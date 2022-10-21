Read full article on original website
Related
WLOS.com
Ready, set, rehearse! Playwright to attend Franklin School of Innovation shows
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Students at the Franklin School of Innovation are rehearsing their fall play -- "Who Put Bella in the Wych Elm?" by Katherine Vondy. The play is a mystery drama and a true story from the 1940s in London. It has never been performed until now, which is something the students are very excited about.
WLOS.com
Walton Street Park and Pool designated Local Historic Landmark
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Walton Street Park and Pool will be designated as a Local Historic Landmark, after a unanimous vote by Asheville City Council on Tuesday night. Tuesday night was the final public hearing for the project, a process that began in February. When the park opened in...
WLOS.com
J Creek Cloggers' fancy footwork and signature smiles keep Appalachian tradition alive
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A dance troupe out of Western North Carolina that has recently risen to internet stardom is keeping Appalachian tradition alive. The J Creek Cloggers, named after the small, tight-knit Jonathan Creek community in Haywood County, was formed 13 years ago by Kim Ross. What began as a six-person group has now grown to about 30 members of a wide range of ages.
WLOS.com
2 WNC towns help fictional place come to life in Amazon series 'The Peripheral'
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new Amazon series features some familiar sights in Western North Carolina. "The Peripheral" debuted Friday. The science fiction thriller is set in London and the fictional mountain town of Clanton, North Carolina. The series was shot in Marshall and Burnsville. The NAPA Auto Parts...
WLOS.com
"It feels really good" LEAF wraps up after days of huge turnout, celebrating 50 years
BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WLOS) — A popular arts festival in the mountains wrapped up on Sunday. LEAF celebrated its 50th solid gold festival this weekend at Lake Eden in Black Mountain. People from Western North Carolina and all across the country joined together to celebrate LEAF this weekend. The...
WLOS.com
The Farm owners left with memories, wedding photos after fire destroys Candler home
CANDLER, N.C. (WLOS) — The owners of a popular Candler event venue are opening up after a fire destroyed their home on Saturday, Oct. 22. For nearly six hours Saturday night, firefighters from 10 departments fought to put out a blaze that engulfed a two-story home on Justice Ridge Road.
WLOS.com
Student hospitalized after falling from second story railing in school's lobby
SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — A student in Western North Carolina was taken to the hospital at the beginning of the week after falling in the school's lobby. Jackson County Public Schools released a statement saying the incident had happened around 11:15 a.m. Monday at Scotts Creek School in Sylva. Officials say a seventh grade student fell from the second story railing in the school's lobby.
WLOS.com
Viewer Photos: Fall color in all its glory
ASHEVILLE, N..C — Fall in Western North Carolina did not disappoint in 2022. Viewers from all over the area sent in hundreds of photos featuring nature's color show. Experts say the best weeks to get out and enjoy the fall foliage are the second and third weeks of October. During the second week, you need to go up into the higher elevations. In the third week, leaves are usually peaking in mid-elevations.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old girl. Authorities say Jaylynn Teresa Watts was last seen Sunday, Oct. 23. Deputies believe she may be in the Asheville area. After two separate shootings in recent weeks, the resident’s association from the...
WLOS.com
Historic Asheville building surrounded by paranormal phenomena, mystery and true crime
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Western North Carolina has its fair share of folklore and ghost stories, including a murderous tale right in the heart of Asheville. The story begins 86 years ago at the new Battery Park Hotel. To hear more about the old hotel and its ties to New York City, watch below:
WLOS.com
In area where recovery resources are rare, one organization provides support, hope
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — In an area with few recovery resources and a serious substance use problem, No Wrong Door is a beacon of hope. The organization offers a variety of services, both in the Macon County Detention Center, and at its facility on Thomas Heights Road in Franklin. It provides evidence-based classes and groups, as well as other wraparound support from folks with lived experience -- also known as peer support specialists -- to those struggling with substance use and mental health.
WLOS.com
How do dry conditions now compare to 2016's wildfire season in the mountains?
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Abnormally dry conditions and a moderate drought across parts of Western North Carolina have some concerned the mountains could see another wildfire season like 2016. From late October through November of 2016, nearly 20 wildfires burned more than 55,000 acres across the region. Right now,...
WLOS.com
Authorities ask public to be on the lookout for teenager missing from Asheville area
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing juvenile from the Asheville area of Buncombe County. Authorities say Nathaniel Vance, 15, is described as a male, approximately 5’ 6” and 130 pounds with brown/blonde hair and brown eyes. Nathaniel was last seen on Oct. 21, 2022 at his residence in Asheville.
WLOS.com
Asheville Red Cross storage container damaged in fire
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Fire damaged a storage container at the Red Cross off Edgewood Road about 2 a.m. Tuesday. Asheville Fire Department officials said no injuries were reported and no other buildings were damaged. Red Cross officials said they were aware of the fire but would not make...
WLOS.com
Manufactured, mobile home ordinance changes approved by Asheville leaders
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A request to amend Asheville's ordinance on manufactured or mobile homes was unanimously approved by city council members Tuesday. The amendment would allow the replacement of mobile homes with other manufactured housing on sites where they previously existed within city limits after six months of vacancy.
WLOS.com
Update: Missing 12-year-old Henderson County girl found safe
BUNCOMBE, HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE. Henderson County authorities confirm that 12-year-old Jaylynn Teresa Watts has been found safe. Authorities are trying to locate a 12-year-old missing from Henderson County. Officials say 12-year-old Jaylynn Teresa Watts has been missing from Henderson County since Oct. 23, 2022. She may...
WLOS.com
Wildfire fears build as abnormally dry season continues heading into colder winter months
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — According to the North Carolina State Climate Office, a moderate drought has made its way to the mountains, and Buncombe and neighboring counties have begun to see the effects of the lack of rain. Some counties have been labeled abnormally dry and others have...
WLOS.com
Consumer Reports: Halloween child car-seat and costume safety
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Here’s a Halloween warning you’ve probably never thought about: Your child’s bulky or puffy costume might pose a serious safety hazard when riding in his or her car seat! Consumer Reports explains how to keep your child safe from this and other Halloween costume dangers.
WLOS.com
NC Forest Service releases cause of Chocolate Drop fire near US-74 in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Officials have released the cause of the Chocolate Drop fire that shut down a portion of US-74 westbound in Columbus on Friday, Oct. 21. North Carolina Forest Service Ranger Ryan Searcy told News 13 on Sunday, Oct. 23 that the fire was caused by an 18-wheeler truck tire blowout. The blowout ended up sparking five brush fires along a 1-mile stretch of US-74.
WLOS.com
Retail store pOpshelf opens in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Bargain hunters, get ready to shop. A store that is right up your alley has opened in Asheville. pOpshelf is a retail outlet that features many items priced at $5 or less. Products include home décor, beauty, party, specialty foods, electronics and more. The...
Comments / 0