Western Kentucky vs. UAB prediction: Pick the superior running game

It’s a big game in Conference USA in Friday night’s college football slate when UAB faces Western Kentucky. Both teams are 2-1 in conference play, so the loser is likely out of the C-USA title race.

Western Kentucky no longer has new Patriots cult hero Bailey Zappe, but the offense is still explosive behind new quarterback Austin Reed, averaging over 40 points per game and ranking fourth in passing yards per game.

It will be strength vs. strength on Friday. UAB enters with one of the top pass defenses in college football. The Blazers allow just 184 passing yards per game (13th) and should be able to at least slow down Western Kentucky’s high-flying offense.

On the other side of the ball, UAB’s rushing attack could be the difference. The Blazers’ rushing offense ranks fifth at 246.6 yards per game. This is where the game will be decided because Western Kentucky’s rush defense isn’t bad on paper, allowing just 113.7 yards per contest.

However, the Hilltoppers have yet to face a team that runs the ball as well as UAB. Coming into Friday, the best rushing offense Western Kentucky played is UTSA, a team that ranks 61st in rushing yards per game. The Roadrunners put up 213 rushing yards on Western Kentucky at 4.7 yards per clip in a 31-28 victory.

This will be a competitive game but UAB’s pass defense and ground game will be the difference, as the Blazers wear down Western Kentucky in the second half.

UAB moneyline, +100 ( FanDuel )