WBAY Green Bay
Operation Football: Playoffs First Round
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Kimberly avenged an earlier loss to Fond du Lac in our Game of the Week as the high school football postseason got underway. Plus a few upsets with local teams picking up wins on the road, and some favorites cruising into level two as well. Dave Schroeder has all the highlights from a busy first round of the WIAA playoffs in this week’s Operation Football.
WSAW
Edgar, Athens volleyball, Wisconsin Rapids boys soccer win regionals
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Edgar and Athens volleyball have advanced to sectionals after winning their respective regionals, while Wisconsin Rapids boys soccer won their first regional since 2004. Edgar volleyball hosted Marathon, a team they swept earlier in the season, and did much of the same. After splitting the first...
Here are Friday's high school sports results for the Manitowoc and Sheboygan area
CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES FOOTBALL Division 1 Waunakee 39, Sheboygan North 14 ...
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Saturday, October 22nd (Part 1)
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s a night of prep volleyball regional finals across the Chippewa County. Matchups include Chippewa Falls hosting D.C. Everest, Eau Claire Memorial heading to Hudson, Eau Claire North against Marshfield, Ashland facing Bloomer, Eau Claire Immanuel matching up with McDonell, and Grantsburg travelling to Unity among others.
veronapress.com
Girls cross country: Verona’s Lexi Remiker breaks through to qualify for state meet
Lexi Remiker has looked up to past state qualifiers. Now the Verona junior gets to run alongside them. Remiker qualified for the WIAA Division 1 girls state cross country meet after taking seventh at a Division 1 sectional meet on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Linde Field in DeForest. “I’m really...
marshfieldareasports.com
Marshfield volleyball dominates on front line to defeat Eau Claire North in WIAA Division 1 regional final
MARSHFIELD – The Marshfield volleyball team put together one of its better matches of the season and with it, claimed a regional championship. The Tigers rolled past Eau Claire North 25-18, 25-11, 25-14, in a WIAA Division 1 girls volleyball regional final Saturday night at Marshfield High School. The...
