megacast live stream (10/24): Live stream, TV, time, how to watch online
Peyton Manning and Eli Manning return for another week of the Manning Megacast on Monday, Oct. 24 when the Chicago Bears and New England Patriots battle on Monday Night Football. The broadcast will be live streamed on fuboTV (live stream) and DirecTV Stream (free trial). Signs are pointing to quarterback...
