Titans considering wider role for rookie Malik Willis

The Tennessee Titans will learn as the week progresses if quarterback Ryan Tannehill will be able to extend his starting streak to 55 games. But even if the hobbled QB can play against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Tannehill’s backup, Malik Willis, still might be in the Titans’ game plan.
Report sheds light on why Matt Ryan was benched

The Indianapolis Colts on Monday made the surprising decision to bench Matt Ryan, and there is at least one NFL insider who appears to have seen it coming. Albert Breer of The MMQB published his weekly column hours before the Colts announced that they plan to start Sam Ehlinger for the remainder of the season. In the column, Breer revealed that he has spoken with scouts around the NFL who believe Ryan’s throwing arm is “shot.”
NFL Monday night: Bears have Fields day against Patriots

The New England Patriots’ quarterback situation hogged the attention during the NFL’s Monday night game for Week 7 of the 2022 season. Mac Jones returned to the starting lineup after missing the previous three games with an ankle injury. But after three possessions – two three-and-outs and an interception – the Patriots replaced the 2021 Pro Bowler and All-Rookie QB with Bailey Zappe, the rookie who had been under center as New England won its previous two games.
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend News

Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic message about relationships amid the divorce rumors. Moynahan, who dated Brady before he married Gisele Bundchen, shared a cryptic quote about relationships on her social media pages. “Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a...
Talty: Jimbo Fisher massive buyout puts Texas A&M in concerning limbo

Eighty-five million, nine hundred and fifty thousand. That is how much Jimbo Fisher is owed if Texas A&M fires him after this season. That’s more than five times what the United States paid France to acquire what became 15 states in the Louisiana Purchase. (This is not a challenge, A&M message board posters, to justify how Fisher’s buyout would be a better deal than the Louisiana Purchase.)
Bailey Zappe replaces Mac Jones on Monday night

After missing the past three games with an ankle injury, quarterback Mac Jones returned to the New England Patriots’ lineup in Monday night’s game against the Chicago Bears. But after three Patriots’ possessions, Bailey Zappe replaced the former Alabama All-American, and the New England offense responded by jolting...
Was Mac Jones victimized by technology?

In his first action since Sept. 25, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones threw an interception with 13:08 left in the first half of a 33-14 loss to the Chicago Bears and never took the field again on Monday night. But now it seems there might have been more to...
