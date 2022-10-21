Read full article on original website
3 Yankees who won’t be back next season and where they’ll go
The New York Yankees have a lot of free agents that may not return to the team in 2023. Perhaps more than any other team in baseball, the New York Yankees could have a lot of turnover on their roster this offseason. Part of that is because they have 10...
Red Sox fans will love Yankees’ first offseason rumor
It’s been less than two days since they got swept in the ALCS, and already, the report is that they’re not going to make the two biggest changes they probably need to make in order to turn the franchise around: firing Aaron Boone and Brian Cashman. On Tuesday, Andy Martino of SNY, the sports network of the Yankees, Mets, and other New York sports teams, reported that Cashman is likely going to be back in 2023 on a brand-new contract, and if that’s the case, Boone likely will be, too.
Yankees fans throw in the towel with embarrassing Game 4 ticket prices
New York Yankees fans don’t even want to attend Game 4 of the ALCS, in which they could get swept by the Houston Astros. Yankees Game 4 tickets can be had for relatively cheap, which is a surprise for two reasons. First, everything is more expensive in New York City. Second, the Yanks are on the brink of elimination. If they ever needed their fanbase to inspire them, it’s now.
It’s official: The Houston Astros broke the New York Yankees
Imagine losing over and over again to the same team. Being good, but not good enough. That’s the problem with the New York Yankees with the Houston Astros. In this latest debacle against the Houston Astros, the New York Yankees hit an all-time low. They were destroyed in every aspect of the game. Houston’s pitching buckled the New York lineup to the point of one hit through the first eight innings of ALCS Game 3. The Yanks pressed the wrong buttons while the Astros pressed the right ones. Aaron Boone was once again outmanaged in the postseason when it mattered most. His bullpen decisions were terrible and he let cold hitters get too many chances.
Anthony Rizzo just made Yankees ALCS loss sting even more
The New York Yankees got swept by the Houston Astros in the ALCS, and Anthony Rizzo is making the loss even more painful. The New York Yankees are missing the World Series yet again after not making an appearance since 2009. As if that’s not painful enough, they’re probably about to lose some star players in the midst of it all.
Former Giants coach doesn’t sound excited about the idea of Aaron Judge
The San Francisco Giants are reportedly contenders for landing slugger Aaron Judge in his free agency, but some don’t believe it’s a good move. Several teams understandably want slugger Aaron Judge on their roster for the 2023 season, and the San Francisco Giants are reportedly “on a mission” to steal him from the New York Yankees. Though most would be thrilled to see Judge on their team, former Giants third-base coach and Tim Flannery seems to feel quite the opposite.
Yankees are 1 bad decision away from inciting a riot
New York Yankees fans wanting change in the organization after their ALCS sweep may not like a recent report about the team’s plans. To say the New York Yankees fanbase is upset, angry, and fed up after another early postseason exit is a massive understatement. Once again, the Yankees were unable to get past the Houston Astros in the playoffs, this time losing in four straight games in the American League Championship Series.
Jacob deGrom photo edits will send Mets fans into a spiral
New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom could opt out of his contract this offseason, and send desperate fans into a spiral of doom. As is the case with every free agent to be, those in the Twitterverse with nothing better to do have started to make photo edits of Jacob deGrom in their favorite team’s uniform. Sadly, there are no Detroit Tigers edits of deGrom for myself and Motor City fans alike.
Everything Aaron Boone said after Yankees get swept by Astros
The Yankees season is over. Officially swept by the Houston Astros, here’s what Aaron Boone had to say after the Game 4 loss. Maybe the optimistic twist for New York Yankees fans is this may be the last they have to hear from Aaron Boone for several months. Perhaps unfairly bearing the weight of mistakes made above him by Brian Cashman, Boone has been the target of Yankee’s fans irks over the years he’s been manager.
Phillies fans will feel this emotional NLCS moment in their souls (Video)
One Philadelphia Phillies had an emotional moment when the team won the NLCS and advanced to the World Series. The Philadelphia Phillies made it to the postseason for the first time in 11 years, and they are now four wins away from winning the World Series. They swept the St. Louis Cardinals in the Wild Card Round, defeated the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves in four games in the NLDS, and defeated the San Diego Padres in five games in the NLCS to win the pennant.
