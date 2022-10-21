Read full article on original website
getnews.info
Bigly Sales, Inc.: Connecting Small Businesses with People
The latest global calling application that allows calls to the United States. Humans are inherently social and reliant on building relationships to survive and thrive. As social beings, people find the need to stay connected especially with those who are important to them. While instant messaging has made it easier to converse online, nothing beats having phone conversations. With this, Bigly Sales, Inc. launched a global calling application that allows users to call anyone in the United States from any country worldwide.
The big idea: is cooperation always a force for good?
What springs to mind when you hear the word cooperation? It increasingly feels like bland corporate jargon, evoking images of firm handshakes and cheerful teamwork. Typing it into Google Images produces a reel of people doing increasingly bizarre things with their hands. But cooperation is much more than a workplace platitude: it is sewn into the fabric of our lives, from the most mundane of activities, such as the morning commute, to magnificent achievements such as sending rockets into space. Cooperation is our species’ superpower, the reason that humans managed not just to survive but to thrive in almost every habitat on Earth.
4 Lessons for Startups From ‘Shark Tank’ Fails
The road to successful entrepreneurship is long and unclear, which is why it takes a lot of personal sacrifice and courage to start a small business. Even after the big initial steps are taken, there...
Students at Prince Elementary learn about financial literacy and career choices
The Junior Achievement of Arizona partners with schools across the state in an effort to help them build financial literacy skills and broaden their horizons when it comes to career choices.
mytotalretail.com
Circle K, Leading Cannabis Brand Announce Partnership
Circle K, a Canada-based convenience store and gas station operator, announced it was partnering with Green Thumb, a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company, to sell its products at a handful of Circle K locations next year. About 10 "RISE Express"-branded dispensaries will open adjacent to Circle K stores in various Florida locations, Green Thumb said in a press release Wednesday. It didn't identify the store locations, but said the dispensaries will offer "a selection of branded cannabis products, including RYTHM premium flower, Dogwalkers pre-rolls, incredibles gummies and &Shine vapes."
Hone Your Cybersecurity Skills with This $49 CompTIA Bundle
Train to earn four different CompTIA certifications.
getnews.info
DigitlHaus Agency is transforming eCommerce businesses using the BigCommerce Platform
ECommerce merchants choose DigitlHaus Agency to re-platform their outdated technology and redesign their store. The result, a future-proof eCommerce solution built to scale. For any eCommerce business, a high-performing online store is critical to increasing sales and building a large customer base. Many fail to realize that their eCommerce is obsolete until it’s affecting their day-to-day management and overall sales. DigitlHaus Agency rescues B2B and D2C brands from outdated technology and poor design with the power of BigCommerce .
voguebusiness.com
L’Oréal and Meta launch metaverse startup accelerator
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. L’Oréal, Meta and French business school HEC Paris are joining forces to launch a startup acceleration program dedicated to creativity in the metaverse. The programme will support at least five startups that specialise in 3D production, augmented reality (AR),...
fintechmagazine.com
Managing fintech customers well in the cost-of-living crisis
Cormac O’Neill, CEO of Webio talks about the cost of living crisis and how it forces collections industry to reassess how it deals with customers. There is no way to sugar-coat the current financial nightmare facing consumers. With interest rates rising, inflation hitting double digits for the first time in forty years, and incomes falling in real terms, debt charities are warning that people on low incomes are under real financial pressure.
John Hope Bryant plans to focus on helping the ‘unbanked’ and ‘underbanked’
On Oct. 19, CEOs from Wells Fargo and Operation HOPE hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome the community to the nation’s first redesigned Wells Fargo branch with a focus on programs and resources for individuals who are “unbanked.” Unbanked people are those without a mainstream banking account and “underbanked” people are those who have a bank account but still use costly alternative services, such as check cashing.
Winn.AI: When Alexa and SalesForce Had a Baby
The inconvenience of salespeople’s approach to data capturing and CRM integration has long existed. And for decades, the traditional sales cycle and process model has been the norm that reps and leaders simply have to navigate through. But as B2B industries become more competitive in the digital age, the need to overhaul obsolete, manual practices has never been this urgent.
techunwrapped.com
Regus Las Gaunas, new coworking center in Logroño
The flexible working model continues to gain ground among Spaniards, as it is an alternative that allows them to consolidate their personal and professional lives efficiently. In this context, workers seek to carry out their duties from anywhere in the country, thanks to the advantages of a hybrid model. With this, the IWG group will open its first coworking center in Logronounder the Regus brand, to respond to the needs of workers, and will bear the name of “Regus Las Gaunas”.
protocol.com
Generative AI finds its FOMO moment
Hello, and welcome to Pipeline. I’m Biz Carson, and after spending 17 days on the road in the Midwest and New England, I’d argue that the Midwest’s fall is underrated and has some pretty great leaf-peeping too. Thanks to Tomio for filling in last week in my absence. Also happy birthday, Dad!
TechCrunch
Africa’s tech talent accelerators attract students, VC funding as Big Tech comes calling
In the last six months, Microsoft and Amazon have been on a recruitment drive that came along with enticing offers including relocation to their hubs in the U.S. and Europe, endearing themselves to the small but growing talent pool amid tough competition from other tech giants like Google, as well as startups.
