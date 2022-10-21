ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillies vs. Padres prediction: Bet against Joe Musgrove

By Stitches
New York Post
 4 days ago

With NewsNation struggling to attract viewers, Chris Cuomo interviewed controversial Kanye West this week.

But after West sat down with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, he answered Cuomo’s queries from the backseat of his car. Up next for the insulted Cuomo, the live hookup from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s bathroom, where he will discuss his new movie between flushes.

Good time to be a Philly fanatic. The Eagles are 6-0, and the Phillies play host to the Padres in Game 3 of the NLCS.

Ranger Suarez pitched 3 ¹/₃ innings against the Bravos, who scored once. Suarez limited San Diego to two runs over seven in June. Joe Musgrove allowed two runs over 13 to the Mets and Dodgers, but Philly hit him up for six runs this summer. Play 10 units on the Phillies.

No buzzers on Jose Altuve but the air was electric as Houston put the Yankees in an 0-2 hole after winning 3-2. Alex Bregman’s three run homer off Luis Severino the difference. Framber Valdez allowed two runs, both unearned.

Winner. Up +1,647 jimmywynns.

