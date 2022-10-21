ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBAY Green Bay

Operation Football: Playoffs First Round

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Kimberly avenged an earlier loss to Fond du Lac in our Game of the Week as the high school football postseason got underway. Plus a few upsets with local teams picking up wins on the road, and some favorites cruising into level two as well. Dave Schroeder has all the highlights from a busy first round of the WIAA playoffs in this week’s Operation Football.
GREEN BAY, WI
WSAW

Edgar, Athens volleyball, Wisconsin Rapids boys soccer win regionals

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Edgar and Athens volleyball have advanced to sectionals after winning their respective regionals, while Wisconsin Rapids boys soccer won their first regional since 2004. Edgar volleyball hosted Marathon, a team they swept earlier in the season, and did much of the same. After splitting the first...
EDGAR, WI
WEAU-TV 13

SportScene 13 for Saturday, October 22nd (Part 1)

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s a night of prep volleyball regional finals across the Chippewa County. Matchups include Chippewa Falls hosting D.C. Everest, Eau Claire Memorial heading to Hudson, Eau Claire North against Marshfield, Ashland facing Bloomer, Eau Claire Immanuel matching up with McDonell, and Grantsburg travelling to Unity among others.
EAU CLAIRE, WI

