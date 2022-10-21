ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

San Jose State RB Camdan McWright dies after colliding with school bus while on electric scooter

By Victor Barbosa
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13412X_0ii4thjS00
A general view of San Jose State Spartans helmet Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

The school is "working cooperatively" with the San Jose Police Department, the California Highway Patrol, SJSU University Police Department, SJSU Student Affairs and SJSU Athletics in the aftermath of the incident, according to the school.

"The loss of our student is heartbreaking and devastating for our San Jose State community. We grieve for Camdan, his family, friends, teammates, and the Spartan family. We grieve together and will provide all of the support that Camdan's family, our students and our football program require to help move through this tragic time," San Jose State President Steve Perez said.

"We lost an amazing young man tragically this morning. Camdan had a bright future ahead of him and everyone in this community that had the opportunity to spend time with him knew that. We are still trying to deal with the news of this tragedy, and appreciate everyone's support during these difficult times. Our thoughts and prayers are with the McWright family and I want them to know we are all here for them. Camdan will always be in our hearts and he will be profoundly missed," head football coach Brent Brennan added.

According to an NBC Bay Area report, the three-star running back out of Pacoima, Calif. was struck by the bus at about 6:50 a.m. while riding his scooter near campus. California Highway Patrol Officer Ross Lee said that McWright rode into the path of the bus, and none of the 14 students aboard at the time of the crash were injured.

"Some witnesses on scene gave statements that the traffic traveling on Reed at the time had a green light, but that is still something that we will need to confirm and that’ll be part of our investigation,” Lee said, per a report from Daniel Chavkin of Sports Illustrated.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

Woman dies in roll-over along I-5 near Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman died in a fatal car crash on Tuesday along southbound I-5 near Stockton, according to CHP. The collision occurred around 2:19 a.m. near the Eight Mile Road offramp, when the woman attempted to change lanes and made contact with the front passenger side of another vehicle, according to CHP. […]
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

CHP investigating fatal crash near Yuba City

YUBA SUTTER -- California High Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened on Oct. 22.Yuba Sutter CHP has not released many details, but they say the crash happened on October 22 at 1:08 a.m. The driver at fault was arrested for felony DUI.We will update this story as more details are made available. 
YUBA CITY, CA
Terry Mansfield

Oakland's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

Oakland, CA, is a city with much history. Since the beginning of the Gold Rush, it has always had a lot of character. Unfortunately, Oakland also has a dark side. The city has high crime rates, and some neighborhoods are more dangerous than others.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose afterschool art teacher arrested on child molestation charges

SAN JOSE -- A San Jose elementary school afterschool art teacher has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two students in the program.The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said Stephen Eugene Thai has been booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on two counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14.In September, sheriff's detectives conducted an extensive investigation into the allegations of a prior sexual assault that occurred between 2016 and 2017.   Investigator said Thai located the two juvenile victims in 2020 through social media and attempted to communicate with them. He then allegedly sexually assaulted them.Thai was being held without bail.Investigators were asking if any juveniles had any inappropriate contact with Thai to contact the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office at (408) 808- 4500. Alternatively, detectives can be reached at the Sheriff's Office Investigative Services anonymous tip line at (408) 808-4431 or at SO.website@shf.sccgov.org.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Shooting investigation closes road in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – Police have closed the 2000 block of East 18th Street to Highway 160 in Antioch due to a shooting investigation, according to a Facebook post. “Road conditions will be updated when the roadway opens,” police stated. “Please slow down and make alternative travel plans and thank you in advance for your […]
ANTIOCH, CA
eastcountytoday.net

UPDATED: Man Arrested With Weapon at Antioch High School

At approximently 2:50 pm Thursday, Antioch Police Department officers responded to a report of a man with a firearm at Antioch High School in the City of Antioch. At least one adult male, who is a non-student, was taken into custody with a weapon, which was not identified as of press time. This was after site safety talked the man off campus after he had entered the gate, while calling 9-1-1.
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

Man found dead near Stockton early Tuesday morning

(BCN) — A man was found fatally shot near Stockton early Tuesday morning, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they received a call shortly after 1 a.m. about a person shot in the 4000 block of East Fourth Street. An unidentified man was located suffering from at least one gunshot wound. […]
STOCKTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Modesto police say two people found dead outside of a home

MODESTO -- Two people found dead Thursday outside of a Modesto home have been identified.  According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, at around 1:45 p.m, deputies responded to a call in the 1500 block of Imperial Avenue in Modesto on the report of a person who was shot. While driving to the scene, deputies received another call reporting that someone had shot their mother. When first responders arrived at the scene, they found an injured man outside of the home, lying near the road. A woman was also found in the front yard of the home. Both people were pronounced dead at the scene. On Saturday, the Stanislaus Sheriff's Office identified the man as 29-year-old Derek Pimental. He reportedly shot the maternal grandmother of one of his children before shooting himself, according to a public information officer.The woman was identified as 55-year-old Lisa Flores.Deputies say there was another woman and an infant inside the home at the time of the incident. They weren't injured, but were taken to the hospital as a precaution. Detectives have taken over the investigation. An autopsy on those who were killed will reveal their causes of death. 
MODESTO, CA
KSBW.com

Watsonville police arrest a 22-year-old probationer for possession of guns

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Watsonville police arrested Luis Alvarado, 22, after a traffic stop where police say Alvarado was stopped for distracted driving. According to police, Alvarado was pulled over on Holly Drive after officers spotted him talking on his phone, soon after officers learned that Alvarado was on probation.
WATSONVILLE, CA
FOX40

Man and woman convicted of burning man alive near Isleton

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A jury convicted a man and woman in an August 2019 murder case involving a man being stabbed and burned alive near Isleton, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office. According to the district attorney, Martitza Guerrero and Martin Chavez Jr. carried out the murder of Fabian Costilla on […]
ISLETON, CA
Yardbarker

Report: Rams offered Panthers Cam Akers, four draft picks for Christian McCaffrey

Now that Christian McCaffrey has officially played in his first game as a member of the San Francisco 49ers, fans are finding out about what other kind of trade offers the Carolina Panthers had last week for their stud running back. Ultimately, the Niners acquired McCaffrey in exchange for second-, third- and fourth-round draft picks in 2023, and a fifth-rounder in 2024.
CHARLOTTE, NC
KRON4 News

Woman escapes kidnapper after being held captive in Richmond

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – A woman is safe after allegedly escaping her kidnapper and calling for help Sunday, the Richmond Police Department said in a Facebook post Tuesday. The victim, who remains anonymous, told officers she had been kidnapped from Sonoma County and taken to Richmond where she was held captive. RPD say the victim […]
RICHMOND, CA
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

44K+
Followers
40K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy