San Jose State RB Camdan McWright dies after colliding with school bus while on electric scooter

The school is "working cooperatively" with the San Jose Police Department, the California Highway Patrol, SJSU University Police Department, SJSU Student Affairs and SJSU Athletics in the aftermath of the incident, according to the school.

"The loss of our student is heartbreaking and devastating for our San Jose State community. We grieve for Camdan, his family, friends, teammates, and the Spartan family. We grieve together and will provide all of the support that Camdan's family, our students and our football program require to help move through this tragic time," San Jose State President Steve Perez said. "We lost an amazing young man tragically this morning. Camdan had a bright future ahead of him and everyone in this community that had the opportunity to spend time with him knew that. We are still trying to deal with the news of this tragedy, and appreciate everyone's support during these difficult times. Our thoughts and prayers are with the McWright family and I want them to know we are all here for them. Camdan will always be in our hearts and he will be profoundly missed," head football coach Brent Brennan added.

According to an NBC Bay Area report, the three-star running back out of Pacoima, Calif. was struck by the bus at about 6:50 a.m. while riding his scooter near campus. California Highway Patrol Officer Ross Lee said that McWright rode into the path of the bus, and none of the 14 students aboard at the time of the crash were injured.

"Some witnesses on scene gave statements that the traffic traveling on Reed at the time had a green light, but that is still something that we will need to confirm and that’ll be part of our investigation,” Lee said, per a report from Daniel Chavkin of Sports Illustrated.