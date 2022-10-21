Read full article on original website
Prosecutors: Wisconsin parade suspect intended to kill people
MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin man accused of killing six people and injuring many others by driving an SUV into a Christmas parade last year clearly intended to kill people, prosecutors told jurors Tuesday.Darrell Brooks faces 76 charges in the carnage last November in Waukesha, a Milwaukee suburb, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. He would face mandatory life in prison if convicted of any of the homicide counts.Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper focused on Brooks' intent during her closing arguments as Brooks' monthlong trial wound down. His failure to stop after hitting the first person in the...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Michels, Schoemann, Schulteis speak out about paroled felon’s OWI arrest in West Bend
WEST BEND — Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor Tim Michels, Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann and Washington County Sheriff Martin Schulteis held a press conference at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on Monday in response to an incident in West Bend on Thursday night. “We just wanted to...
wearegreenbay.com
Vehicle ends up in Lake Winnebago, driver arrested on OWI charge
(WFRV) – Authorities in Calumet County needed to fish a vehicle out of Lake Winnebago following a Tuesday morning incident. According to the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office, a driver was arrested for OWI, third offense after driving their car into Lake Winnebago. Authorities say the call for the incident came in around 4:10 a.m.
WBAY Green Bay
Suspected drunk driver drives car into Lake Winnebago
CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Divers spent Tuesday morning in the choppy waters of Lake Winnebago after a suspected drunk driver ended up in the lake. At about 4:16 a.m., rescue teams and divers were called to a report of a car in the water off Faro Springs Road on the Calumet County side. The vehicle was submerged in 8-12 feet of water.
wearegreenbay.com
Missing Sheboygan man found dead in waters of northern Wisconsin lake
AINSWORTH, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Sheboygan who was reported missing in early October was found in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake. According to the Langlade County Sheriff’s office, on October 24, the body of the man that was reported missing on October 1 was found. He was reportedly found in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake.
Forensic Handwriting Analysis of Darrell Brooks Uncovered
Waukesha County Wisconsin prosecutors claim that Darrell Brooks drove his SUV through the Waukesha parade on November 21, 2021. As a result, he is accused of killing six and injuring more than 60 people. He had met up with his now ex-girlfriend at the park and in fact, had run her over with that same SUV earlier that same month.
wearegreenbay.com
ID’s released in deputy-involved incident at Wisconsin Super 8 hotel
WINDSOR, Wis. (WFRV) – An update has been provided about the officer-involved shooting that happened on October 13 at a Super 8 hotel in Dane County. The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) has released the name of the officer who was placed on administrative assignment and the victim who died as a result of the incident.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine child enticement case; authorities arrest Waukesha man
RACINE, Wis. - Members of the Racine County Criminal Investigations Bureau, in partnership with the Federal Bureau of Investigation Milwaukee Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, arrested Kyle Kurka, a 33-year-old Waukesha man, for attempting to meet with a child for sex, a news release says. Officials said in...
wearegreenbay.com
City just south of Fond du Lac County sees three ‘serious’ motorcycle crashes within 90 minutes
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to three motorcycle accidents with serious injuries, all within an hour and 20 minutes of each other on Sunday. According to a Facebook post, the first call was around 8:00 p.m. for a report of a single...
Man wanted in connection to fatal Las Margaritas shooting
The City of Kenosha Police Department is looking for 29-year-old Kendal T. Readus in connection to September's fatal shooting at Las Margaritas.
wearegreenbay.com
Manitowoc man sentenced for holding jailer hostage during escape attempt, still faces homicide charges
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The second of the two men that attempted to escape Outagamie County Jail while holding a jailer hostage was sentenced in Outagamie County Court on Monday. 38-year-old Matthew Beyer was sentenced to five years in prison followed by five years of extended supervision for his...
The Wisconsin parade attack suspect built a tower of boxes during his trial and hid behind it. It's the latest wild antic in court as the man defends himself.
The parade attack suspect can be seen in courtroom footage stacking two filing boxes in front of his seat to hide.
Two adults, four children identified as victims in fatal Wisconsin fire
A four-unit apartment building at 704 Mansfield Ct. in Hartland, Wisconsin where at least seven people were found dead following a fire Friday, Oct. 21. Courtesy of Google Streetview. The six people confirmed dead after a fire at an apartment building in the village of Hartland, Wisconsin, have been identified.
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac man charged with double voting in Wisconsin & Michigan in 2020 election
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Fond du Lac was recently charged with voter fraud, after allegedly double voting in the 2020 election. Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney announced that 74-year-old Edward Malnar was charged with double voting in Wisconsin and Michigan in the November 2020 election. In the criminal complaint, the Wisconsin Election Commission (WEC) submitted a referral to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office saying that Malnar may have voted in two different states.
wearegreenbay.com
Armed robbery of Menasha home ends in altercation, investigation ongoing
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people broke into a home in Menasha armed with a bat and a crowbar. After taking several items, one suspect is in custody and one is at large. According to the Menasha Police Department, the armed robbery began around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday in the 700 block of Third Street.
14-year-old boy shot in Milwaukee
Milwaukee police say a 14-year-old boy was shot in the city around 4:30 p.m. on Monday. Police say the boy arrived at a local hospital with non-fatal injuries.
wearegreenbay.com
Correctional facility in Winnebago County named Facility of the Year
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Resource Center has been honored as the 2022 R. Scott Chavez Facility of the Year by the National Commission on Correctional Health Care (NCCHC). The award is given to one of the hundreds of NCCHC-accredited facilities for quality and innovation in the correctional...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Police correct death toll in Wisconsin apartment fire to six
HARTLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – In a second press conference held on Friday afternoon, Hartland Police Chief Torin Misko corrected an earlier report that 7 people died in an apartment fire, changing the number to six fatalities. Chief Misko also stated that the department was notified of the fire around...
Murder-suicide: All 6 Hartland fire victims suffered gunshot wounds
All six Hartland apartment fire victims who were killed last week suffered a single gunshot wound, Hartland Police Chief Torin Misko announced Monday.
Police: 6 dead in apartment fire in southern Wisconsin
HARTLAND, Wis. (AP) — Police say six people died in an apartment fire early Friday in the southern Wisconsin village of Hartland, not seven as authorities originally reported. The cause of the fire at a four-unit apartment complex has not been determined, although Hartland Police Chief Torin Misko called...
