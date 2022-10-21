Read full article on original website
Fleming Island woman arrested for resisting officers, battery on senior, deputies sayZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Restaurant Inspections: Green Cove Springs restaurant receives violations for roach activityDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
New restaurant offering authentic Mexican food opens in MiddleburgDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
Missing 82-year-old man found safe, Clay County Sheriff's Office saysZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Extra security planned for Middleburg High School after threatDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
Florida agencies team up to fight opioid addiction with 12-county pilot program
MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – Florida is rolling out a new program to help battle opioid addiction and overdoses titled “CORE,” which stands for “Coordinated Opioid Recovery.”. Officials with the state health department said the program is meant to “expand every aspect of overdose response and treats all primary and secondary impacts of substance use disorder.”
Two local Fantasy 5 winning tickets sold in St. Johns and Duval Counties
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s been lucky lotto for two local residents. On Oct. 18, Florida Lottery’s Fantasy 5 numbers 15-22-24-29-31 were on three tickets sold in the state. One of those tickets was sold at the Winn Dixie at 3551 N. Ponce De Leon Blvd. in St. Augustine.
Triple threat this fall: Flu, COVID-19, RSV
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Flu, COVID-19 and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) are all threats to people and hospitals this fall. A new study revealed that Florida is also now marked as one of the states with the lowest vaccination rates for any disease. News4JAX spoke to community members who...
Vote for Jacksonville’s best holiday event
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The holidays are here! Tell us the best holiday event in Jacksonville. You can vote once per day from Oct. 24 through Nov. 6. If you do not see your choice on the list, you have an option to write-in your candidate during the ballot process below.
“Double the normal attendance”: NAS JAX Airshow reaches capacity on Saturday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — After being canceled last year, the Nas Jax Airshow featuring the Blue Angels is back and bigger than ever. In an unexpected viewer turnout, the airshow reached capacity two hours before the grand finale on Saturday. Traffic on i-295 and Roosevelt Blvd was backed up almost the entire day as well, as many people traveled from out of state just for the show.
Avoid gameday traffic Saturday with the St. Johns River Taxi
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There is another method of transportation being offered this weekend for those who want to avoid traffic when heading to the Georgia-Florida game on Saturday. The St. Johns River Taxi is offering roundtrip tickets in advance. Those interested can pay $20 and select a pick-up location.
Clay County leaders exploring huge waterfront shopping district, other projects to boost tourism
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Clay County leaders are eyeing major improvements to their tourism industry that could bring everything from a huge waterfront shopping district in Green Cove Springs to a major convention center and outdoor parks. A real estate expert said that could transform the real estate market...
🌡️ John Gaughan celebrates 30 years at WJXT
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – October 24, 1992. The Toronto Blue Jays beat Atlanta Braves, 4-3 in Game 6 at Atlanta–Fulton County Stadium to win their first-ever title. The number one song on the radio was End Of The Road by Boyz II Men. The average cost for a gallon of cost across the country was $1.11.
Florida organization aims to protect students, hold drivers accountable by adding safety technology to school buses
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A program is working to make school buses safer for kids following several recent accidents in Jacksonville. Bus Patrol, which runs the worlds leading stop-arm enforcement program, wants to use the program’s technology to help hold drivers accountable in any situation that potentially can put kids at risk -- although the recent accidents that have occurred haven’t been due to stop-arm violations.
History maker: Edward Waters University names 1st female athletic director in program history
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Edward Waters University, Florida’s oldest HBCU, made history Tuesday with the announcement of its first African-American woman to lead the athletics department in the 155-year history of the institution. Dr. Ivana Rich was welcomed as the new associate vice president and director of intercollegiate athletics...
Have a Tuk’n Good Time exploring the 904
Go Tuk’n is a locally owned and licensed Tour, Private Event and Urban Transportation company. Most of their vehicles utilized are authentic European Tuk Tuks: luxury three-wheeled eco-friendly vehicles built for tours & transportation. It is the BEST way to see Jacksonville! Go Tuk’n also offers a mobile bar tuk and Tuk’n bar cart specifically for private & corporate events throughout Florida and other locations as needed.
Northeast Florida Clerks of Court team up against property and mortgage fraud
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Clerks of Court for Baker, Clay, Duval, Nassau, Putnam and St. Johns counties want the residents they serve to take advantage of free property fraud alert services offered by each of their offices. The clerks joined forces Monday to urge property owners to protect themselves...
City council members vote to make balloon, sky lantern releases illegal in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In a city council meeting Tuesday night, 15 council members voted to ban balloon releases in Jacksonville. There are currently similar bans in other surrounding areas such as St. Johns County and the beaches. Violators caught releasing balloons or sky lanterns could face a $50 fine...
Child in critical condition after near drowning in Sandalwood neighborhood: JFRD
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A child was rescued from a pond Tuesday afternoon in a Sandalwood neighborhood, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said. JFRD said it rushed the child to the hospital in critical condition. The near drowning happened in the Sutton Lakes subdivision where the pond is located...
‘Unprecedented’: NAS Jacksonville Air Show reaches ‘safety capacity’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The eagerly anticipated Naval Air Station Jacksonville Air Show, featuring the hometown Blue Angels, electrified and inspired the capacity crowd Saturday for the first time since the pandemic. Just after 1:30 p.m., NAS Jacksonville posted on social media that the air show had “reached its safety...
Parents concerned after student unknowingly brings dangerous drug to St. Johns County elementary school
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of what was confirmed as meth inside an Elkton elementary school. The sheriff’s office originally said in a statement Friday that it was not confirmed that the substance was fentanyl, but as of Saturday morning, officials provided the following update regarding testing of the substance:
Jacksonville residents say crime is the biggest issue pushing them to vote in midterm elections
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX insiders voted crime as the biggest issue facing Jacksonville residents, with 61 percent of over 1,4000 respondents choosing it as the priority over affordable housing, downtown development and growth in a recent informal survey. Dorothy and Walter Foreman told News4JAX Tuesday that gun violence is...
The Casbah Cafe
As one of Jacksonville’s top Middle Eastern Bistros, the Casbah Café offers a casual and quaint atmosphere with customary Mediterranean cuisine. Along with a limitless list of hookah flavors on the menu, the Casbah Café provides an authentic cultural experience that will leave you coming back for more. Traditional Middle Eastern belly dancing is a common sight at the Casbah Cafe, along with a lively crowd and hookahs being passed around among friends. The wide variety of local and imported artisanal wines and beer help round out a singular nightlife experience spent at the Casbah.
Gov. DeSantis, Charlie Crist go head-to-head on pressing issues in first, only debate before midterm election
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic nominee Charlie Crist faced off Monday night in a debate that focused on a lot of issues from hurricane recovery and COVID-19 response to criminal justice. News4JAX was at a couple of watch parties in Jacksonville hearing from Republican and...
