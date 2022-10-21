Read full article on original website
Overwatch 2 - Sigma Hero Guide
Overwatch 2 serves as a free-to-play relaunch of the hero shooter, bringing new features and content to the years-old multiplayer game. While the new content is what is going to bring new players in, Overwatch 2 also brings back the entire roster of heroes from the original game. This includes the tank hero Sigma, who has a variety of different abilities in his toolbelt. You can see how all heroes, including this one, stack up in our Overwatch 2 tank tier list, DPS tier list, and support tier list. Where did your favorite land?
Overwatch 2 Halloween Event Trailer Shows A Special Co-op Mission
Overwatch 2's first seasonal event is the Halloween-themed Junkenstein's Revenge: Wrath of the Bride, taking place October 25 - November 9. In the event trailer, Sombra assumes the central role as Bride of Junkenstein, and players can participate in a limited-time four-person co-op mission related to her thirst for revenge.
Humble Halloween Sale Features Deathly Good PC Game Deals
October is a spooky month, particularly for your wallet thanks to all the game sales currently on. Joining a number of other big names in the digital distribution scene is Humble, which has a Halloween sale on right now with some frighteningly good deals on high-profile games. While the spotlight...
Respawn: "No Real Updates" On Apex Legends Cross-Progression
Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment has been praised for the game's delightful movement mechanics, unique LTMs, and believable, diverse cast of well-designed characters. With Season 15: Eclipse on the horizon, the developer has revealed a great deal of information about the new content coming to Apex this season--including a new legend, a beautiful new map, and even a new gifting mechanic that allows players to gift items to their friends. Sadly, there's a single highly requested feature that has once again been left off the list: cross-progression.
Pokémon Scarlet & Violet - Your World Your Way
Roam free and explore the open world of Paldea alongside new and familiar Pokémon. It's your world, your way. Available November 18th. ESRB Rating: EVERYONE.
Apex Legends Season 15's New Map Explores The Bright Side Of A Broken Moon, Contrasting Heaven And Hell
Apex Legends Season 15 is lunar-themed; it's titled Eclipse and features ferrofluid-wielding technowitch Catalyst as a new playable character. The season adds a brand-new battle royale map to the game as well. Named Broken Moon, the new map is located on a lunar colony built upon Cleo, the partially destroyed moon of Boreas, which is the home planet of both Catalyst and Seer.
Fanatical's Scream Sale On Horror Games Is Full Of Cutthroat Discounts
Halloween is almost here, and like several other digital storefronts, Fanatical is celebrating the Spooktober season with plenty of discounts across a wide range of games. While the focus is primarily on horror-genre games, there's also a bunch of deals on less frightening titles now on in case you keep your heart beating at a normal rate.
Steam Scream Fest Is Live - Check Out The Best Halloween Game Deals
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Steam has joined in on the Halloween fun by launching Scream Fest, a week-long sale filled with horror game deals. The sale runs until November 1, so make sure to make your selections before the deals expire. Scream Fest includes horror staples like the Resident Evil franchise as well as games like Control which substitute pure horror for haunting atmospheres. All told, there are hundreds of games on sale. We've rounded up some of the highlights from the Steam Scream Fest below, but make sure to check out the storefront for the full slate of discounts.
DualSense Edge Preorders Are Live Now
DualSense Edge preorders are live now at PlayStation Direct. We are tracking preorders right here and will update this article with other listings once they go live. It's certainly possible that the DualSense Edge will sell out, so if you're interested you may want to get your order in early. The DualSense Edge releases on January 26, 2023.
Apex Legends Season 15 Adds New Cosmetic Type: Stickers
Stickers are coming to Apex Legends alongside Season 15: Eclipse, making them the first new cosmetic item type to be introduced to the game since emotes were added in Season 9. The stickers function as decorative items that can be used to further customize a player's equipment, adding a personal touch to their arsenal. Still, you can't just slap them on anything and call it a day--these stickers only stick to certain things.
Every Confirmed Pokemon For Pokemon Scarlet And Violet So Far
A new Pokemon game means a new generation of pocket monsters to hunt, battle, and collect. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet looks set to continue that catch 'em all tradition, and ahead of its release later in 2022, you can expect a constant trickle of reveals for the next game in the long-running series.
Dark Souls: Prepare To Die Servers PC Will Be Staying Offline
Bandai Namco has announced that, thanks to an "aging" system, PC servers for Dark Souls: Prepare to Die Edition will remain offline. While this will bring an end to online functions for that game, PC servers for Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin have been reactivated and online functions for the base edition of Dark Souls II and Dark Souls: Remastered will be restored in the future.
Destiny 2 Season Of Plunder: Seasonal Challenges Guide Week 10
It's the tenth week of Season of Plunder in Destiny 2, and if you've hopped into this pirate adventure right from the start, then you have one more set of seasonal objectives to chase down. This week is modest with those goals, as you'll be cleaning house to get your last pieces of Repute for the Star Chart.
Redfall Halloween Trailer Shows Off Really Scary Vampires
Bethesda has released a new trailer for Redfall, a spooky shooter where you kill lots of vampires. The trailer is themed around the Halloween season, showing the game's fictional seaside town of Redfall, Massachusetts overrun with the vampires. "Halloween tastes different here," reads a line from the trailer's description. The...
Dying Light 2 Stay Human's First Halloween Event Turns Zombies Into Pumpkins
While Dying Light 2's zombie-filled open world already feels ready for the spooky season, developer Techland has announced a week-long Halloween event to bring even more seasonal treats. The game's dangerous volatiles have been turned into jack-o-lantern-esque "Pumpkintiles," with all infected dropping a new currency called "Treats," which can be traded for Halloween-themed goodies.
Six Roblox Horror Games To Try Out This Halloween
Roblox isn't the first place you'd think of for horror-slash-survival games, but there are some pretty great options on the platform. Just know that they skew more toward uncanny settings, and are light on the gore and violence due to Roblox's younger audience. The fun of Roblox is joining a...
New Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Trailer Gets Spooky With Greavard, The New Ghost Dog Pokemon
The Paldean region of Pokemon Scarlet And Violet will be filled with spooky sights, as the game's latest trailer highlights Ghost-type Pokemon including Gengar and a brand-new ghost doggo Pokemon named Greavard that just wants to play fetch. The trailer shows a Pokemon Trainer searching for Ghost-type Pokemon at night....
Free PS Plus For November 2022 Leaked | GameSpot News
Nioh 2 is a yokai-slaying action game from Team Ninja that combines the pinpoint swordplay of Ninja Gaiden with the mechanics of Dark Souls. If you're up for that sort of thing, it's one of the best Souls-likes around, and is definitely worth a look. Both the PS5 and PS4 versions of Nioh 2 will be free.
Steam Breaks Another Record, Hits 30 Million Concurrent Users
Since the start of the pandemic, Steam has seen a rapid increase in concurrent users--that is, the number of people using the service at any one time. Now, according to Valve's own Steam Charts, Steam has hit a huge new milestone, reporting over 30 million users online at once on Sunday October 23.
Meet Greavard, the Ghost Dog Pokémon! | Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet
Greavard is so affectionate that paying it any attention will make it so happy that it will follow you wherever you go. However, Greavard will slowly and inadvertently absorb the life-force of those around it.
