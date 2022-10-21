ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

Woman’s disturbing Tinder match leads to arrest of alleged child molester

By Olivia Land
New York Post
 4 days ago

A crafty Florida woman helped cops sniff out an accused child molester — after she matched with him on Tinder.

The woman, who has requested anonymity, told News 6’s Treasure Roberts Thursday night that Nicolas Bernard Wallace, 29, first messaged her on the app on Oct. 12.

What started out as typical flirty conversation quickly became sinister when Wallace started asking her more personal questions.

“He said, ‘What age did you first mess around?’ And I said I was 13, and I had it taken from me unwillingly,” she said. Wallace then told her he was interested in young girls.

Herself a victim of child molestation, the woman forwarded their message thread to a friend in law enforcement, who encouraged her to draw more details out of him.

“I decided to ask what was the youngest that he would go, and he said, ‘Do you really [want to] know?’” she told Roberts.

She alleged Wallace told her he once engaged with an 8-year-old, “‘never forced or anything, started off slow, always played [sexually explicit phrase], loved all that stuff.’”

Wallace then admitted that he had sex with the girl, prompting the woman to officially report him to law enforcement the next day. Columbia County deputies then went undercover using her Tinder profile, as Wallace continued to share his sick fantasies.

The disturbing messages included four pictures of children being sexually abused, as well as information about how he allegedly groomed children for sex.

At one point, Wallace allegedly tried to arrange a meeting with the woman, saying he had open access to a child he could bring with him.

Once Columbia County authorities located Wallace in Ocala, they alerted the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, who was already investigating him for allegedly uploading child sexual abuse material to social media. The latter arrested Wallace on Oct. 14 on a slew of charges including transmission of child pornography, possession of child pornography, and promoting the sexual performance of a minor.

He is being held on $95,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on Nov. 15 .

As for the woman who initially alerted police to Wallace, she told Roberts that she has since deleted her Tinder account.

“You don’t realize who you’re talking to, you have no idea who the person on the other end is,” she reasoned. “It kind of disgusted me thinking he thought that I was OK with this.”

Though she is relieved Wallace is behind bars, she also doesn’t see jail as appropriate justice.

“I think prison is too good for him,” she said.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and members of Wallace’s family did not immediately return The Post’s request for a comment.

