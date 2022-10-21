Read full article on original website
Related
Crypto Fans Pin Hopes on New UK PM and Regulations
Cryptocurrency advocates are hoping they have a friend in new British Prime Minister — and digital currency supporter — Rishi Sunak. "Hoping for big things in UK," Changpeng Zhao, founder and CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Binance tweeted Tuesday (Oct. 25). As PYMNTS has noted, Sunak has given people...
EU Eyes Requiring PSPs to Offer Instant Euro Payments
The European Commission is preparing to publish a draft payment law on Wednesday that will require payment service providers to offer 24/7 instant euro payment services, Reuters reported Tuesday (Oct. 25). Currently, Single Euro Payment Area (SEPA) instant payment rails have been beset by slow adoption and low uptake in...
Report: Stablecoin Caps are Being Reconsidered as MiCA Vote Nears
The caps placed on stablecoins in the Markets in Crypto Assets Regulation (MiCA) legislation that is now being considered by the European Parliament are reportedly no sure thing. These caps — which have been a controversial part of the MiCA legislation as the final vote upon it nears — could...
Western Union Applies for Crypto-Related US Trademarks
Western Union reportedly may be considering adding cryptocurrency-related products and services. The firm has filed several trademark applications that are related to crypto, U.Today reported Tuesday (Oct. 25). Its applications to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) suggest that Western Union is interested in a virtual currency exchange,...
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
Ex-PayPal CEO Wants Middle-Income Earners to Reach ‘Nirvana’ With Credit Card Platform
Former PayPal CEO Bill Harris has launched Nirvana Money, a credit card product for middle-income earners as consumers work to keep their heads above water amid inflation. The company combines “the best features of a credit card, a bank account and a gamified rewards program into a single card,” according to a Monday (Oct. 24) news release.
CFO Tells of ‘3-Bucket’ Balancing Act at Healthcare Startup
For the chief financial officer (CFO) of a small, early-stage startup, every day is different. Broadly speaking, though, the duties fall into three categories, Greater Good Health CFO Michael Grover told PYMNTS. There is the core financial process that helps teams understand the financials of the business and optimize performance;...
Fidelity Ups Digital Asset Hiring as Crypto Firms Struggle
Fidelity Investments will hire 100 more workers for its digital assets operations as it expands on its efforts to lure talent away from struggling crypto firms. A company representative told Bloomberg News that the new round of hiring will bring the headcount of Fidelity's digital asset business to about 500 by the end of the first quarter of 2023. The division had previously doubled its staff since May, the Sunday (Oct. 23) report from Bloomberg said.
Kuwait’s Central Bank Asks Volunteers to Test Its BNPL Product
The Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) announced that it has allowed a new buy now, pay later (BNPL) product to begin testing with volunteer customers and merchants before launching in the market. The test is to take place within CBK’s Regulatory Sandbox — a “safe space” that allows for the...
Heathrow says it needs 25,000 more staff; Barclays beats forecasts with £2bn profits – business live
Heathrow warns it could cap passenger numbers on busiest days over Christmas, while banks report bumper profits
Bank of America Expands Reporting, Forecasting in AR Matching Solution
Bank of America has added more reporting and new forecasting capabilities to Intelligent Receivables, its accounts receivables (AR) matching solution. With these new capabilities, the solution will provide clients with insights based on historical trends and customer behavior, Bank of America said Monday (Oct. 24) in a press release. “The...
FinTech Winter Chills Funding as Busted IPOs Litter Landscape
Once hot FinTechs are now facing continued pressure, particularly on the funding front. The business models, by and large, have been propelled less by profits than by customer acquisition. And the question remains as to whether the cash on hand is enough to get through the winter itself. Overall, the...
FTC Takes Action Against Drizly, CEO Following 2020 Data Breach
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is taking action against both online alcohol marketplace Drizly and its CEO, James Cory Rellas, pointing to allegations that they were alerted to data security problems but failed to improve the company’s procedures before a data breach took place two years later in 2020.
Intel's Mobileye IPO prices above expected range
Intel's Mobileye IPO will begin trading Wednesday after selling 41 million shares at $21 each raising $861 million.
FinTech Adyen Debuts Embedded Financial Tools in US and Europe
Dutch FinTech Adyen has launched two new embedded finance products for platform and marketplace businesses in Europe and the U.S. According to a Sunday (Oct. 23) news release, the products are “Capital,” which lets platforms offer businesses finance based on historic payments data, and “Accounts,” which allows users to “run their finances where they do business” and recieve access to funds instantaneously.
China launches a COVID-19 vaccine inhaled through the mouth
BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese city of Shanghai started administering an inhalable COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday in what appears to be a world first. The vaccine, a mist that is sucked in through the mouth, is being offered for free as a booster dose for previously vaccinated individuals, according to an announcement posted on an official city social media account. Needle-free vaccines may persuade people who don’t like getting a shot to get vaccinated, as well as help expand vaccination in poor countries because they are easier to administer. China doesn’t have vaccine mandates but wants more people to get booster shots before it relaxes strict pandemic restrictions that are holding back the economy and increasingly out of synch with the rest of the world.
Meta Investor: Slash Metaverse Spending, Stop Talking About It
Meta must slash its spending and public focus on the metaverse if it is to “get its mojo back” and stop its sliding share price, a major shareholder said Monday (Oct. 24). In an open letter, Altimeter Capital Management CEO Brad Gerstner, a longtime Meta investor with 2.5 million shares in the social media and tech giant, warned that it “has drifted into the land of excess — too many people, too many ideas, too little urgency” as a result of its intense focus on a metaverse that even it believes is at least 10 years and $100 billion off.
Germany finds compromise over Chinese stake in Hamburg port
Germany's government has agreed on a compromise to allow a Chinese shipping group to take a smaller stake in the operator of the country's biggest container terminal
Visa Direct Transactions Surge 36% as Real Time Money Movement Gains Ground
Three years into the pandemic, and Visa’s Tap to Pay continues its steady march, with real-time payments and faster payouts — through Visa Direct — also proving popular on an increasingly complicated global stage. To that end, the payments network showed that total payments volume surged by...
Scale up Digital Capabilities Now to Stay Ahead Tomorrow
During times of crisis, digital capabilities become key to business survival, LS Retail CTO Dadi Karason writes in the new PYMNTS eBook, “What’s Your Plan? Payments Strategies for a Strong 2022 Finish.”. The war in Ukraine, skyrocketing utility prices, supply chain issues, growing inflation and decreased customer spending...
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
26K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0