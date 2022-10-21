ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Florida agencies team up to fight opioid addiction with 12-county pilot program

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – Florida is rolling out a new program to help battle opioid addiction and overdoses titled “CORE,” which stands for “Coordinated Opioid Recovery.”. Officials with the state health department said the program is meant to “expand every aspect of overdose response and treats all primary and secondary impacts of substance use disorder.”
Triple threat this fall: Flu, COVID-19, RSV

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Flu, COVID-19 and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) are all threats to people and hospitals this fall. A new study revealed that Florida is also now marked as one of the states with the lowest vaccination rates for any disease. News4JAX spoke to community members who...
Vote for Jacksonville’s best holiday event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The holidays are here! Tell us the best holiday event in Jacksonville. You can vote once per day from Oct. 24 through Nov. 6. If you do not see your choice on the list, you have an option to write-in your candidate during the ballot process below.
“Double the normal attendance”: NAS JAX Airshow reaches capacity on Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — After being canceled last year, the Nas Jax Airshow featuring the Blue Angels is back and bigger than ever. In an unexpected viewer turnout, the airshow reached capacity two hours before the grand finale on Saturday. Traffic on i-295 and Roosevelt Blvd was backed up almost the entire day as well, as many people traveled from out of state just for the show.
Avoid gameday traffic Saturday with the St. Johns River Taxi

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There is another method of transportation being offered this weekend for those who want to avoid traffic when heading to the Georgia-Florida game on Saturday. The St. Johns River Taxi is offering roundtrip tickets in advance. Those interested can pay $20 and select a pick-up location.
🌡️ John Gaughan celebrates 30 years at WJXT

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – October 24, 1992. The Toronto Blue Jays beat Atlanta Braves, 4-3 in Game 6 at Atlanta–Fulton County Stadium to win their first-ever title. The number one song on the radio was End Of The Road by Boyz II Men. The average cost for a gallon of cost across the country was $1.11.
Florida organization aims to protect students, hold drivers accountable by adding safety technology to school buses

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A program is working to make school buses safer for kids following several recent accidents in Jacksonville. Bus Patrol, which runs the worlds leading stop-arm enforcement program, wants to use the program’s technology to help hold drivers accountable in any situation that potentially can put kids at risk -- although the recent accidents that have occurred haven’t been due to stop-arm violations.
Have a Tuk’n Good Time exploring the 904

Go Tuk’n is a locally owned and licensed Tour, Private Event and Urban Transportation company. Most of their vehicles utilized are authentic European Tuk Tuks: luxury three-wheeled eco-friendly vehicles built for tours & transportation. It is the BEST way to see Jacksonville! Go Tuk’n also offers a mobile bar tuk and Tuk’n bar cart specifically for private & corporate events throughout Florida and other locations as needed.
Parents concerned after student unknowingly brings dangerous drug to St. Johns County elementary school

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of what was confirmed as meth inside an Elkton elementary school. The sheriff’s office originally said in a statement Friday that it was not confirmed that the substance was fentanyl, but as of Saturday morning, officials provided the following update regarding testing of the substance:
The Casbah Cafe

As one of Jacksonville’s top Middle Eastern Bistros, the Casbah Café offers a casual and quaint atmosphere with customary Mediterranean cuisine. Along with a limitless list of hookah flavors on the menu, the Casbah Café provides an authentic cultural experience that will leave you coming back for more. Traditional Middle Eastern belly dancing is a common sight at the Casbah Cafe, along with a lively crowd and hookahs being passed around among friends. The wide variety of local and imported artisanal wines and beer help round out a singular nightlife experience spent at the Casbah.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

