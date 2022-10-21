Read full article on original website
Related
Phone Arena
Verizon recently suffered a small but serious data breach; all affected accounts are now 'secured'
After T-Mobile, T-Mobile, and... T-Mobile again, it is now Verizon's turn to attract public criticism and generate major concern among its own wireless customers for failing to protect said customers' personal information against the havoc-wreaking actions of "bad actors." One such "third party actor", whose identity is still either unknown...
Researchers Submit Patent Application, “Data Processing Systems And Methods For Efficiently Assessing The Risk Of Campaigns”, for Approval (USPTO 20220318401): OneTrust LLC
-- From Washington, D.C. , NewsRx journalists report that a patent application by the inventors Barday, Kabir A. (. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Over the past years, privacy and security policies, and related operations have become increasingly important. Breaches in security, leading to the unauthorized access of personal data (which may include sensitive personal data) have become more frequent among companies and other organizations of all sizes. Such personal data may include, but is not limited to, personally identifiable information (PII), which may be information that directly (or indirectly) identifies an individual or entity. Examples of PII include names, addresses, dates of birth, social security numbers, and biometric identifiers such as a person’s fingerprints or picture. Other personal data may include, for example, customers’ Internet browsing habits, purchase history, or even their preferences (e.g., likes and dislikes, as provided or obtained through social media).
crowdfundinsider.com
Diebold Nixdorf, Featurespace to Provide Fraud Prevention Tech Within Payments Processing Platform
Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a key player in automating, digitizing and transforming the way people bank and shop, and Featurespace, a firm focused on enterprise financial crime prevention, announced that the companies are partnering “to integrate its highly specialized, fraud prevention technology into Diebold Nixdorf’s Vynamic Payments platform.”
techaiapp.com
Daixin Team targets health orgs with ransomware, US agencies warnSecurity Affairs
US government agencies warned that the Daixin Team cybercrime group is actively targeting the U.S. Healthcare and Public Health sector with ransomware. CISA, the FBI, and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) warned that the Daixin Team cybercrime group is actively targeting U.S. businesses, mainly in the Healthcare and Public Health (HPH) Sector, with ransomware operations.
Digital Trends
Microsoft data breach exposed sensitive data of 65,000 companies
Microsoft servers have been subject to a breach that might have affected over 65,000 entities across 111 countries, according to the security research firm, SOCRadar. SOCRadar claims that it shared with Microsoft its findings, which detailed that a misconfigured Azure Blob Storage was compromised and might have exposed approximately 2.4TB of privileged data, including names, phone numbers, email addresses, company names, and attached files containing proprietary company information, such as proof of concept documents, sales data, product orders, among other information.
Fast Company
Equifax breach settlement email: What to know about the upcoming payments
Victims of the massive Equifax breach that rocked the consumer credit-scoring industry five years ago are finally beginning to receive updates about their forthcoming settlement payments. In emails sent to consumers last week and this week, the claims administrator overseeing the class-action settlement notified recipients of their eligibility and let them know about their payment options. If you received one of these emails recently, here’s what to know:
fintechfutures.com
Public Key Infrastructure management: removing complexities with PKI-as-a-Service
How can a cloud-based PKI-as-a-Service (PKIaaS) remove the complexities of Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) management? FinTech Futures spoke to Mrugesh Chandarana, director of product management for PKI/IoT at HID Global, about the benefits and what needs to be considered by financial services firms when adopting this model. Today, a person’s...
Patent Application Titled “Systems And Methods For Facilitating Healthcare” Published Online (USPTO 20220319680): Patent Application
-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventor RYAN, Symone (. No assignee for this patent application has been made. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Healthcare is an issue of fundamental...
SEC Issues No-Action Letter Regarding Everlake Life Insurance
To: Stephen E. Roth , Eversheds Sutherland (US) LLP. , you request permission under Regulation S-X Sec.3-13 ("Rule 3-13") for. ("ELIC") to file audited financial statements prepared in accordance with statutory accounting principles/1 ("SAP"), in place of financial statements prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in. the United...
thefastmode.com
RSA Unveils Solution to Detect Critical Security Threats on Mobile Devices
RSA announced a first-of-its kind technology that detects critical security threats on a user’s mobile device and restricts their ability to access corporate systems. Called RSA Mobile Lock, it essentially contains the threat from spreading and compromising the wider network. Why This Matters - 82% of data breaches involve...
dailycoin.com
Blockchain Use Cases: Top 12 Real World Applications For Blockchain Technology in 2022
Blockchain technology has gained extensive adoption in recent years, with several use cases and applications emerging throughout various sectors. At Bitcoin’s inception, the idea that people around the world would one day be able to purchase their houses, cars, and clothing using cryptocurrency was little more than a far-off dream. However, today, given its wide range of applications and rising popularity, it is safe to say that blockchain technology has cemented its place in the world for years to come, especially due to its efficacy in addressing the flaws endemic to existing centralized systems.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Microsoft suffers data breach leaking sensitive customer information
Microsoft has suffered a data breach that leads to leak of sensitive information of some of its customers. The technical blunder reportedly occurred on September 24th of this year because of a configuration error that made the server accessible to everyone on the internet, albeit with some technical knowledge. Prima...
ffnews.com
Adyen powers the future of financial services by launching embedded financial products
Adyen, the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses, has broadened its offering by taking live two new embedded financial products – Capital and Accounts – which are now available to platform and marketplace businesses in the US and Europe via Adyen’s single integration. Research conducted in partnership with Boston Consulting Group finds that 64% of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) are interested in financial services embedded within a platform. To capitalize on this banking-as-a-service opportunity, Adyen has developed an innovative suite of financial products comprising cash advances, business bank accounts, and card issuing. Together with embedded payments, these power the future of financial services by enabling platforms to deliver superior financial experiences to their SMB users.
AOL Corp
Worried about computer viruses? Here’s the extra layer of protection your PC needs
Some of the products written about here are offered in affiliation with AOL. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Ever hear the phrase “spread like a virus”? We quite literally witnessed it the past few years....
ffnews.com
GoCardless launches Protect+ to help businesses fight fraud and retain revenue
GoCardless, a global leader in bank payment solutions, has launched Protect+, an end-to-end fraud prevention solution that detects fraudulent activity and protects merchants from potential losses through enhanced payer verification, 24/7 fraud monitoring and chargeback challenges. With Protect+, merchants will be able to improve their overall percentage of successful payments, significantly reduce the costs associated with managing payer fraud and protect both their revenue and reputation.
aiexpress.io
Automation and AI to Fast-Track Patient Care Management
From fast analysis to robot-assisted surgical procedures, the transformation of automation and AI in healthcare is fast-tracking affected person care by minimizing human interventions. Synthetic intelligence eases the lives of sufferers, docs, Payers, and hospital directors by executing duties that had been sometimes accomplished by people manually however in much...
Oracle and Nvidia Partner For Better Cloud AI Computation Solutions
Oracle Corp ORCL and NVIDIA Corp NVDA forged a multi-year partnership to help customers solve business challenges with accelerated computing and AI. The partnership aims to bring the full NVIDIA accelerated computing stack from GPUs to systems to software to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). OCI added tens of thousands more...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
2K+
Followers
30K+
Post
191K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0